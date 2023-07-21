Diablo 4 “Sorcerer Enchantment slot not showing up” error: How to fix for PlayStation and Xbox

After Season 1 Season of the Malignant update with patch 1.1.0a, Diablo 4 players seem to be running into an error where the Sorcerer Enchantment slot is not showing up. The performance issue seems to be happening for the Sorcerer class alone, and from time to time, players are not able to slot the Enchantments into their characters in any way.

What makes this bug one of the most annoying issues in the title is the fact that it is annoyingly recurring. There is no permanent fix that players can try out, apart from a few temporary workarounds.

Hence, today’ Diablo 4 guide will be going over some of the things that you will be able to do to deal with the “Sorcerer Enchantment slot not showing up” in the RPG.

Fixing the “Sorcerer Enchantment slot not Showing up” in Diablo 4

After patch 1.1.0a, which introduced Season of the Malignant, players enjoying the Diablo 4 season 1 content on the PlayStation and Xbox consoles were primarily the ones facing the Sorcerer enchantment issue in the game.

As mentioned, there is no permanent fix to look out for. Hence, here are a few temporary workarounds that you can try to deal with the issue from your end:

1) Restart the game

While it may not look like much of a fix, many in the community have mentioned that restarting Diablo 4 on their consoles seems to have fixed the Sorcerer Enchantment bug. However, this is temporary, and players have also stated that the performance issue can reoccur even after you have restarted the game.

Hence, you might try and restart the game a couple of times to see if you are once again able to access the Sorcerer Enchantment slots.

2) Check for an update

With big patches, it is not all that surprising that a fair bit of bugs and performance issues will be making their way through to the game. Hence, it’s very likely that Blizzard will be coming up with a patch or hotfix for the game, and you will need to constantly look for the latest version and then download it to fix the issues.

You will be able to do this by selecting Diablo 4 and then pressing Options or Start depending on the console you are on. This will open up a lot of options from where you will need to click on “Check for Updates:

If the latest version is out then you will need to download and patch it in.

3) Re-install the game

If the above steps fail, you might need to reinstall the game. While it does sound like a rather drastic measure to take, many in the community seem to have seen results after doing so.

Hence, you can try re-installing Diablo 4 on your consoles as it has a very high chance of fixing the “Sorcerer Enchantment not showing up” error and other performance issues as well.