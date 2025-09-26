Diablo 4: Sword of Horazon walkthrough (Season 10)

At the end of Blood on Parchment in Diablo 4, we learn the location of the Sword of Horazon. Coincidentally, that’s what the next seasonal quest is called: Sword of Horazon! You need to be at least Tier 8 with the seasonal reputation, which means you might have to take a trip through the quest Bartuc’s Reign of Chaos after completing Blood on Parchment. It all depends on how you’ve approached the seasonal content, and how much grinding you’ve done so far.

This is a pretty combat heavy quest, so I do recommend having a few levels under your belt before you tackle Sword of Horazon in Diablo 4 Season 10. If you didn’t have any trouble with Maffer and Geleb, I think you’ll be just fine here. There are no bosses, just lots of enemies.

How to complete Sword of Horazon quest in Diablo 4 Season 10

Quest objectives

Speak with Shyan

Travel to the Cultist Camp

Slay the Cultists

Speak with Shyan

Find the Inner Sanctum

Collect Blood for the Basin

Bring the Blood to the Basin

Collect more Blood

Bring the Blood to the Basin

Find the Sword of Horazon

Speak with Shyan

Touch the Barrier

Survive the Demon Waves

Go to Shyan

When you’re ready to begin Sword of Horazon in Diablo 4 Season 10, use the Waypoint for Fate’s Retreat and speak with Shyan. While there’s no vault for the sword that she found, there is a group of cultists nearby. It’s likely they’re trying to stop anyone from reaching the sword.

From Fate's Retreat, we ride to the Vault of Sins! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ride to the east, killing your way through the Path of Stray Souls, until you reach the Cultist Camp. You could choose to ignore the enemies on the way, but I wanted the exp, so I fed the demons to my army of skeletons, since I’m running a Minion Necromancer. When you arrive at the Cultist Camp, you’ll need to Slay the Cultists that await you. It’s not a threatening group, so just bulldoze them and speak with Shyan.

This leads to the next step of Diablo 4’s Sword of Horazon quest: enter the Vault of Sins. So there is a Vault! This is a pretty standard D4 dungeon, so of course, it’s likely to be randomized. Fight your way through until you find Inner Sanctum’s door. It’s locked, unfortunately.

If only you could carry both amounts of blood at once (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You’ll find a basin by the door, and it needs blood in order to be satiated. If you open the map, you’ll find two new objectives on it: Collect Blood for the Basin. There are two different spots, and it doesn’t matter which you pick. Interact with the Corpse you find here to collect the blood, and Bring the Blood to the Basin.

Unfortunately, you’re going to need more blood. So just head to the other location and do it again. It won’t take long, so just run over and run back with more Blood. Now that you’ve gotten to the Inner Sanctum, it’s time to find the Sword of Horazon in Diablo 4. It’s a linear path, so just defeat the enemies along the way, until you get to the dead end.

These demons are no match for my skeleton swarm (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You’ll see the Sword of Horazon, surrounded by a Barrier. Speak with Shyan, who will get the information we need from the sword, but it’ll take some time. When you’re ready, Touch the Barrier, and that will trigger waves of Demons who will attack you. Just stay alive and kill the demons until the timer runs out.

From there, you’ll wipe out the few remaining demons, and go to Shyan. This completes Sword of Horazon, and once you reach Tier 10 with the seasonal rep, you can begin Bartuc, Lord of Chaos, the final seasonal quest in Diablo 4 Season 10.

