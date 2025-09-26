Diablo 4: Blood on Parchment walkthrough (Season 10)

When you reach reputation rank 6 in Diablo 4 Season 10, you can begin Blood on Parchment. This, of course, also requires you to complete the other seasonal quests first. Fell Visions leads directly into Blood on Parchment, provided you’ve done enough grinding. Otherwise, you’ll have to complete another round of Bartuc’s Reign of Chaos. Either way, we’re getting closer to the Sword of Horazon, which was originally sued to behead Bartuc, when he was just a demon-corrupted mage.
You may want to complete other content in the game first, and that’s totally fine. When you’re ready, head to the Imperial Library in Caldeum, and you can begin the first steps of Blood on Parchment in Diablo 4 Season 10.
How to complete Blood on Parchment in Diablo 4 Season 10
Quest objectives
- Speak with Shyan at the Imperial LIbrary in Caldeum
- Travel to Alafar’s Sanctum
- Speak with Shyan
- Find Alafar’s Study
- Slay the Fell Council demons
- Investigate the book
As long as you’ve completed the main story, or at least got deep enough into it, you should have the Imperial Library Waypoint in Diablo 4 Season 10, making starting Blood on Parchment easy. You’ll find Shayan waiting for you as soon as you show up, so just head to the left, and chat with her.
We’re looking for Alafar, who may have a hint as to where we find the Sword of Horazon. Next, travel south in the Imperial Library, to Alafar’s Sanctum. It’s not very far away, so just mount up and ride south. Speak with Shyan when you arrive, and she’ll note it’s strange that there are no guards outside.
Go inside to Find Alafar’s Study. Alafar has a surprisingly large sanctum, but, like most dungeons in Diablo 4, it’s likely to be randomized. Just take your time and clear through all the enemies you find, until you reach the final room.
You’ll find some familiar faces once again, provided you’ve done at least one Infernal Hordes run: Maffer the Cruel, and Geleb the Flame. This time, you have to beat both of them at once, instead of just one on one, like with Ismail in Den of Iniquity.
Naturally, the next step of Blood on Parchment in Diablo 4 is to slay the Fell Council demons. There will be plenty of red damage circles that spawn on the ground, so avoid those if possible. These explode into magical damage, then fire arcane missiles that track you or your minions (if you have them). Maffer also has a teleport, and a fairly strong melee strike.
Geleb the Flame conjures a large fire AOE around himself, that grows larger and larger, so make sure you stay away from him. You also have to watch for the trio of fireballs he shoots at you. Geleb felt like the real threat. When he was alone, he would also rain fireballs everywhere.
These fireballs create AOE circles that get larger and larger for a few seconds. At the same time, he can also cast waves of fire that slowly move towards you. Just do your best to avoid the constant fire attacks, and punish these demons. After defeating them, we’ll come to the realization that Alafar is dead.
However, he did leave behind an important book, so investigate the book. We learn that the sword is on Mt. Civo, so when you have enough reputation, you’ll take on the next quest, The Sword of Horazon. It requires Tier 8 with the seasonal reputation, so you might have to grind before tackling it.
