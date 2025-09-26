Diablo 4: Den of Iniquity walkthrough (Season 10)

Den of Iniquity is Diablo 4 Season 10’s second main quest, and shows up after Sands of Chaos, and the repeatable rep grind quest Bartuc’s Reign of Chaos. That means the primary requirement for this quest in D4 is to be at least Rank 2 at the Viz-Jaq’taar Offering board. You can check this in Yelesna, where Shyan is often waiting for you. You don’t have to visit the board to get the quest; it’ll be given automatically. However, you should visit it periodically to get your rewards.

It’s a solid way to get more Chaos Perks, to enhance the damage you do, no matter what build you’re trying this season. When you’re ready to start Den of Iniquity in Diablo 4 Season 10, just head to Yelesna, and we’ll help you through every step of the quest.

How to complete Den of Iniquity quest in Diablo 4 Season 10

Quest objectives

Speak with Shyan

Travel to the Cultist Den.

Speak with Shyan

Open the Hatch

Find Bartuc in the Summoning Chamber

Find the Summoning Chamber

Free the Prisoner

Speak with the Prisoner

Find the Summoning Chamber

Slay the Fell Council demon

Speak to Shyan

The dungeon for this quest is just a short, jaunty ride to the north (Image of Blizzard Entertainment)

After you speak to Shyan for Diablo 4 Season 10’s Den of Iniquity quest, you’ll learn she’s infiltrated a cult of Bartuc, and we’re going to further investigate. By “further investigate”, of course, we mean to deliver violence upon this cult and do everything we can to send their demonic allies back to Hell. The Cultist Den is a short ride to the north of Yelesna, which you can see on the map above.

When you arrive after carving a path through the demons and cultists that infest the countryside in Diablo 4, speak to Shyan to progress the Den of Iniquity quest. Then, just open the Hatch; it’s right next to her and glittering, so it’s very hard to miss.

You’ll briefly see Find Bartuc in the Summoning Chamber, but once you go inside, it becomes Find the Summoning Chamber. This is a pretty standard cellar dungeon, but due to the random nature of Diablo 4, we cannot guide you through it. Just explore the dungeon, and kill any enemies you come across.

When you see the green icon, you're close to the Prisoner (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When you see the green icon, you’ll know the quest objective is nearby. You will be instructed to Free the Prisoner, so crack open the cage and let them go. Speak with the Prisoner during Den of Iniquity in Diablo 4 to learn that Bartuc is just a pawn of Mephisto, so even now, he spreads his influence across Sanctuary.

We aren’t done here yet though, because we still need to Find the Summoning Chamber, so resume killing your way through the Cultist Dungeon. You will need to progress into the Cultist Den Caverns; that’s how you know you’re close. It’s a long, winding cavern, but just be diligent and you’ll find the Chamber.

When you arrive, you’ll find that Bartuc is nowhere to be found. Instead, you’ll fight Ismail the Cursed. If you’ve done an Infernal Hordes run before, you’ve seen this demon before! He primarily uses melee attacks, but also summons circles of blood that explode.

Ismail's got an annoying new power, with all those claws (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

He also has a very annoying group of bloody bone arms that fill the room and knock you around. You can harm these Claws of Ismail, but I recommend just focusing him down first. They die when he does, as well.

Wrap this quest up by speaking to Shyan once more. Depending on how much reputation you grinded, you’ll either do another round of Bartuc’s Reign of Chaos, or jump to the next quest, Fell Visions.

