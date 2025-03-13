Diablo 4 Season 8 is turning its attention to the Trapper side of Rogues

According to the Diablo 4 2.2.0 PTR patch notes, the Trap skills of the Rogue class are getting a major overhaul. From Active skills to Passive skills, there are quite a few changes made to the overall class. The Rogue class has always been a very nimble class with the ability to do massive damage to enemies, specifically with skills like Twisting Blades and Flurry, Caltrops, and Trap Skills (poison trap, death trap).

But beyond that, Rogues always required multiple items to perform optimally, making the class quite difficult to master without extensive knowledge of in-game mechanics.

That said, this article will delve into the changes in the Rogue class in Diablo 4.

Overhauled skills of Rogues in Diablo 4:

Caltrops of Rogues in Diablo 4 (image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Poison Trap: Damage to enemies caught in the trap is increased from 15% poison damage to 20% non-physical damage.

Caltrops: Slow is increased from 50% to 65%, and damage is increased from 45% to 60%.

Death Trap: Now, both killing and overpowering an enemy by this skill lowers its cooldown by 10 seconds. Earlier, only killing lowered the cooldown.

Prime Death Trap: Enemies take 50% increased damage for 8 seconds, rather than just slowing them down by 85% for 5 seconds.

Trap Mastery: Now, when trap skills activate, you gain 4% critical strike chance for 4 seconds rather than only being exclusive to Vulnerable and crowd-controlled enemies.

Exposure: Dealing damage to a trap-inflicted enemy has a 40% chance to reduce the cooldown of the trap skill by 30%.

Also drops a cluster of stun grenades that deal 80% total physical damage and stunning them for 1 second.

(Now) Lucky hit: damaging a trap-inflicted enemy has a 40% chance to increase the damage of Trap skills for 10 seconds, stacking up to 100% [x].

Also reduced the cooldown of the trap skill by 30%.

Changes made to unique items built around Traps:

Changes made to items of Rogues, bringing new possibilities (image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Writing Band of Trickery: Decoy trap left behind by any subterfuge skill now deals damage over time (shadow) rather than exploding.

Developer’s Note: Decoy traps deal damage over time now and can be respawned and reoriented repeatedly. When used with thrown Trap Skills, it will be placed where that skill is aimed.

Scoundrel’s Leathers: Now, your Trap skills can be thrown and will spawn a Death Trap every 10 seconds when cast. You step through the shadows to your Death Trap when cast, gaining 10-30% increased damage for 5 seconds.

Previously, casting a Core skill resulted in a 60-80% chance of spawning Caltrops, Poison traps, or Death traps while you had infinite energy from Inner Sight, as well as 10-20% core skill damage.

Changes made to Paragon Legendary Node based around Traps

Deadly Ambush: Critical strike damage bonus is increased from 23% to 30%.

These are the major changes made to the Rogue Class in Diablo 4, specifically to the Trap skills. Having played both Twisting Blades Rogue and Death Trap Rogue, I can say from experience that Trap skills have always been sluggish compared to direct damage skills.

With these patch notes coming out, it's safe to say that changes have been made to overhaul the Trap Skills to dish out more direct damage to enemies than before.

That said, in Diablo 4 Season 8, builds with trap skills like the Poison Trap Rogue and the Death Trap Rogue will benefit tremendously from the upgraded skill set.

