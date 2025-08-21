Best Class in Diablo 4 Season 10: What's the most OP spec going into the new season?

The best Class and most OP spec for Diablo 4 Season 10 promises to be a really chaotic fight. Thanks to the Chaos Armor being introduced for the season, players will have access to unprecedented power, even in the face of nerfs. There were a few builds that I really looked at as the potential best in the game offerings, and frankly, I was pretty torn for a while.

Sorcerer has a few options (Chain Lightning, Hydra), and then there’s the wackiness of Necromancer’s Lidless Wall Bonestorm build. Even with the Hydra nerfs, it’s still going to be a contender for the best build in the game, and while I do love how hard they’re pushing Lightning builds, it won’t stop the raw power of Hydra, thanks to Chaos Armor and a variety of perks.

Which class promises to be the most OP spec going into Diablo 4 Season 10?

There are plenty of reasons why I think Hydra builds are still going to be OP in Diablo 4 Season 10, and most of it comes down to seasonal content. If you haven’t been keeping up, Chaos Armor is a series of Uniques that can drop as loot, in slots other than their intended one.

Why pick and choose between three amulets when you don't have to? Get them all! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ophidian Iris is a required item for this build, and it’s one of the Chaos pieces! If you get one, it’s guaranteed to be 20% stronger and max stats, so it’s even better than the baseline one. Then you could equip a different powerful Amulet, like Banished Lord’s Talisman and equip it for even more damage.

Ophidian Iris makes Hydra a core skill, and Banished Lord’s Talisman makes your next Core Skill a guaranteed overpower with a ton of extra damage, after you spend 275 of your resource. To make things better, you could get Banished Lord’s in another slot too, giving it even more power!

So what we want to do is have both of those, and also a Fractured Winterglass (also normally an Amulet). We don’t have to choose between our most powerful Amulet Uniques for this build; we can have them all! Fractured Winterglass allows your conjurations to have a chance to cast Frozen Orbs, and Frozen Orbs have a chance to randomly spawn a Conjuration.

Sure, this is going to take a lot of work to get right, but you have so many amazing options for the Hydra Sorcerer in Diablo 4 Season 10, that it’s sure to be the most OP spec once again.

Even with the Serpentine Aspect nerf and the nerf to Lucky Hit: Restore Primary Resource, I think it’s still going to be the top-tier, most powerful build. I do also think quite a few builds will be close, but not quite up to snuff.

However you do have Mana Shield as one of your Chaos Perks, which can give you 5,000% [+] Mana Regen and 200-400% increased Maximum Mana, plus more mana for each point of Intelligence. Don’t just look at one nerf and decide a class/spec is finished forever. Hydra’s not going anywhere in Diablo 4 Season 10.

