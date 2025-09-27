Diablo 4: Bartuc Lord of Chaos walkthrough (Season 10)

After Sword of Horazon in Diablo 4 Season 10, one quest remains: Bartuc Lord of Chaos. Naturally, this leads to a face off with the demonic mage in question, but don’t worry, it’s not a super challenging fight. You do have to pay attention to avoid taking potentially huge amounts of damage, but it won’t be anything you can’t handle. In order to even take part in this quest, you need to reach Rank 10 with the seasonal reputation grind.

Ad

Once you’re that far, you can complete Bartuc Lord of Chaos anytime you’d like in Diablo 4 Season 10. It’s not a quest you have to be on Expert, Penitent, or Torment for. Just, whenever you’re ready, head to the Hidden Overlook and get ready.

How to complete Bartuc Lord of Chaos quest in Diablo 4 Season 10

Quest objectives

Ad

Trending

Travel to the Hidden Overlook

Speak to Shyan

Travel to Bartuc’s location

Speak to Shyan

Enter Corrupted Palace

Find Bartuc, Lord of Chaos

Slay the Fell Council members

Find Bartuc, Lord of Chaos

Find Bartuc and slay him

Ad

To begin Bartuc Lord of Chaos in Diablo 4, head to Hidden Overlook, which you can find on the in-game map. Unfortunately, if you don’t already have the fast travel location for this, you’ll need to travel to Fate’s Retreat, and ride south to Hidden Overlook. That’s probably your best bet.

Upon arriving, speak with Shyan, and make sure to pick up the Hidden Overlook waypoint. Shyan will tell you that Bartuc is in the Blistered Barrens to the south of here, so saddle up and ride. It’s a short trek to the southwest, so just use your mount and head to the location the game gives you.

Ad

Once you’ve made your way to Bartuc’s location in Diablo 4 Season 10, speak with Shyan again. She’lll inform you that the Corrupted Palace was a secret refuge for mages who had a thing for demonic summoning. Now we’re going to enter it, and clear out the filth once and for all - or at least, until the next evil force shows up here.

The last two members of the Fell Council await (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The next step is to find Bartuc, Lord of Chaos. As this is likely a randomized dungeon like the others in D4, you’re going to be on your own there. Thankfully, it’s not a humongous dungeon. It’s fairly linear, so you can just clear your way at your own pace, and eventually, you’ll run into a pair of familiar foes: Two of the Fell Council! In my case, it was Wyand the Shadow and Bremm the Maelstrom. They will create a series of red lines that completely surround you, keeping you within that constrained area.

Ad

You’ll likely take a great deal of damage touching them, so avoid that if possible. Just focus down one enemy at a time. I chose Bremm to kill first. You’ll also see the red energy hydras, and aoe explosions on the ground to avoid, but it’s not a dangerous fight. Just stay out of the explosions, fireballs, and red energy lines, and you’ll clear them in no time.

Ad

Keep an eye on those purple/white lines, so you know where to teleport from (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Resume your push through the Corrupted Palace for Bartuc Lord of Shadows in Diablo 4, and before long you’ll find yet another group of Fell Council members. Eventually, you’ll run into a room with four purple glyphs on the floor, and Bartuc himself.

Ad

These glyphs will occasionally have a white line pointing away from them. Standing on them will teleport you to the glyph that line is pointing at. Bartuc’s early damage consists of melee strikes and energy orbs, but eventually, he’ll create crackling red energy lines. These will move across the battle arena quickly. To avoid them, wait until the last second and teleport using the arrow glyphs. This will make sure you avoid taking big damage.

Ad

Just keep hammering away at him while teleporting away from the energy lines, and before too much longer, you will succeed in slaying Bartuc. As you grab your loot, Bartuc will whisper that you can never truly destroy him, which is true; he’ll show up again in the Infernal Hordes mode. Speak with Shyan once more, and that will complete the seasonal quest chain for Diablo 4 Season 10.

Check out our other Diablo 4 guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 15 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More