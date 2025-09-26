Diablo 4: Fell Visions walkthrough (Season 10)

Diablo 4 Season 10’s third seasonal quest is Fell Visions, and comes after Den of Iniquity. It’s likely that you’re going to have to do a run through the reputation quest Bartuc’s Reign of Chaos, depending on how vigorously you’re grinding reputation this season. Either way, once you’ve completed Den of Iniquity, and are at least Rank 4 with the Viz-Jaq’taar Offering Board, this quest will automatically be added to your quest log. However, weirdly, it didn’t track at first.

The challenge gets a little greater in Fell Visions, and Shyan has moved on from Yelesna, to another area. Thankfully, we know where she went. Whenever you’re ready to start Fell Visions, just head to Backwater in Diablo 4 Season 10, and you can get started.

How to complete Fell Visions quest in Diablo 4 Season 10

Quest objectives

Speak with Shyan in Backwater

Speak with Shyan

Collect Khazra Eyes (x10)

Meet Shyan at her safehouse

Speak with Shyan

Put the eyes in the bowl

Head to Backwater, where you'll find Shyan doing some detective work (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You’ll start Fell Visions off in Hawezar’s Backwater, which does have a fast travel location in Diablo 4. I was grinding reputation and gear before this, but your level really shouldn’t matter too much. I was level 18 for this quest on Normal and had no trouble whatsoever, but someone lower level should be fine.

Once you arrive in Backwater, ride east to meet with Shyan. However, she looks different; she’s in disguise in this town, gathering intel. She warns you to stay put, as she continues her vigil. After a few seconds, you’ll be able to speak to Shyan again.

She’s going to prepare a skull that should help us locate Bartuc, but we need some eyes to go with it; Khazra eyes, specifically. You will see a circled area on the map southwest of here for the next step of Fell Visions in Diablo 4 Season 10. Just ride down to that area, and look for any Khazra minions.

It's time to farm Khazra Eyes! Hopefully it won't take too long (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Unfortunately, not every Khazra minion drops First Khazra Eyes, but they will light up green on the mini-map, if you don’t see them on the ground. Just stay in the circled area, killing anything that shows up, and in time, you’ll have all ten eyes.

Then start riding north to her safehouse. You’ll see the location on the map so it’s easy to spot. Once inside, speak with Shyan to get started on the next part of Fell Visions in Diablo 4. She’ll instruct you to put the Khazra eyes in the bowl on the table, so do that.

She’ll get a clue about a sword, locked up somewhere: The Sword of Horazon. This was the blade used to decapitate Bartuc, and it belonged to his brother. This completes Den of Iniquity, and depending on your reputation level, you’ll either go on to Bartuc’s Reign of Chaos, or to the next quest, Blood on Parchment.

