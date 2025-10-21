Diablo 4 Season 11 PTR patch notes: All changes in 2.5.0

Diablo 4 Season 11 has kicked off its PTR, and the patch notes can give you a detailed list of the changes. If you're planning on participating in the PTR, some of the changes are much better experienced in a quick level-ramped run. However, there's actually a lot of under-the-hood changes Diablo 4 is making with patch 2.5.0.

Some of this is owing to the Masterworking/Tempering overhaul, and if those weren't telling of some pseudo-PoE mechanics making their way into Diablo 4, the new Sanctification mechanic is essentially Vaal Orb from that game (although Sanctification itself is different in PoE2).

Here's a super-abridged version of Diablo 4 Season 11's new features. The reason you'd want to read the patch notes for PTR 2.5.0 still, though, are a lot of the general mechanical changes.

For example, armor is being changed again into general damage resistance with diminishing returns, and physical resistance is becoming its separate damage resistance category (a loop-de-loop that basically means armor-capping is being replaced by some extra math-gating). Rest assured, there's way more to these patch notes than just the usual class-balance roulette.

Diablo 4 Season 11: Full patch notes for 2.5.0 PTR

Season 11 will also make Renows seasonal, yet again (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

New Items

Barbarian

Chainscourged Mail (Unique Pants)

Affixes

+51-65 All Stats

+424-457 Maximum Life

8.1-8.8% Cooldown Reduction

+2-3 to Brawling Skills

Unique Power

Casting a damaging Brawling Skill disables it afterwards. When all of these Skills that are on your Action Bar are disabled, they become re-enabled with their Cooldowns refreshed. Your Brawling Skills deal 50-100%[x] increased damage for each disabled Skill.

Associated Lair Boss

Lord Zir

Druid

Khamsin Steppewalkers (Unique Boots)

Affixes

Inherent: Attacks Reduce Evade's Cooldown by 0.5 Seconds

+16.5-25.0% Movement Speed

+41.5-55.0% Crowd Control Duration

16-25% Nature Magic Cooldown Reduction

+2-3 to Bad Omen

Unique Power

Damaging 200-100 Enemies with Storm Skills grants a charge. Casting any Defensive Skill will grant Max Movement Speed and Unhindered for 1 second for each charge used. While Charged, enemies you run into are Immobilized for 1 second.

Associated Lair Boss

Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint

Necromancer

Gravebloom (Unique One-Handed Mace)

Affixes

Inherent Affix: 10% Attack Speed

+80-94 Intelligence

+521-561 Maximum Life

+36.5-50% Chance for Golem to Hit Twice

+1-2 Golem Mastery

Unique Power

You raise 3 smaller Golems that each deal 40-60% of normal damage and gain 30%[+] Attack Speed. Your Golems respawn 50% faster.

Associated Lair Boss

Best in Ice

Rogue

Death's Pavane (Unique Pants)

Affixes

Inherent: +15% Dodge Chance while Channeling Dance of Knives

+9.0-11.0% Critical Strike Chance

+16.0-25.0% Movement Speed

+2-3 to Dance of Knives

+62.5-85.0% Agility Damage

Unique Power

Dance of Knives drops knives from enemies hit. Picking them up grants you 1 Charge and increases your Dance of Knives damage by 10-20% for 6 seconds, stacking up to 3 times.

Associated Lair Bosses

Andariel

Duriel

Sorcerer

Orsivane (Unique One-Handed Mace)

Affixes

+99-113 Intelligence

+424-457 Maximum Life

+57.0-75.0% Non-Physical Damage

+3-4 to Core Skills

Unique Power

For each Defensive Skill not on your Action Bar, you deal 20-40% increased damage and gain its associated Enchantment effect.

Associated Lair Boss

Varshan

Balance Updates

All Classes

Unique Items

Melted heart of Selig

Previous: Gain 60 Maximum Resource. When taking damage, 75% is Drained as 2 Resource for every 1% of Maximum Life you would have lost.

Now: Each point in your Primary Stat increases your Primary Resource by 3%[+] but you have 75% reduced life. Any damage you would take is dealt to your Primary Resource before your life. If you have not taken damage in 6 seconds, your Resource regenerates to full over 3 seconds.

Developer’s Note:

Note that taking damage during the 3 second regeneration phase does not cancel the full regeneration.

Resource Generation increased from 15% to 100%.

Damage Reduction affix replaced with +% of primary stat.

Shattered Vow

Damage over time duration increased from 44% to 111%.

Tassets of the Dawning Sky

Maximum Resistance per element replaced with 20-40% Resistance per element.

Maximum Resistance to All Elements affix replaced with All Resistance %.

Tyrael's Might

All Resistance updated to 80 All Resistance.

Maximum Resistance affix replaced with Resistance % affix.

Andariel's Visage

Inherent Poison Resistance affix removed.

Maximum Poison Resistance affix replaced with 666 Poison Resistance affix.

Soulbrand

Damage Reduction while Healthy affix replaced with Armor affix.

Damage Reduction while you have a Barrier increased from 10-30% to 20-40%.

Temerity

Maximum Life % affix replaced with Maximum Life affix.

Damage Reduction while Healthy affix replaced with Armor % affix.

Tibault's Will

Maximum Life affix replaced with Critical Strike Chance affix.

Damage Reduction while Unstoppable affix replaced with Attack Speed affix.

Resource gain when becoming Unstoppable increased from 50 to 100.

Flickerstep

Inherent Evade grants Movement Speed affix removed.

Damage Reduction from Close affix replaced with Life affix.

Lightning Resistance affix replaced with All Resistance affix.

Banished Lord's Talisman

Maximum Life % affix replaced with Life affix.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of Elements

Renamed to "Of Elemental Fate".

Previous: Gain 15-35% increased damage to a set of damage types for 7 seconds. This effect alternates between 2 sets:

Fire, Lightning, and Physical.

Cold, Poison, and Shadow.

Now: Gain 15-35% increased damage to a set of damage types for 7 seconds alternating randomly between 2 sets:

Fire, Lightning, and Physical.

Cold, Poison, and Shadow.

Fate can favor you granting the same bonus more than once, stacking up to 6 times. At Maximum, it's your lucky day!

Needleflair Aspect

Reduced its frequency in extreme situations.

Chance for Thorns to activate explosions increased from 25-45% to 40-60%.

Assimilation Aspect

Fortify reduced from 5-10% to 2-3% of Maximum Life.

Aspect of Inevitable Fate

Now has 21 ranks, up from 16.

Wildbolt Aspect

Now has 21 ranks, up from 16.

Sticker-thought Aspect

Now has 21 ranks, up from 16.

Aspect of Sly Steps

Now has 21 ranks, up from 16.

Aspect of the Dark Dance

Now has 21 ranks, up from 16.

Aspect of Creeping Death

Now has 21 ranks, up from 16.

Aspect of the Prudent Heat

Now has 21 ranks, up from 16.

Barbarian

Expertise

The rank 10 Weapon Expertise bonus now also applies when equipped to the Weapon Technique Slot.

Skills

Kick

Damage increased from 60% to 100%.

Power Kick

Previous: Kick is now also a Core Skill. If Kick damages an enemy, it consumes all of your Fury and deals an additional 25% damage per 10 Fury spent. Kick no longer Knocks Back enemies.

Now: Kick is now also a Core Skill. If Kick damages an enemy, it consumes up to 500 Fury and deals an additional 25%[x] damage per 20 Fury spent. Kick no longer Knocks Back enemies.

Mighty Kick

Increased collide damage from 54% to 100%.

Leap

Now scales with Attack Speed.

Upheaval

Can now be cancelled slightly earlier with another skill.

Iron Skin

Previous: Steel yourself, gaining a Barrier that absorbs 50% of your missing Life for 5 seconds.

Now: Steel yourself, increasing only your Maximum Life by 30% and gaining a Barrier that absorbs 80% of your missing Life for 5 seconds.

Enhanced Ground Stomp

Previous: Ground Stomp generates 60 Fury and has a 2 second increased Stun duration.

Now: Ground Stomp generates 60 Fury and Pulls in enemies.

Call of the Ancients

Duration increased from 6 to 10 seconds.

Iron Maelstrom

Two-Handed Bludgeoning damage increased from 75% to 150%.

Two-Handed Slashing initial damage increased from 20% to 40%.

Two-Handed Slashing bleeding damage increased from 120% to 240%.

Dual Wield damage increased from 43% to 86%.

Enhanced Bash

Fortify reduced from 20% to 10% of Maximum Life.

Strategic Iron Skin

Fortify reduced from 30% to 10% of Maximum Life.

Enhanced War Cry

Fortify reduced from 15% to 8% of Maximum Life.

Strategic Rallying Cry

Previous: Rallying Cry grants you 10% Maximum Life as Fortify. While Rallying Cry is active, you gain an additional 2% Maximum Life as Fortify each time you take or deal direct damage.

Now: While Rallying Cry is active, gain 1% Maximum Life as Fortify every second.

Passives

Counteroffensive

Previous: While you have Fortify for over 50% of your Maximum Life, you deal 4% increased damage.

Now: While Fortified, deal 4% increased damage.

Defensive Stance

Previous: While Fortified, you gain an additional 2% Damage Reduction and you Heal for .5% Maximum Life every second.

Now: While Fortified, gain 3% Damage Reduction.

Irrepressible

Fortify reduced from 10% to 3% of Maximum Life.

Thick Skin

Fortify reduced from .6% to .1% of Maximum Life.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of the Veteran Brawler

Previous: Each time a Core Skill deals direct damage to an enemy, your next Charge, Leap, or Kick deals 4-10%[x] increased damage, up to 20-50%[x].

Now: Each time a Brawling Skill deals direct damage to an enemy, your Charge, Leap, or Kick deals 4-10%[x] increased damage for 5 seconds, up to 20-50%[x].

Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind

Previous: Whirlwind's Critical Strike Chance and Critical Strike Damage are increased by 6-10%[x] for each second it is channeled, up to 28-50%[x].

Now: Whirlwind's Critical Strike Chance and Critical Strike Damage are increased by 6-10%[x] for each second it is channeled, up to 28-50%[x]. This bonus persists for 5 seconds after Whirlwind ends.

Aspect of Numbing Wrath

Previous: Each point of Fury generated while at Maximum Fury grants 4-28 Fortify.

Now: Every 100 Fury generated while at Maximum Fury grants 2-3% Max Life Fortify.

Steadfast Berserker's Aspect

Previous: Gain 147-671 Fortify whenever you deal direct damage while Berserking.

Now: Gain .1-.3% Max Life Fortify whenever you deal direct damage while Berserking.

Aspect of Tempering Blows

Previous: After swapping weapons 5 times, gain 98-622 Fortify.

Now: After swapping weapons 5 times, gain 2-3% Max Life Fortify.

Aspect of Anger Management

Now has 21 ranks, up from 16.

Executioner's Aspect

Now has 21 ranks, up from 16.

Aspect of the Fortress

Now has 21 ranks, up from 16.

Unique Items

Bane of Ahjad-Den

Previous: Every 12 seconds, your next Mighty Throw detonates its pulses instantly as Fire Damage and deals 400-600%[x] increased damage.

Now: Every 6 seconds, your next Mighty Throw detonates its pulses instantly as Fire Damage and deals 200-300%[x] increased damage.

Paragon

Dominate Glyph

Reduced Overpower timer from 12 to 6 seconds.

Might Glyph

Legendary Bonus now includes damage to Injured enemies.

Weapons Master Legendary Node

Previous: Swapping Weapons restores 8% of your maximum Fury.

Now: Swapping Weapons restores 12 Fury.

Warbringer Legendary Node

Previous: For every 75 Fury you spend, gain 15% of your Maximum Life as Fortify.

Now: For every 300 Fury you spend, gain 10% of your Maximum Life as Fortify.

Druid

Spirit Boons

Bolster

Fortify reduced from 50% to 5% of Maximum Life.

Skills

Grizzly Rage

Stacking duration is no longer a part of the ability, and Cooldown doesn't start until the ability ends.

Stacking Damage per second removed and Damage Bonus increased to 60%.

Skill Ranks of Grizzly Rage now grant bonus damage instead of reducing Cooldown.

Natural Boulder

Critical Strike Chance while Fortified increased from 20% to 25%.

Enhanced Maul

Fortify reduced from 8% to 2% of Maximum Life.

Enhanced Debilitating Roar

Fortify reduced from 20% to 15% of Maximum Life.

Preserving Earthen Bulwark

Fortify reduced from 18% to 10% of Maximum Life.

Fierce Earth Spike

Fortify reduced from 12% to 3% of Maximum Life.

Supreme Grizzly Rage

Fortify per second reduced from 8% to 2% of Maximum Life.

Natural Trample

Fortify reduced from 12% to 3% of Maximum Life.

Ferocious Wolf Pack

Fortify reduced from 8% to 3% of Maximum Life.

Passives

Bad Omen

Now also calls Lightning Strikes when applying Immobilize and Stun.

Ranks in this passive now increase the damage of the Lightning Bolts instead of the chance to strike enemies.

Energize

Now restores 100 spirit instead of fully restoring Spirit.

Earthen Might

Now restores 100 spirit instead of fully restoring Spirit.

Stone Guard

Previous: While you have Fortify for over 50% of your Maximum Life, your Earth Skills deal 4% increased damage.

Now: While Fortified, your Earth Skills deal 4% increased damage.

Unrestrained

Previous: Reduce the duration of Control Impairing Effects by 5%. Double this effect while you have Fortify for over 50% of your Maximum Life.

Now: Reduce the duration of Control Impairing Effects by 5%. Double this effect while Fortified.

Defensive Posture

Previous: Increases the amount of Fortify you gain from all sources by 5% and you gain 3% Damage Reduction while Fortified.

Now: Increases the amount of Fortify you gain from all sources by 5%.

Safeguard

Fortify reduced from 3% to .1% of Maximum Life.

Natural Fortitude

Fortify reduced from 2% to .2% of Maximum Life.

Legendary Aspects

Skinwalker's Aspect

Previous: When you use a Shapeshifting Skill that changes your form, Heal for 5-20% of your Maximum Life. If you are at full Life, gain the same amount as Fortify.

Now: When you use a Shapeshifting Skill that changes your form, Fortify for 2-3% of your Maximum Life.

Aspect of Calm Breeze

Now restores 100 spirit instead of fully restoring Spirit.

Rejuvenating Aspect

Now has 21 ranks, up from 16.

Spirt Bond Aspect

Now has 21 ranks, up from 16.

Unique Items

Vasily's Prayer

Fortify reduced from 2-5% to .2-.5% of Maximum Life.

Mjölnic Ring

Now restores 500 spirit instead of fully restoring Spirit.

Necromancer

Book of the Dead

Golem

Respawn timer reduced from 20 seconds to 10 seconds.

If the Golem's active ability targets an enemy, your Skeletal Warriors and Mages will focus their attacks on that target.

Unstoppable duration when using Golem's active increased from 1.5 to 3 seconds.

Skeleton Mage, Bone

Fortify on attack reduced from 3% to .1% of Maximum Life.

Skills

Corpse Explosion

Damage increased from 85% to 110%.

Blighted Corpse Explosion

Damage increased from 110% to 145%.

Bone Spirit

Now will only consume up to 500 Essence.

Passives

Kalan's Edict

Previous: Your Minions gain 3%[+] Attack Speed and 3%[x] increased damage for each active Minion. When one of your Minions die, your other Minions enrage, dealing 20%[x] increased damage for 3 seconds.

Now: Your Minions gain 40%[+] Attack Speed and 40%[x] increased damage. When one of your Minions die, your other Minions enrage, dealing 20%[x] increased damage for 3 seconds.

Necrotic Carapace

Fortify reduced from 5% to .2% of Maximum Life.

Drain Vitality

Fortify reduced from 2.5% to .5% of Maximum Life.

Supernatural Blood Surge

Previous: Each time an enemy is hit by Blood Surge's nova, you are Fortified for 1% of your Maximum Life. While you have Fortify for over 50% of your Maximum Life, Blood Surge deals 50% increased damage.

Now: While Fortified, Blood Surge deals 65% increased damage.

Initiate's Hemorrhage

Previous: Hemorrhage grants 1.6% of your Maximum Life as Fortify each time it hits an enemy, and has a 1.5% chance per enemy hit to Fortify you for 100% of your Maximum Life.

Now: Hemorrhage grants 1% of your Maximum Life as Fortify, and has a 3% chance to Fortify you for 100% of your Maximum Life.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of Hungry Blood

Previous: Each Cast of Blood Lance will launch an additional Blood Lance at a Nearby enemy when it first hits an enemy that is already lanced, dealing 60-100% of normal damage.

Now: Each Cast of Blood Lance will launch an additional Blood Lance at a Nearby enemy when it first hits an enemy, dealing 60-100% of normal damage.

Aspect of the Cursed Aura

Now has 21 ranks, up from 16.

Shademist Aspect

Now has 21 ranks, up from 16.

Unique Items

Mutilator Plate

Fortify reduced from 1-4% to 1% of Maximum Life.

Maximum Life % affix replaced with Maximum Life affix.

Damage Reduction from Enemies affected by Blood Skills replaced with Intelligence affix.

Kessime's Legacy

Inherent Blood Wave Fortifies affix removed.

Damage Reduction while Fortified affix replaced with Intelligence affix.

Indira's Memory

Previous: Blood Wave is additionally a Bone Skill. It spawns a Bone Prison at its end point and increases your Blood Skill damage by 20-40% for 8 seconds when Cast. All Bone Spears are additionally Blood Skills. Your Bone Spears consume a Corpse to launch another Bone Spear and drain 10% of your Maximum Life.

Now: Bone Spear deals 20-40% additional damage and is a Blood Skill. Casting Bone Spear will launch another Bone Spear if it can consume a nearby Corpse and 5% of your Maximum Life.

The Inherent affix where Bone Spear reduces Blood Wave's cooldown has beenremoved.

Damage Reduction while Injured affix replaced with Intelligence affix.

Maximum Life % affix replaced with Life.

Greaves of the Empty Tomb

Damage Reduction from Corrupted Enemies affix replaced with Intelligence.

The Unmaker

Damage Reduction while you have a Barrier affix replaced with Cooldown Reduction.

Cruor's Embrace

Maximum Life % affix replaced with Intelligence.

Tempering

Minions Chance to Fortify reduced from 15.5-20% to 5-7%.

Paragon

Gravekeeper Glyph

Legendary Bonus now includes damage to Injured enemies.

Blood-drinker Glyph

Fortify reduced from 10% to 3% of Maximum Life.

Exhumation Glyph

Fortify reduced from 4% to 1% of Maximum Life.

Damage Reduction increased from 4% to 6%.

Duration increased from 4 to 8 seconds.

Rogue

Specialization

Inner Sight

Previous: Attack enemies to fill your Inner Sight gauge. Marked enemies fill it faster. When full, gain unlimited Energy and 25%[+] Critical Strike Chance for 4 seconds.

Now: Attack enemies to fill your Inner Sight gauge. Marked enemies fill it faster. When full, restore 300 Energy, and gain 100% Energy Cost Reduction, 25%[+] Critical Strike Chance, and 25%[x] Critical Strike Damage.

Skills

Shadow Clone

Shadow Clone's copied skills will now more consistently target the initial target of the skill.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of Star Shards

Dance of Knives damage increased by 30% per Combo Point spent.

Galvanized Slasher's Aspect

Now restores 100 energy instead of full restoring.

Unique Items

Beastfall Boots

Now can only consume up to 500 Energy.

Scoundrel's Leathers

Damage Reduction from Trapped Enemies affix replaced with Dexterity.

Eyes in the Dark

Damage Reduction from Trapped Enemies affix replaced with Dexterity.

Bands of Ichorous Rose

Maximum Poison Resistance affix replaced with Dexterity.

Paragon

Deadly Ambush

Previous: You deal 50%[x] increased Critical Strike Damage to enemies affected by your Trap Skills.

Now: You deal 50%[x] increased Critical Strike Damage and Damage Over Time to enemies affected by your Trap Skills.

Sorcerer

Skills

Teleport

Damage increased from 35% to 90%.

Mystical Teleport

Previous: Teleport deals 500% increased damage. It also forms Crackling Energy for each enemy it hits, up to 3.

Now: Teleport generates 3 Charges of Crackling Energy.

Shimmering Teleport

Previous: After Teleporting, you gain 30% Damage Reduction for 4 seconds.

Now: Teleport Dazes enemies at its end point for 1.5 seconds.

Frozen Orb

Chill amount reduced from 9% to 5%.

Enhanced Frozen Orb

Previous: While Healthy, the explosion of Frozen Orb deals 45% increased damage.

Now: Frozen Orb's explosion deals 50% more damage.

Shimmering Frost Nova

Now restores 20 mana per enemy instead of 10% per enemy.

Now restores 200 mana instead of fully restoring mana when hitting a boss.

Passives

Primordial Binding

Previous: Gain a stacking bonus for each active Summon, up to 10 stacks: 2/4/6% Summon Damage, 2/4/6% Movement Speed, 4/8/12% Mana Regeneration.

Now: Gain 6/12/18% Summon Damage.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect Of Tenuous Destruction

Changed from an Offensive to a Defensive Aspect.

Renamed to Aspect of Tenuous Survival.

Previous: Deal 30-50% increased damage while you have no Defensive Skills on your Action Bar.

Now: Gain 100-600 increased Armor and Heal 5% Maximum Life a second while you have no Defensive Skills on your Action Bar.

Aspect of Tenuous Agility

Previous: Gain 5-20% Movement Speed. This bonus is tripled if you haven't used a Defensive Skill in the last 8 seconds.

Now: Gain 20-80% Movement Speed. This bonus is removed for 10 seconds after you Cast any Defensive Skill.

Developer’s Note:

Free-casted Defensive Skills will no longer remove this Movement Speed bonus.

Snowveiled Aspect

Previous: Casting Ice Armor makes you Unstoppable and grants 25% Damage Reduction for 3.5-5.5 seconds.

Now: Ice Armor makes you Unstoppable and grants 200-400 Armor.

Developer’s Note:

Free-casted Defensive Skills will now interact with this aspect.

Aspect of the Firebird

Previous: Gain the Flame Shield Enchantment for free. When Flame Shield activates, Meteorites fall around you dealing Fire damage.

Now: While Flame Shield is active, Meteorites cascade around you and deal Fire damage. Your Meteorites gain 2% Lucky Hit Chance.

Jolting Aspect

Now has 21 ranks, up from 16.

Winter Touch Aspect

Now has 21 ranks, up from 16.

Unique Items

The Oculus

Inherent Affix

Previous: Attacks reduce Evade's Cooldown by 1 second. Gain 1 Evade Charge.

Now: 55% Teleport Nova Size.

Unique Power

Previous: Gain the effect of the Teleport Enchantment for free. When you Evade using Teleport Enchantment you are taken to a random location.

Now: Casting Teleport grants a stack of Galvanization, increasing its damage by 30-50% for 8 seconds. Becoming Injured Teleports you to a random location.

Developer’s Note:

This option has been treated as mandatory for too long. We're reducing the frequency of its procs and cutting away some of its synergies to allow the Teleport Skill to be your premiere source of mobility and utility.

Fractured Winterglass

Ranks of Primordial Binding changed to 2-4 Skill Ranks of Frozen Orb.

Previous: Casting Frozen Orb has a 35-65% chance to spawn a random Conjuration on your Action Bar when it explodes. Lucky Hit: Your Conjurations have up to a 50-90% chance to launch a Frozen Orb at Nearby enemies.

Now: Frozen Orbs deal 4-8% more damage per active Summon and have a 65% chance to create a random Conjuration when Cast. Lucky Hit: Your Summons have up to a 90% chance to launch a Frozen Orb at a Nearby enemy.

Developer’s Note:

We are making changes that will allow this Unique Item to, first and foremost, serve as a Frozen Orb Item for scaling its damage. We've also updated it to function better with Summons as a whole.

Raiment of the Infinite

Previous: After using Teleport, Close enemies are Pulled to you and Stunned for 2-3 seconds, but Teleport's Cooldown is increased by 20%.

Now: After Casting Teleport, Close enemies are Pulled Inwards and it has a 10-30% chance to reset from each enemy it kills.

Axial Conduit

Resource Generation and Maximum affix replaced with Resource Generation.

Damage Reduction affix replaced with Intelligence affix.

Okun's Catalyst

Damage Reduction for each Active Ball Lightning affix replaced with Intelligence.

Esadora's Overflowing Cameo

Damage Reduction per Crackling Energy charge affix replaced with Cooldown Reduction affix.

Helm of Verglas

Inherent Maximum Cold Resistance affix removed.

Inherent Cold Resistance affix increased to 300.

Enchantments

Ice Armor Enchantment

Previous: Upon getting hit, you have a 5% chance to apply Ice Armor.

Now: Healing Potions apply Ice Armor and have a 25% chance to refund themselves.

Frost Nova Enchantment

Previous: Lucky Hit: Your Conjuration Skills have up to a 35% chance to unleash a Frost Nova when hitting enemies.

Now: Lucky Hit: Up to a 10% chance to unleash a Frost Nova after hitting an enemy.

Teleport Enchantment

Previous: Evade is replaced with a short range Teleport on a 17 second Cooldown. This version does not make you Unstoppable.

Now: Evade becomes a Teleport with a 5 second Cooldown that cannot be reduced.

Frozen Orb Enchantment

Previous: Whenever you Cast a non-Basic Skill, you have a 30% chance to launch a Frozen Orb at a Nearby enemy.

Now: Casting a Skill has a 30% chance to launch a Frozen Orb at a Nearby enemy.

Enemy Updates

Elites

Dungeon and Overworld content have had their Elite densities adjusted to compensate for the new rarities of Champion and Rare.

The Undercity Afflicted Monsters now use the new rarity system, resulting in fewer places to get additional time, presenting more of a challenge.

For more details on Monster changes, please see the section above.

Economy Updates

Developer’s Note:

With the changes to Renown, the pace of the early leveling journey is a fair bit slower. With the longer time to level, players were spending long periods of time where only one rarity of item was dropping. To combat this, we adjusted the level-over-level shift in item frequency to be more gradual for Normal, Legendary, and Rare Items.

Item Rarity

Normal Items will continue dropping for longer while leveling.

Magic Items will more frequently have a bonus affix.

Rare Items will be rarer before Level 30.

Legendary Items will be rarer before Level 40, and rapidly increase in frequency after.

The legendary rate for a Level 40 character in season 11 will be equivalent to the legendary rate for a level 25 character in season 10.

The legendary rate is unchanged for a Level 60 character.

Legendary Items have an additional Affix for a total of 4.

Monster Loot

Killing the last Champion in a pack, or any Elite, will always drop equipment and gold, in addition to their standard reward chances.

In addition to dropping Gem Fragments, Monsters have a chance of dropping a level-appropriate Gem.

Altars of Lilith

Altars of Lilith no longer grant permanent character rewards, such as stats or paragon points.

Instead, discovering a statue for the first time will award a small amount of gem fragments, obols, and gold.

Crafters

General

Material costs no longer scale with Item Power. Gold cost has remained unchanged.

Developer’s Note:

Crafting Costs will generally never cost more than two types of crafting materials.

Alchemist

Eternal-only conversion recipes for legacy materials will no longer appear for seasonal character.

Added new recipes for converting Salvage Materials.

Enrich Scrap: Convert Rawhide and Iron Chunks into Veiled Crystals.

Refine Materials: Convert Veiled Crystals into Forgotten Souls or Legendary Salvage.

Occultist

Imprinting

Material cost for Imprinting has been adjusted.

Examples:

Previous:

Rare: 5-10 Common Salvage (Iron Chunk, Silver Ore/Superior Leather, Rawhide), 3-7 Veiled Crystals, 0-3 Legendary Salvage(Abstruse Sigil/Baleful Fragment/Coiling Ward), and 5000-200,000 gold.

Ancestral Legendary: 25 Common Salvage, 15 Veiled Crystals, 8 Legendary Salvage, 5 Forgotten Souls, and 325.000 gold.

Now:

Rare: 5 Veiled Crystals and 5000-200,000 gold.

Ancestral Legendary: 5 Forgotten Souls and 1,000,000 gold.

Enchanting

Material cost for Enchanting has been adjusted.

Examples:

Previous:

Rare: 5-10 Common Salvage 2-5 Veiled Crystals, and scaling(with re-rolls) gold.

Ancestral Legendary: 30 Common Salvage, 20 Veiled Crystals, 2 Legendary Salvage, 5 Forgotten Souls, and scaling(with re-rolls) gold.

Now:

Rare: 10 Veiled Crystals and scaling(with re-rolls) gold.

Ancestral Legendary: 10 Forgotten Souls and scaling(with re-rolls) gold.

Blacksmith

Yields for Item Salvage has been adjusted.

Examples:

Previous:

Salvaging a Rare item provides 1 Common Salvage(Iron Chunk, Silver Ore/Superior Leather, Rawhide) and 2 Veiled Crystals.

Salvaging an Ancestral Legendary Item provides 10 Common salvage, 10 veiled crystals, and 10 Legendary salvage(Abstruse Sigil/Baleful Fragment/Coiling Ward).

Salvaging a Mythic Unique provides 100 Common Salvage, 100 veiled crystals, 100 legendary salvage, and a Resplendent Spark.

Now:

Salvaging a Rare item provides 5 Common Salvage and 2 Veiled Crystals.

Salvaging an Ancestral Legendary Item provides 5 Legendary Salvage and 1 Forgotten Soul.

Salvaging a Mythic Unique provides 1000 legendary salvage, 100 Forgotten Souls, and a Resplendent Spark.

Tempering

Tempering has been redesigned. Instead of randomly gaining an affix from the desired Temper Manual, any learned temper affix can be selected specifically and rolled onto the item.

The number of Temper rolls available on an item has changed.

Rare

Previous: 5 Tempers

Now: 1 Temper

Legendary and beyond

Previous: 5 Tempers, plus one per Greater Affix.

Now: 3 Tempers, plus one per Greater Affix.

Scrolls of Restoration have been redesigned.

Scrolls of Restoration no longer restore all temper charges to an item. Instead, they restore 1 temper charge.

There is no limit to the number of times a Scroll of Restoration can be used on an item.

Material cost for Tempering has been adjusted.

Previous:

Rare: 10-25 Common Salvage and 2-5 veiled Crystals.

Legendary: 10-25 Common Salvage, 2-10 Veiled Crystals, and 0-1 Legendary Salvage.

Ancestral Legendary: 40 Common Salvage, 15 Veiled Crystals, 2 Legendary Salvage, and 1 Forgotten Soul.

Now:

Rare: 25 Common Salvage and 5 veiled Crystals.

Legendary: 15 Veiled Crystals and 5 Legendary Salvage.

Ancestral Legendary: 25 Legendary Salvage and 25 Forgotten Souls.

Masterworking

Masterworking has been redesigned. Items have a new stat, Refinement, which is displayed on the item tooltip.

Each time the player Masterworks an item, the refinement value of the item is increased by a random tunable amount (1-3%), up to a Max Refinement Threshold (20%).

Once at the cap, the item is considered Masterworked.

The base properties of an item are scaled by Refinement at a 1:1 bonus.

Example:

A Chest item with 100 armor

Refinement 0% = 100 Armor

Refinement 5% = 105 Armor

Refinement 20% = 120 Armor

A Masterworked item can be refined one more time to upgrade an affix to a GA.

Players may re-roll the Masterworked Greater Affix by spending Neathiron, a returning resource to once again discover in Sanctuary.

The quantity of Obducite you ear has been adjusted. Players will earn 85% less Obducite, and recipes requiring Obducite have been similarly reduced.

Items no longer need to have been tempered to be masterworked.

Vendors

The sell value of items has been reduced by 60%.

The gold cost of items has been reduced by 90%.

Healing Updates

Healing Potion Changes

Healing potions now heal 35% max Life instantly, and no longer grant Healing over Time.

Potions no longer need to be upgraded.

Potion charges will refill once every 12 seconds.

Healing Affix Changes

Potion Count affix can now be found on leg armor.

Life Regen

"Lesser" Life Regen available on Chest, Helm, Legs, Boots, Shield.

"Greater" Life regen available on Amulet, Rings, Gloves.

Increased healing effectiveness of both.

Life on Kill

"Lesser" available on Chest, Helm, Legs, Boots, Shields.

"Greater" available on Amulet, Rings, Gloves, Weapons.

Increased healing effectiveness of both.

Life Per Hit

Re-added to the base affix pool, available on glove, weapons, shields, amulets, rings.

Healing %

Available on Chest, Helm, Legs, Boots, Amulet, Rings, Shields.

Increased healing % amount.

Nightmare Dungeons

The chance to get another Nightmare Dungeon sigil when completing a Nightmare Dungeon has been reduced. When a sigil does not drop, Sigil Powder will drop.

Horadric Strongrooms

Improved loot quality and loot quality scaling as the player climbs Torments and reaches higher tiers within Horadric Strongrooms.

Added a moderate amount of gold, scaling with higher tiers within the Strongroom.

Increased the chance for a Nightmare Escalation Sigil to drop from a Horadric Strongroom.

Reduced the base likelihood of a Strongroom appearing within a Nightmare Dungeon. The likelihood of the Horadric Strongroom affix appearing on a Nightmare Sigil is unchanged.

Miscellaneous

Instances of single element resistance affixes can now roll higher values than instances of All Resistance affixes.

A Jeweler and an Occultist have been added to the training grounds.

There is no longer a cost to enter The Pit.

Maximum Capacity of Murmuring Obols has been increased by 500.

Renown has been removed on the Seasonal Realm. All previous rewards related to Renown have either been made obsolete or shifted into the Season Rank.

All changes to Vessel of Hatred in Diablo 4 Season 11

PTR

Spiritborn

New Item

Path of the Emissary: Unique Boots

Affixes

+30% Movement Speed (Inherent)

+16-25% Movement speed

+155-200% Core Skill damage

+1-2 Core Skill ranks

+26.5-40% Impairment Reduction

Power

Every 12-4 meters you move, invoke a Core Skill from your primary Spirit Hall.

Skills

Rushing Claw

Damage increased from 80% to 160%.

Adaptable Concussive Stomp

Previous: When enemies recover from Concussive Stomp, you dodge their next 3 attacks.

Now: When enemies recover from a Concussive Stomp that you Cast, you block their next 3 attacks.

Poised Payback

Now consumes up to 500 Vigor.

Passives

Potent

Previous: Hitting enemies with Jaguar Skills increases the Damage they take from you by 0.1-0.3% up to 10-30%.

Now: Gain 2/4/6% Jaguar Skill Attack Speed and Cooldown Reduction.

Unique Items

Ring of the Midday Hunt

Previous: Your Maximum Vigor is increased by 50%, and killing an enemy grants you 1 - 7 Vigor. While you have Ferocity, your Poisoning effects deal their damage across 33% of the normal duration.

Now: Your Maximum Vigor is increased by 50%, and killing an enemy grants you 1 - 7 Vigor. While you have Ferocity, your new Poisoning effects last 33% longer.

Ring of Writhing Moon

Previous: A Pestilent Swarm spawns from you every 4 seconds, dealing x Poison damage per hit. Your Pestilent Swarms now orbit around you and generate 3 Vigor per hit.

Now: A Pestilent Swarm spawns from you every 4 seconds, dealing x Poison damage per hit. Your Pestilent Swarms now orbit around you and reduce an equipped Eagle Skill's cooldown by 0.25 seconds per hit.

Peacemonger's Signet

Previous: While you have at least 4 stacks of Ferocity, you gain 1 - 7 Vigor per second. Gaining Ferocity also grants Resolve.

Now: While you have at least 4 stacks of Ferocity, you gain 5-15%[x] increased damage and Armor. Gaining Ferocity also grants Resolve.

Band of First Breath

Max Life percentage has been replaced with additive Max Life.

Critical Strike Chance replaced with Resolve generation rate.

Rod of Kepeleke

Can now only consume up to 500 Vigor.

Harmony of Ebewaka

Damage Reduction affix replaced with Dexterity affix.

Loyalty's Mantle

Damage Reduction affix replaced with Dexterity affix.

Wound Drinker

Damage Reduction from Poisoned Enemies affix replaced with Armor affix.

Jacinth Shell

Armor percentage affix replaced with All Resistance affix.

Damage Reduction while Injured affix replaced with Dexterity affix.

Protection of the Prime

Damage Reduction while Standing Still affix replaced with Armor affix.

Spirit Hall

All

All main Spirit Hall potency affixes changed to main Spirit Hall Damage.

Updated the tooltips to display the damage that scales with the above affix in blue.

Jaguar

Previous: Every 15th time you deal direct damage to an enemy with a Jaguar Skill, unleash additional slashes dealing 20% of the damage you have dealt to them in the last 0.5 seconds. All Skills are now also Jaguar Skills.

Now: Every 15th time you deal direct damage with a Jaguar Skill, unleash a Beast Strike for (100% Weapon damage), increasing all damage you deal by 3% and doubling Beast Strike's damage, stacking 5 times. You lose all stacks when you stop attacking for 1 second.

Eagle

Now scales damage rather than Vulnerable duration.

Gorilla

Now only scales Thorns damage.

Barrier per hit reduced from 5% to 2.5%.

No longer has a cap of 30% Barrier.

Updated the tooltip to clarify that Gorilla skills do not need to be Cast to gain the effect.

Centipede

Now scales damage rather than Slow and Damage reduction.

Damage Reduction per stack increased from 2% to 4%.

Increased the debuff duration from 6 to 8 seconds.

Increased the total poison amount from 70% to 160%.

Legendary Aspects

Reactive armor

Fixed the tooltip to clarify it invokes a free Concussive stomp rather than Casting.

Paragon

Sapping Legendary Node

Vigor Restoration changed from 15% to 15 Vigor.

Tempering

Mystic Circle Potency moved from Jaguar Finesse (Offensive) to Plains Augments (Weapon).

Mercenaries

Raheir

Shield Charge

Fortify reduced from 5% to .2% of Maximum Life.

Ground Slam

Required attacks increased from 3 to 20.

Healing increased from 5% to 8% of Maximum Life.

Subo

Seeker perk changed from restoring 50% Maximum Resource to 50 primary resource gained.

