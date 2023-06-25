Diablo 4 “error code 30008”: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Weeks after its launch, Diablo 4 performance issues continue, with players frequently complaining about server problems and game crashes. Recently, an error code 30008 has been popping up, and as a result, players cannot select a character and log into a game or are getting disconnected while in the middle of a session.

What makes the error code 30008 infuriating is that it is a connection issue and not something that has a permanent fix. However, there are a few workarounds that many in the community have come up with, which seem to deal with the problem rather well.

This Diablo 4 guide goes over some steps you can undertake to tackle error code 30008 in the game.

What causes “error code 30008” in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4’s error code 30008 usually occurs when the log-in request for the game times out. This is caused by DNS issues between the client and the server and is likely occurring because either the Diablo servers are facing an issue or your connectivity is at fault.

How to fix “error code 30008” in Diablo 4

As mentioned, there are no permanent fixes for error code 30008. However, there are a few workarounds that you can try out.

1) Restart the game

While it may not seem like a fix, many in the community have dealt with the issue by restarting the game a few times. Hence, restart the game several times if error code 30008 continues to appear.

2) Check server status

Check the Diablo 4 server status, as that may be why you are facing connectivity issues in the game. If the servers are down and going through maintenance, the best thing to do will be to wait until the servers are active once again.

3) Reset your router

Another solution that seems to have been successful for many is restarting the router and changing the internet connection's NAT type. NAT type 3 usually causes issues with connectivity in multiplayer games. Hence, a NAT type 2 will be the best solution for error code 30008.

4) Flush DNS to clear the cache

Another solution that you might want to try will be to flush your DNS to clear the cache in the game. You can do this by going to the command prompt (which will only work for PC players) and typing “ipconfig/flushdns.”

This will clear your cache and most likely resolve the error code 3008 in the game.

