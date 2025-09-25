7 Best builds to try in Diablo 4 Season 10

Diablo 4 season 10 is wild, and there are so many incredible builds to try, but we’ve picked out some of the best of the best. Thanks to the overwhelming power of Chaos Armor, and the Chaos Powers, every class has a chance to shine. It reminds me, in some ways, of Loot Reborn, in that every single class has at least one S-tier playstyle! That’s right, even Rogues! No matter what class you’re going to pick, there’s something incredibly powerful for you going into Season 10.
I’ve picked out a few of my favorite builds, between leveling and endgame, so you’ll have a few to try out if you’re looking for something to play in Diablo 4 Season 10. No matter how you play this season, I think there’s going to be some wild playstyles potentially really shining.
7 best builds to try out in Diablo 4 Season 10: Leveling and endgame options
1) Chain Lightning Sorcerer (Leveling)
- Primary Abilities: Chain Lightning, Spark, Hydra, Familiar, Ice Armor, Teleport
- Enchantments: Fireball Chain Lightning
- Basic Chaos Perks: Accelerating Chaos, Explosive Combinations, Erupting Chaos
- Unique Chaos Perk choices: A Beast Cornered, Chaos Unleashed
While I was initially torn between Hydra and Chain Lightning during the PTR of Diablo 4 Season 10, I think as far as leveling goes, Chain Lightning is going to be the best way to play a Sorcerer. It also transitions nicely into a very powerful Ball Lightning build, which we’ll talk about later.
Why is Chain Lightning so great? Tons of easy AOE damage, and it’s not hard to play at all. Conversely, you have less control over what you target. In addition, since this build also runs Hydra, you don’t really have space for both shields; no Fire Shield in this build, sorry!
The primary damage dealer is Chain Lightning, but we have Hydra and Familiar to lend aid. The different elemental types also differing types of Familiars. It’s an easy, but fun build.
2) Minion Necromancer (Leveling)
- Primary Abilities: Raise Skeleton, Golem, Blight, Soulrift, Decrepify, Corpse Tendrils
- Book of Undead: Reaper (First Pick), Shadow Mage (First Pick), Blood Golem (First Pick)
- Basic Chaos Perks: Grim Reapers, Erupting Chaos, Accelerating Chaos
- Unique Chaos Perk choices: A Beast Cornered, Brawn Over Brains
Minion Necromancers are almost always good, and Diablo 4 Season 10 is no exception. They get some serious power from the various Chaos Powers you can unlock, but they were already strong. It’s one of the easiest, laziest ways to play, and I love it. It’s a great build because of its incredible single-target damage, is simple to play, and you have a constant army to protect you.
You have Blight and Soulrift for Shadow Damage, Corpse Tendrils to drag everything together, and your Skeletons/Golem to put the beat down on them. I don’t know how it will transition into the endgame, but there are tons of powerful Necromancer builds in the endgame. I will honestly probably stick to Minions, but we’ll see how it all shakes out.
3) Dance of Knives Rogue (Leveling)
- Primary Abilities: Shadow Clone, Dance of Knives, Poison Imbuement, Concealment, Shadow Imbuement, Dark Shroud
- Rogue Innate Pick: Preparation
- Basic Chaos Perks: Accelerating Chaos, Unpredictable ALchemy, Erupting Chaos
- Best Unique Chaos Perk choice: Hit and Run
What’s that? Dance of Knives is back? Yes, yes it absolutely is. I think it’s going to be the best Rogue build in Diablo 4 season 10, as well as the best endgame build for them. It shouldn’t be a terrible transition, other than farming a bunch of Uniques (Heir of Perdition, Fists of Fate, Bands of Ichorous Rose).
You only need one button to actually kill enemies, making it an easy, powerful build. It has fantastic AOE, and transitions nicely into the endgame with the right gear. Its only real downside is that it has pretty serious cooldown management, and it’s not quite as overpowered as it used to be (but it’s still great).
4) Ball Lightning Sorcerer (Endgame)
- Primary Abilities: Spark, Flame Shield, Ball Lightning, Blizzard, Unstable Currents, Teleport
- Enchantments: Teleport, Lightning Spear
- Required Uniques: Crown of Lucion (Chaos), Banished Lord’s Talisman (Chaos), Locran’s Talisman (Chaos)
- Chaos Perks: Advanced Techniques, Power Siphon, Explosive Combinations
- Unique Chaos Perk: Mana Shield
Ball Lightning might be the absolute most top-tier Sorcerer build right now for the endgame. As you can see, it requires quite a few Chaos Armor pieces, and the build also runs Harlequin Crest/Ring of Starless Skies, and boasts incredible, fast damage. However, you may run into mana issues in this build.
To get the most out of the build though, you need a massive amount of ranks in Ball Lightning (~35), and having the Cir+Vex Rune combo won’t hurt, either. If you don’t have all the pieces for this, I recommend something else, like Hydra, but this is a powerhouse endgame build.
You activate Unstable Currents, hold Ball Lightning down, teleport into the enemy pack, and everything dies. You have Blizzard for mana regen, and Flame Shield for protection.
5) Payback Thorns Spiritborn (Endgame)
- Primary Abilities: Counterattack, Armored Hide, Ravager, Toxic Skin, Payback, The Protector
- Spirits: Eagle (Primary), Jaguar (Secondary)
- Required Uniques: Rod of Kepeleke, Razorplate, Yen’s Blessing, Ring of the Midday Hunt, Harmony of Ebewaka
- Required Chaos Perks: A Beast Cornered, Marred Guard
- Required Aspect: Bruiser’s Aspect
- Chaos Perks: Marred Guard, Combined Strikes, Crazy Brew
If you want incredible damage, tons of AOE, and plenty of movement, this Spiritborn build is for you in Diablo 4. Frankly, it doesn’t really have any weaknesses, and doesn’t rely on Chaos Armor to shine. Payback is our primary damage button, and we use Ravager as a gap closer. Keep Armored HIde and Ravager on, and Counterattack if in a pinch.
It’s a simple, easy to play build, but it does have a lot of requirements, in terms of setup. It also requires quite a few Uniques as you can see, such as Rod of Kepeleke, Razorplate, and Yen’s Blessing.
6) Rupture Barbarian (Endgame)
- Primary Abilities: Rupture, Death Blow, Wrath of the Berserker, War Cry, Ground Stomp, Rallying Cry
- Barbarian Weapon Passive Choice: Two-Handed Axe
- Required Uniques: The Third Blade, Rage of Harrogath, Ugly Bastard Helm, Yen’s Blessing, Fields of Crimson, Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus
- Basic Chaos Perks: Marred Guard, Deafening Chorus, Accelerating Chaos
- Unique Chaos Perk: A Beast Cornered
Rupture builds are back for Barbarians in the Diablo 4 Season 10 endgame; provided you have The Third Blade, at least. It makes your Rupture into a Core Skill, so it has no cooldowns, and costs fury. Thanks to Deafening Chorus, your Shouts are always active, but you do lose maximum fury; it’s definitely worth it.
This build does tons of damage, and is a wave-clearing machine. However, you’re a bit squishier than normal, and feels gear dependent. You don’t absolutely have run a bunch of Chaos Armor, but it’s how you get the most out of this Diablo 4 build. If you do want to go this route, it has a different rotation, but requires pretty specific picks:
- Battle Trance
- Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus
- Crown of Lucion
- Fists of Fate
- Sabre of Tsasgal
7) Pulverize Druid (Endgame)
- Primary Abilities: Pulverize, Grizzly Rage, Cyclone Armor, Claw, Maul
- Spirit Boons: Deer (Second Choice), Eagle (Third and Fourth Chocies), Wolf (Second Choice), Snake (Fourth Choice)
- Required Unique: Rotting Lightbringer
- Basic Chaos Perks: Overabundance, Purge the Infected, Crazy Brew
- Unique Chaos Perk: Brawn Over Brains
If you’re a fan of unstoppable one button builds, welcome to Pulverize in Diablo 4 Season 10! This is mostly thanks to the mighty, awesome power of the Rotting Lightbringer weapon. It plays similar to the last season build, with fun new chaos powers.
You build 6 stacks of Quickshift with Maul/Claw, activate Grizzly Rage, and use Pulverize until everything dies. If you’re fighting Elites/Bosses, Debilitating Roar also helps. It’s such a ludicrous, powerful build, and it’s not hard to pilot, either.
