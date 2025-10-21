Diablo 4 Season 11: All Divine Gifts and how to get them

Diablo 4 Season 11’s primary power source are Divine Gifts, which are another Borrowed Power system. Granted by the Angel Hadriel, they will give players a portion of the power the High Heavens have available, to stop the forces of evil. However, these are going to work a little different compared to previous seasons.

Each of the Divine Gifts come with three components to get to know: Reward, Corrupted Gift, and Divine Gift. Depending on where you slot them into your power board, what they do changes. Unlike previous seasons, it’s not as chaotic and random to unlock the Divine Gifts in Diablo 4 Season 11: You just need to seek out specific bosses in the Lesser Evil Invasion. Here’s what you need to know.

All available Divine Gifts in Diablo 4 and how to attain them (Season 11)

Each of the Lesser Evils in Diablo 4 Season 11 have two Divine Gifts associated with them, and that’s how you unlock them. This means you’ll need to interact with all the various world/end game activities to get all of the powers. Below is a list of each of the Essences, which boss drops them, and what activity you need to complete.

You can slot up to four Divine Gifts in the Inner Slots, and four in the Outer Slots, when it's all said and done (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

All Divine Gifts

Essence of Pain (Duriel - Helltide

Essence of Squalor (Duriel - Helltide)

Essence of Lies (Belial - The Pit)

Essence of Shadows (Belial - The Pit)

Essence of Sin (Azmodan - Overworld)

Essence of Hellfire (Azmodan - Overworld)

Essence of Anguish (Andariel - Undercity)

Essence of Screams (Andariel - Undercity)

When you kill one of those bosses for the first time in Diablo 4 Season 11, they will drop a Corrupted Essence, and upon returning it to Hadriel, he’ll grant you the two associated Divine Gifts. For example, if you kill Belial in The Pit, you'll gain both Essence of Lies and Shadows.

When you have them unlocked, you’ll gain experience towards leveling up your Divine Gifts by killing the Lesser Evil, and any of its minions. When you equip the Divine Gifts on your board, the Inner Slots grant the Purified Gift benefit, remove the Corrupted Gift, and doubles the Reward gained.

Divine Gifts slotted in the Outer Slots trigger the Corrupted Gift power, which makes all activities in Diablo 4 harder. You do still receive the Reward bonus on the Divine Gift, however. You’ll have all four Corrupted Slots active at the start, but to get the Purified Gift slots, you need to get through the Divine Favor ranks for the Seasonal Reputation board:

Rank II : Duriel

: Duriel Rank IV : Andariel

: Andariel Rank VI : Azmodan

: Azmodan Rank VIII: Belial

Below, you’ll find all of the current Rewards/Purified Gifts/Corrupted Gifts, and any additional bonuses you need to be aware of for the Divine Gifts in Diablo 4 Season 11. It’s worth noting that this is based on the PTR, and they could change in the future.

Essence of Pain (Duriel)

Rewards : Pangs of Duriel can drop Socketables in Helltide, doubled while Purified.

: Pangs of Duriel can drop Socketables in Helltide, doubled while Purified. Rank Upgrades : Higher quality Runes and Gems drop.

: Higher quality Runes and Gems drop. Purified Gift : Briefly gain maximum Barrier after becoming Injured, every 20 seconds.

: Briefly gain maximum Barrier after becoming Injured, every 20 seconds. Corrupted Gift: Pangs of Duriel ambush you more often and have a 100% chance to shatter your Barriers or Fortified Life with their attacks.

Essence of Squalor (Duriel)

Rewards : Maggots in Helltide can drop Experience Globes, doubled while Purified.

: Maggots in Helltide can drop Experience Globes, doubled while Purified. Rank Upgrades : More Experience Globes drop.

: More Experience Globes drop. Purified Gift : Refill a Healing Potion every 20 seconds.

: Refill a Healing Potion every 20 seconds. Corrupted Gift: Maggots spawn from falling meteors, and all maggot attacks will consume 1 of your Health Potions.

Essence of Lies (Belial)

Rewards : Chance for an extra upgrade in the Pit, doubled while Purified.

: Chance for an extra upgrade in the Pit, doubled while Purified. Rank Upgrades : Extra upgrade chance increases.

: Extra upgrade chance increases. Purified Gift : Fortify for 1% of your Maximum Life a second.

: Fortify for 1% of your Maximum Life a second. Corrupted Gift: Belial's Eyes are filled with malice and will focus you with beams that deal 10% of your Maximum Life a second.

Essence of Shadows (Belial)

Rewards : Vanquish the Pit to earn immense amounts of Gold, doubled while Purified.

: Vanquish the Pit to earn immense amounts of Gold, doubled while Purified. Rank Upgrades : Gold amount increases.

: Gold amount increases. Purified Gift : Briefly become Unstoppable when Crowd Controlled every 12 seconds.

: Briefly become Unstoppable when Crowd Controlled every 12 seconds. Corrupted Gift: Belial's Apparitions are empowered and their attacks can Daze you for 3 seconds or Knock you Back.

Essence of Sin (Azmodan)

Rewards : Survive World Boss encounters to earn Activity Keys, doubled while Purified.

: Survive World Boss encounters to earn Activity Keys, doubled while Purified. Rank Upgrades : Higher quality Dungeon Keys drop.

: Higher quality Dungeon Keys drop. Rank 2 : The Weekly cache awards a huge amount of Activity Keys.

: The Weekly cache awards a huge amount of Activity Keys. Rank 5 : More Compasses and Tributes drop across Sanctuary.

: More Compasses and Tributes drop across Sanctuary. Purified Gift : Gain 20% increased Armor.

: Gain 20% increased Armor. Corrupted Gift: You are Vulnerable while fighting World Bosses.

Essence of Hellfire (Azmodan)

Rewards : Survive World Boss encounters to earn Lair Boss Keys, doubled while Purified.

: Survive World Boss encounters to earn Lair Boss Keys, doubled while Purified. Rank Upgrades : Higher quality Lair Boss Keys drop.

: Higher quality Lair Boss Keys drop. Rank 2 : The Weekly cache awards a huge amount of Lair Boss Keys.

: The Weekly cache awards a huge amount of Lair Boss Keys. Rank 5 : More Lair Boss Keys drop across Sanctuary.

: More Lair Boss Keys drop across Sanctuary. Purified Gift : Your direct damage has a 10% chance to Stun enemies for 1 second.

: Your direct damage has a 10% chance to Stun enemies for 1 second. Corrupted Gift: Meteors rain down upon you while fighting World Bosses.

Essence of Anguish (Andariel)

Rewards : Vanquish the Undercity to earn Obols, doubled while Purified.

: Vanquish the Undercity to earn Obols, doubled while Purified. Rank Upgrades : Obols amount increases.

: Obols amount increases. Purified Gift : Gain 30% Movement Speed.

: Gain 30% Movement Speed. Corrupted Gift: Manifestations of Anguish lurk throughout the Undercity and attach lightning siphons to you that Slow you by 70% while you are close to them.

Essence of Screams (Andariel)

Rewards : Vanish the Undercity to earn Salvage Materials, doubled while Purified.

: Vanish the Undercity to earn Salvage Materials, doubled while Purified. Rank Upgrades : Higher quality Salvage Materials drop.

: Higher quality Salvage Materials drop. Purified Gift : Gain 20% increased Resistance.

: Gain 20% increased Resistance. Corrupted Gift: Agonized Souls are enraged and will now form explosions that pull you inwards and generate electrified ground that deals 12% Maximum Life a second.

