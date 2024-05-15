Diablo 4 Season 4: Best Nightmare Dungeons to level your Glyphs

Nightmare Dungeons are normal dungeons that become more challenging and rewarding as the game progresses. Nightmare Dungeons become available after you reach World 3. All of these dungeons have extra affixes that are generated at random. This makes the dungeon much more difficult, as it scales by the tier from 1 to 100.

To access Nightmare Dungeons, you first need to craft a Nightmare Sigil. Using one in a dungeon changes it into a Nightmare Dungeon. Although these dungeons can be extremely difficult, they offer a significant boost to gaining experience and a higher chance of looting rare equipment.

In this article, we have tier-listed all the best Nightmare Dungeons in Diablo 4.

Best Nightmare Dungeons in Diablo 4

Nightmare Dungeons are perfect for leveling up quickly (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

S Tier

Komdor Temple

Ghoa Ruins

Aldurwood

Sirocco Caverns

Tormented Ruins

Jalal's Vigil

Belfry Zakara

A Tier

Blind Burrows

Howling Warren

Flooded Depths

Collapsed Vault

Maugan’s Works

Faceless Shrine

Sarat's Lair

B Tier

Bastion Of Faith

Underroot

Buried Halls

Carrion Fields

Crusaders' Cathedral

Dead Man's Dreadge

Guulrahn Canals

Rimescar Cavern

Hallowed Ossuary

Mariner's Refuge

Path of the Blind

Steadfast Barracks

Uldur's Cave

Mercy's Reach

Akkhan’s Grasp

Serpent’s Lair

Whispering Vault

Light's Refuge

Betrayer's Row

Sepulcher of the Forsworn

C Tier

Heathen's Keep

Leviathan's Maw

Oldstones

Vault of The Forsaken

Deserted Underpass

Charnel House

Earthen Wound

Garan Hold

Shifting City

Forgotten Ruins

D Tier

Inferno

Fetid Mausoleum

Kor Dragan Barracks

Luban's Rest

Sanguine Chapel

Light's Watch

Forbidden City

Tomb of the Saints

F Tier

Bloodsoaked Crag

Broken Bulwark

Prison of Caldeum

Shivta Ruins

Yshari Sanctum

Wretched Delve

Renegade's Retreat

Zenith

Conclave

Champion's Demise

Endless Gates

What makes Nightmare Dungeon in Diablo 4 good?

Beware of the powered-up enemies (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

All the Nightmare Dungeons mentioned on the list above are based on their difficulty and spawn chances. All S-tier dungeons have higher chances of spawning rare or even legendary weapons and gear. These dungeons also spawn various high-level enemies that can reward you with high exp points when slayed.

Considered end-game areas, Nightmare Dungeons have a higher enemy density than normal dungeons. So if you haven't leveled high enough or don’t have a proper build, we strongly recommend not to venture into a Nightmare Dungeon, as you could be killed the second you step in.

If you are starting the game after the release of Diablo 4 Season 4, we suggest waiting a while before attempting these dungeons.

