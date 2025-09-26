Diablo 4: Blood on Parchment walkthrough (Season 10)

When you reach reputation rank 6 in Diablo 4 Season 10, you can begin Blood on Parchment. This, of course, also requires you to complete the other seasonal quests first. Fell Visions leads directly into Blood on Parchment, provided you’ve done enough grinding. Otherwise, you’ll have to complete another round of Bartuc’s Reign of Chaos. Either way, we’re getting closer to the Sword of Horazon, which was originally sued to behead Bartuc, when he was just a demon-corrupted mage.

Ad

You may want to complete other content in the game first, and that’s totally fine. When you’re ready, head to the Imperial Library in Caldeum, and you can begin the first steps of Blood on Parchment in Diablo 4 Season 10.

How to complete Blood on Parchment in Diablo 4 Season 10

Quest objectives

Speak with Shyan at the Imperial LIbrary in Caldeum

Travel to Alafar’s Sanctum

Speak with Shyan

Find Alafar’s Study

Slay the Fell Council demons

Investigate the book

Ad

Trending

Whenever it's good for you, head to the Imperial Library to start this quest (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As long as you’ve completed the main story, or at least got deep enough into it, you should have the Imperial Library Waypoint in Diablo 4 Season 10, making starting Blood on Parchment easy. You’ll find Shayan waiting for you as soon as you show up, so just head to the left, and chat with her.

Ad

We’re looking for Alafar, who may have a hint as to where we find the Sword of Horazon. Next, travel south in the Imperial Library, to Alafar’s Sanctum. It’s not very far away, so just mount up and ride south. Speak with Shyan when you arrive, and she’ll note it’s strange that there are no guards outside.

Deep within Alafar's Sanctum, you'll find some familiar bosses (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Go inside to Find Alafar’s Study. Alafar has a surprisingly large sanctum, but, like most dungeons in Diablo 4, it’s likely to be randomized. Just take your time and clear through all the enemies you find, until you reach the final room.

Ad

You’ll find some familiar faces once again, provided you’ve done at least one Infernal Hordes run: Maffer the Cruel, and Geleb the Flame. This time, you have to beat both of them at once, instead of just one on one, like with Ismail in Den of Iniquity.

Naturally, the next step of Blood on Parchment in Diablo 4 is to slay the Fell Council demons. There will be plenty of red damage circles that spawn on the ground, so avoid those if possible. These explode into magical damage, then fire arcane missiles that track you or your minions (if you have them). Maffer also has a teleport, and a fairly strong melee strike.

Ad

If all the fire attacks weren't enough, Geleb can teleport too! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Geleb the Flame conjures a large fire AOE around himself, that grows larger and larger, so make sure you stay away from him. You also have to watch for the trio of fireballs he shoots at you. Geleb felt like the real threat. When he was alone, he would also rain fireballs everywhere.

Ad

These fireballs create AOE circles that get larger and larger for a few seconds. At the same time, he can also cast waves of fire that slowly move towards you. Just do your best to avoid the constant fire attacks, and punish these demons. After defeating them, we’ll come to the realization that Alafar is dead.

However, he did leave behind an important book, so investigate the book. We learn that the sword is on Mt. Civo, so when you have enough reputation, you’ll take on the next quest, The Sword of Horazon. It requires Tier 8 with the seasonal reputation, so you might have to grind before tackling it.

Ad

Check out our other Diablo 4 guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 15 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More