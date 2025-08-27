3 Things Diablo 4 Season 10 does right (and 3 places where it falls short)

Diablo 4 Season 10’s on the way, and while I am excited for the Season of Chaos, I’m not thrilled about all of it. I am admittedly one of the more positive D4 writers out there in the world. Sure, the season isn’t going to be perfect, but I think the good definitely outweighs the bad. The bad isn’t even that damning; it’s just a little bit disappointing, to be honest.

Some things aren’t going to change though, at least, not at first glance. I still think the same build from Season 9 will remain OP in Season 10, for example. I think Diablo 4 Season 10 is a season that has a lot of promise, and should be fun for a few reasons; let’s talk about what’s on the way.

3 things Diablo 4 Season 10 does right for the fanbase

1) Chaos Armor will absolutely break the game (in a good way)

Diablo 4 Season 10's Chaos Armor sure promises to be a blast (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Chaos Armor might be one of the coolest things to show up in Diablo 4 Season 10. For those who don’t know what it is, there’s a large selection of Uniques that can appear in slots other than what they are supposed to show up in. So the Rotting Lightbringer weapon can now show up as gloves or pants!

That means Druids can now equip the more powerful Chaos Rotting Lightbringer somewhere else, and then pick up a different, perhaps better or more interesting weapon. I think this is going to break the game, and let players build some truly wild, crazy builds. I cannot wait to see what the live servers have to offer.

2) Updating Infernal Hordes is something the game badly needed

A new boss, new Offerings, there's a lot to love about the upcoming Infernal Hordes update (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Infernal Hordes was a cool mechanic when it was introduced back in Diablo 4 S5, but now we’re at Season 10, so it’s time to update it perhaps. Infernal Offerings have been updated, with a re-work of the ones offered between each wave. The idea is that they will be more interesting, and make all the choices valid.

Several are being rebalanced, some will have new effects, and also adjusting the overall Monster population. On top of that, we’ll get an Infernal Offering right at the start, similar to what you get at the start of a Horadric Strongroom. These are all very positive changes that keeps the idea behind Infernal Hordes intact, while making it potentially far more fun and worth doing.

3) Higher chances of earning Uniques means creating your dream build will be easier

In general it should be easier to find Uniques; hopefully, builds are easier to get online (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

One of the biggest changes in Diablo 4 Season 10 for me, is that the chance for Uniques to drop on all difficulties is being reduced. This was revealed during the recent Discord stream, and I think this is so important. Many builds require very specific Uniques, and if you don’t have them, you just can’t perform. Why not make that a bit less frustrating, so you can enjoy the game more?

In addition, the Uniques that were previously tied only to Infernal Hordes will not be available elsewhere! Uniques and Legendary Aspects only found there will be in other Lair Boss’ unique drop pools.

Once we know where they are, we’ll update our boss drop cheat sheet accordingly. It’s just such a good thing that getting the Uniques you’re after should be easier to do. It also means that perhaps more people will unlock Mythic Uniques.

3 things Diablo 4 Season 10 does that is a bit disappointing

1) Another season of “Borrowed Powers”

To be honest, I'm not sold on Chaos Perks yet. Maybe I'll change my mind when the season starts (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While Diablo 4 Season 10 is interesting, and I think the Chaos Armor is really going to shake things up, one thing that has frustrated a significant chunk of the player base is the powers we get. This is another Borrowed Power Season; in fact, every season so far has been borrowed powers. It’s just temporary affixes we equip to a loadout screen and it enhances how we deal damage.

Some of them have been really great, and others have been a genuine letdown. I’m not really sold on the Chaos Powers yet, though I do like that some of them have drawbacks. It is Chaos after all, so that’s thematic. I think fans are looking to do something interesting, instead of just farming power affixes every season.

2) Chaos Rifts don’t really sound or feel interesting

Yet another thing to look out for in Nightmare Dungeons (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Chaos Rifts are a neat enough idea, I suppose, but it just looks like another “Lots of demons in Helltides, go kill them” kind of deal. If this is the only way we get Chaotic Armor, I’m going to be pretty disappointed. Hopefully, that’s not the case. It has been said it is a “great source” of Chaotic Loot, though.

As long as these are plentiful, it shouldn’t be the worst system in Season 10, but it just feels, I don’t know, bland? Uninteresting? They only seem to be a great way to get Chaos Armor in Torment difficulties, too. They will also appear in Nightmare Dungeons, which will unlock the Fleeting Hordes Compasses. I like this, at least, as that’s the intro to the Infernal Hordes system.

3) There really isn’t anything fresh about the gameplay mechanics for S10

Just slap a Season 10 coat of paint on this and it'll be the same thing (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Other than Chaos Armor and the Infernal Hordes update, which I think will carry the whole season, nothing really feels fresh or new. That’s the real drawback to Diablo 4 Season 10. It just feels like a rehash of previous seasons. That said I’m still excited to try out new, destructive builds, but that’s about all I’m excited for.

It’s not as bad as the Season of Hatred though, that was miserable. I’m just not enthused about the majority of the content coming in the Season. Hopefully, I’ll wind up wrong, and it’ll feel good, but I suppose I’m pretty tired of grinding reputation every season.

