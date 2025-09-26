Diablo 4 Season 10: Bartuc's Reign of Chaos walkthrough (Reputation Quest)

After completing Sands of Chaos in Diablo 4, you’ll pick up Bartuc’s Reign of Chaos for the first time. Depending on how aggressively you grind reputation, you may not even notice this quest pop up, but it will, anytime you don’t have a main seasonal quest active. This is because you receive seasonal quests at certain points in your reputation grind: Ranks 2, 4, 6, 8, and 10. Between those ranks, you’ll have Bartuc’s Reign of Chaos, which doesn’t have any particular goals.

Ad

It’s just Earn Viz Jaq’taar Veneration 0/X. The number starts at 150 reputation, which is incredibly easy to get, but it will start ramping up. While the seasonal grind for reputation hasn’t felt bad so far, we’ll have to wait and see, as we get farther in. If you want some tips to easily get through Bartuc’s Reign of Chaos in Diablo 4 Season 10, here’s what we’re doing.

Ad

Trending

Tips to complete Bartuc’s Reign of Chaos quickly in Diablo 4 Season 10

Bartuc’s Reign of Chaos is a repeatable grind quest in Diablo 4 Season 10, that you’ll see show up when you don’t have a seasonal quest to complete. While there are no specific instructions to do this as efficiently as possible, having a powerful build certainly helps. The first thing I recommend is investing all Seasonal Blessings into the first option, Urn of Reputation.

Ad

This improves your reputation gain from all sources, and you can start getting these in Chapter 2 of the Season objectives. You’ll get one Season Blessing from finishing Chapter 2, and one from the Chapter 2 objective Chaos Rises:

As you can see, I'm currently working on getting my Urn of Blessings points up (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Reach Rank 5 at the Viz-Jaq’taar Offering

Collect 5 Chaos Perks

Locate and Close 20 Chaos Rifts

Ad

You can unlock this one in a few hours of gameplay without too much difficulty. You can see the Chaos Rifts on the map while in a Helltide, so just focus those down. Each rank of that blessing is 5% more reputation (20% cap), so it’s worth having.

While you can get more reputation for Bartuc’s Reign of Chaos in Diablo 4 Season 10 from Helltides, the best way to farm reputation is through Nightmare Dungeons with the Chaos Rifts Affix. Instead of having to run around a huge map to find the Chaos Rifts, they’re more closely packed in the dungeon.

Ad

If you’re lucky, you’ll get a Nahantu dungeon; it’s only lucky though, because they’re bigger, and that means the potential for even more Chaos Rifts. I scored several of these from rewards in the various seasonal caches, but you can craft Nightmare Sigils and hope for the best, as well.

The only way it gets better, is if you get Chaos Rifts that have the +Reputation Modifier on them. The best way to get more of these Nightmare Sigils is to do the Chaos Rifts in the world via Helltides, and cracking open seasonal caches.

Ad

By doing the Chaos Rifts and seasonal content, you stand a good chance at getting more Chaos Rift Affixes, thus, making the grind easier (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Once you can start clearing Torment difficulties, instead of opting for Helltides, I recommend doing Infernal Hordes. In addition to gaining more reputation for being on Torment, you can also clear Chaos Waves, which give tons of Aether, as well as gigantic packs of Chaos Enemies, so you can farm reputation very easily.

Ad

Ideally you want 10 wave compasses for Infernal Hordes, but less doesn’t mean they’re worse. It just means fewer chances at a Chaos Wave. It’s even better if you do this in a group via Group Finder, just because it goes faster, and in general, content’s more fun with friends.

The amount of Reputation needed for Bartuc’s Reign of Chaos goes up each time, so the grind will get a little longer as time progresses. Through the above methods though, you can make it take significantly less time. When this quest is complete, you’ll automatically pick up whichever quest is next. The first time, for example, it will be the Diablo 4 Season 10 quest Den of Iniquity.

Ad

Check out our other Diablo 4 guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 15 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More