  Diablo 4's next expansion is at least six more months away, developer confirms

Diablo 4's next expansion is at least six more months away, developer confirms

By Jason Parker
Modified Aug 15, 2025 08:23 GMT
Diablo 4 expansion
If you're waiting on the next Diablo 4 expansion, it sounds like we've still got quite a wait ahead of us (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While we originally thought Diablo 4’s next expansion was closer, it doesn’t sound like we can expect it anytime soon. A post on X from one of the game’s Community Managers leads us to think we aren’t going to see the expansion until sometime deep into 2026. There was some thought that we were going to see information on the expansion fairly soon; this is mostly thanks to the Roadmap that Blizzard Entertainment released earlier this year.

It’s also important to point out that we don’t have a clear date or target in mind; this is all contextual, based on the tweet of a Blizzard Entertainment employee, but it sure sounds like the next Diablo 4 expansion is still a ways off.

Diablo 4 Community Manager confirms “more seasons” ahead of the next expansion

A recent tweet discussing upcoming “major changes” for Diablo 4 had some players worried that those changes would be hidden behind the next expansion. However, Adam “PezRadar” Fletcher made it clear that those changes would be in “upcoming seasons”, and not in the next expansion.

He would then give clearer clarification, stating that “We have more seasons coming up prior to the next expansion”, which tells us we’ve got at least six, perhaps even nine months until the next expansion for Diablo 4.

Here’s what we do know. September through December 2025 is almost certainly going to be the next season, the Season of Chaos (Season 10), with the Chaos Armor and everything that goes with it. If we have multiple seasons coming before the expansion, the next Season (Season 11) is definitely between now and the expansion. That would be December through February, in all likelihood.

It does sound like the expansion's going to take a while longer, but we're willing to wait (Image via X.com)
It does sound like the expansion's going to take a while longer, but we're willing to wait (Image via X.com)

The original roadmap stopped at Season 10, and then said “2026” for the new expansion, which made me think it was coming relatively soon. That doesn’t appear to be the case though. Some people think the expansion is delayed, but I don’t know if that’s the case. I think it was always planned to be a Q2/mid-year release, instead of late 2026.

Of course, we’ll have to wait for actual confirmation, but I’d rather a release date get pushed back and the game be excellent, than rushed.

Edited by Jason Parker
