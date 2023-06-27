Diablo 4 server downtime (June 27): Maintenance schedule for all regions

Diablo 4 servers will be taken down temporarily today, June 27, 2023, and this will be the second maintenance schedule the title will receive this week. While the game will receive no significant update this time, the maintenance schedule will be significantly longer, as Blizzard will address some of the major bugs and performance issues the servers have been facing lately.

The game has been subject to a fair number of recent DDoS attacks, and players who were inside or trying to log in kept getting an error code before being disconnected. Blizzard will, fortunately, address all the performance bugs with the upcoming maintenance schedule, which will last around four-and-a-half to five hours.

According to Blizzard’s official blog post, the Diablo 4 servers will be going down at the following regional times:

The North American servers will be going down on 06/27/2023 from 9.30 AM PDT

The European servers will be going down on 06/27/2023 from 6.30 PM CET

When will the Diablo 4 servers be back up today? (June 27)

As mentioned, the Diablo 4 server maintenance for June 27, 2023, will be between four to five hours, and according to the developer, players can expect to log back onto the server at the following hours:

The North American servers will be back up on 06/27/2023 at 2:00 PM PDT

The European servers will be back up on 06/27/2023 at 11:00 PM CET

As maintenance time for live service titles is subject to change, players might likely have to wait much longer for the Diablo 4 servers to come back online.

They might be getting error codes quite frequently if the servers are down. Hence, keeping a close eye on the server status before logging into the game and taking on demon hordes is important.

The game’s servers have been facing some performance issues where errors like “invalid authentication” and code 30008 are the most popular. While Blizzard has fixed some of the bugs in subsequent patches and updates, there are still many outliers they will need to address in today’s maintenance schedule.

Hopefully, the developer will be weeding out some of the bigger performance bugs that the title has been facing for quite some time now.

