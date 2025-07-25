How to get Balazan’s Maxtlatl in Diablo 4, and its unique effects

Diablo 4 Season 9 has seen a significant rise in unusual builds across all classes, specifically revolving around the newest items. One such item is Balazan’s Maxtlatl. This item revolves specifically around thorns and poisoning enemies to deal tremendous amounts of damage.

In this guide, we will break down where to find this item, how to use it, and its effects in Diablo 4 season 9.

What is Balazan's Maxtlatl?

Use Balazan's Maxtlatl to dish out massive poisoning damage through your thorns and watch enemies kill themselves when they attack you (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Balazan’s Maxtlatl is the latest addition to the Spiritborn’s arsenal. These unique pants are specifically designed to add poisoning to your thorns damage on monsters. While thorns can be unconventional, with the right gear setup, it's easy to build a destructive build. Here are the stats and unique effects of Balazan’s Maxtlatl:

Stats

+373 Thorns

+457 Maximum Life

+121 Dexterity

+3 to Bastion

Unique Effects

Each attack damages Close enemies for 150% of your Thorns and also deals 100% of this damage as Poisoning over 3 seconds.

Each time you've retaliated with Thorns, for five seconds, the Poisoning damage is increased by 100%, up to 300%.

With this item, you can deal massive amounts of poisoning DoT, which directly scales with the amount of Thorns you produce, increasing up to 300%. The Balazan’s Maxtlatl dovetails perfectly with the Razorplate unique chest armor, resulting in highly offensive builds.

How to get the Balazan’s Maxtlatl unique pants in Diablo 4 Season 9

While you can get Balazan's Maxtlatl from exploring the world of Sanctuary, it can also be targeted by farming specific bosses as well as events in Diablo 4 Season 9.

Slay specific bosses

The two bosses known to drop the Balazan’s Maxtlatl unique pants are Varshan and Uravar. Both of these bosses are formidable opponents, so ensure you are prepared.

1) Urivar

Urivar, the burned knight, is a formidable enemy to face and is one of the newest lair bosses added in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Urivar, the burned knight, is one of the newest bosses available in-game. You can fight him within the Fields of Judgement dungeon, found near the Dust Plume Ridge area of Nahantu. Defeat him successfully to get Balazan’s Maxtlatl from his hoard (requires 12x Judicator’s Masks to open). Urivar can only be encountered if you have access to the Vessel of Hatred expansion of Diablo 4.

Tip: Judicator’s masks can be acquired from Astaroth, Whisper of the Dead caches, and Kurast Undercity.

2) Varshan

Face Varshan in an epic battle and have a chance to acquire the Balazan's Maxtlatl unique pants in Season 9 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Vashan is among some of the oldest bosses added in-game; you can encounter this monster within the Malignant Burrow dungeon, located in the eastern part of the Writhing Mire region in Hawezar. The Balazan’s Maxtlatl unique pants can drop from his hoard (needs 12x Malignant Hearts to open) once you defeat this boss.

Tip: Malignant Hearts can be gathered from Escalating Nightmare dungeons, Kurast Undercity, or Whisper of the Dead caches.

Can drop from random world bosses and world events

World events like the Gathering Legion, which spawns every 25 minutes, and Helltides, which spawn every hour, are prime spots to hunt down unique items in Season 9. Keep an eye out on the map to spot these events, complete them, and earn a ton of rewards, which might include the Balazan’s Maxtlatl unique pants as well.

World bosses can also drop these unique pants, so include them in your farming rotation for a faster and optimal experience.

Gamble at the Purveyor of Curiosities with Obols

Murmuring Obols (Obols) can be found all across Sanctuary, making it a fairly common item. Once you have enough, use the gambling system at the Purveyor of Curiosities in any of the cities. This system is heavily luck-based, and the item rarity varies from magic to unique, so the drop may vary. But even then, it's a good way to spend excess amounts of these Obols in your inventory.

Finding this Spiritborn-specific item can be rough, especially at the early stage of the game, but the drop rate of these uniques increases significantly in torment 1 or higher difficulty.

