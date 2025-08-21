Diablo 4 Season 10 PTR Meta: Strongest build for each Class so far

We’re seeing some pretty interesting builds in Diablo 4 Season 10’s PTR. I think the list of what is the strongest build for each class is no doubt going to change going forward for a few of these classes, but for now, I feel strongly about these picks. Unfortunately, some classes are still just pretty weak; looking at you, Rogue. A few of the classes are pretty close, in terms of power.

For example, I’m torn between Chain Lightning Sorc and Hydra Sorc. Necromancer I’m torn on as well, between Lidless Wall Bonestorm, Blood Wave and Shadow Blight. We could see further changes between now and the end of the PTR, not to mention the first weeks after launch. What winds up as the most overpowered Season 10 build for each class in Diablo 4 could easily change.

Note: This is not the final list of the best builds for Diablo 4 Season 10. This will no doubt change as more information is unlocked and changes are made.

What are the strongest builds for each class so far in Diablo 4 Season 10 PTR?

Barbarian: Whirlwind/Mighty Throw

Whirlwind/Mighty Throw Druid: Rotting Lightbringer Pulverize

Rotting Lightbringer Pulverize Necromancer: Shadow Blight

Shadow Blight Rogue: Twisting Blades

Twisting Blades Sorcerer: Hydra

Hydra Spiritborn: Jaguar Thorns

Barbarians actually using multiple damage skills? It's more likely than you'd think (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Thanks to the new Unique for Barbarians in Diablo 4 Season 10, they’ve seen a potentially massive shift to a Whirlwind/Mighty Throw/HOTA build. This is thanks to the new Sabre of Tsasgal One-handed weapon. It gives a multiplicative damage bonus for each damaging skill you have equipped, and even more of a damage buff when you use them. Instead of just having one attack on your hotbar, now you’ll have three. Whirlwind, Mighty Throw, and Hammer of the Ancients, and you will decimate waves of enemies with no issue.

Druids are being pushed hard towards Ravens this season, but I think Rotting Lightbringer Pulverize will remain the top dog for Druids in Diablo 4 Season 10. This is also thanks to Chaos Armor, a new feature for S10.

Now you can get the Rotting Lightbringer weapon as a Chaos Armor slot, say, as a pair of gloves. Now it’s max stats, 20% better, and you can equip an entirely different weapon with ideal stats. Maybe The Grandfather?

However, while Blood Wave is the “most powerful” in its currently the deepest into The Pit right now, I think the buffs to Shadow will make Shadow Blight wind up as the #1 Necromancer build for Diablo 4 Season 10's PTR. It still uses Ebonpiercer and Reaper’s Pursuit to gain tons of damage, but also now takes advantage of the Wither buffs. Now, Wither makes your Shadow damage have a 20% chance to deal 300%[x] increased damage. That’s absolutely mad.

Get ready for wild and crazy Shadow Damage! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Stack that with Shadowblight, which gives up to 450%[x] increased damage for your Corrupting and Shadow Damage. Then you just need the right key passives, and you have the potential to do billions and trillions of damage with zero effort.

Twistling Blades is likely to remain the best Rogue build going into Diablo 4 Season 10 in the PTR and beyond again, though. It’s relatively easy to play, and it’s fun. I had high hopes for Reload Rogue, but I’m just not seeing it right now. It weirdly got nerfed, but the Enhanced version got buffed? It’s incredibly weird. In general, they just don’t have anything that looks fun, whether in their Chaos Perks, or their builds. It’s another sad season for Rogues.

While Lightning builds are pushed very hard for Diablo 4 Season 10 in the Sorcerer class, I think that the Hydra is still going to be the most overpowered spec; not just for Sorcerers, but out of all classes. They no longer have to choose between one powerful Amulet; they can equip three that will all enhance Hydra damage, thanks to Chaos Armor. You can’t stop the Hydra swarm; it’s going to remain overpowered, at least through Season 10 PTR.

I think Eagle Feathers builds will also be strong, but Jaguar Thorns is incredibly fast and efficient (Image via Blizzard Enteratinment)

Spiritborn probably have gone the deepest into The Pit as of this writing, but I don’t think they’re the most powerful class. There’s more to it than just being good at The Pit. Jaguar Thorns, I think, is going to be the best pick going into Season 10. Between Aspect of the Plains, and Balazan’s Maxtlatl, they just shred through packs of enemies.

While there have been some changes (Jaguar Spirit Hall doesn’t affect Aspect of the Plains), there are Chaos Perks to help. A Beast Cornered gives you more damage and damage reduction for every 10% life you’re missing. Using Resources also drains your life, but cannot reduce you under 10%.

Combine this with Marred Guard to prevent you from going over 50% life, but increase your defensive stats, and you constantly just deal tons of damage. It will be interesting to see if these builds really stand on top when Season 10 kicks off.

