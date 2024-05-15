Diablo 4 Season 4: Best Nightmare Dungeons to level your Glyphs

Nightmare Dungeons are normal dungeons that become more challenging and rewarding as the game progresses. Nightmare Dungeons become available after you reach World 3. All of these dungeons have extra affixes that are generated at random. This makes the dungeon much more difficult, as it scales by the tier from 1 to 100.
To access Nightmare Dungeons, you first need to craft a Nightmare Sigil. Using one in a dungeon changes it into a Nightmare Dungeon. Although these dungeons can be extremely difficult, they offer a significant boost to gaining experience and a higher chance of looting rare equipment.
In this article, we have tier-listed all the best Nightmare Dungeons in Diablo 4.
Best Nightmare Dungeons in Diablo 4
S Tier
- Komdor Temple
- Ghoa Ruins
- Aldurwood
- Sirocco Caverns
- Tormented Ruins
- Jalal's Vigil
- Belfry Zakara
A Tier
- Blind Burrows
- Howling Warren
- Flooded Depths
- Collapsed Vault
- Maugan’s Works
- Faceless Shrine
- Sarat's Lair
B Tier
- Bastion Of Faith
- Underroot
- Buried Halls
- Carrion Fields
- Crusaders' Cathedral
- Dead Man's Dreadge
- Guulrahn Canals
- Rimescar Cavern
- Hallowed Ossuary
- Mariner's Refuge
- Path of the Blind
- Steadfast Barracks
- Uldur's Cave
- Mercy's Reach
- Akkhan’s Grasp
- Serpent’s Lair
- Whispering Vault
- Light's Refuge
- Betrayer's Row
- Sepulcher of the Forsworn
C Tier
- Heathen's Keep
- Leviathan's Maw
- Oldstones
- Vault of The Forsaken
- Deserted Underpass
- Charnel House
- Earthen Wound
- Garan Hold
- Shifting City
- Forgotten Ruins
D Tier
- Inferno
- Fetid Mausoleum
- Kor Dragan Barracks
- Luban's Rest
- Sanguine Chapel
- Light's Watch
- Forbidden City
- Tomb of the Saints
F Tier
- Bloodsoaked Crag
- Broken Bulwark
- Prison of Caldeum
- Shivta Ruins
- Yshari Sanctum
- Wretched Delve
- Renegade's Retreat
- Zenith
- Conclave
- Champion's Demise
- Endless Gates
What makes Nightmare Dungeon in Diablo 4 good?
All the Nightmare Dungeons mentioned on the list above are based on their difficulty and spawn chances. All S-tier dungeons have higher chances of spawning rare or even legendary weapons and gear. These dungeons also spawn various high-level enemies that can reward you with high exp points when slayed.
Considered end-game areas, Nightmare Dungeons have a higher enemy density than normal dungeons. So if you haven't leveled high enough or don’t have a proper build, we strongly recommend not to venture into a Nightmare Dungeon, as you could be killed the second you step in.
If you are starting the game after the release of Diablo 4 Season 4, we suggest waiting a while before attempting these dungeons.
