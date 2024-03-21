Diablo 4 The Pilgrim's Footsteps riddle solution, explained

Diablo 4 The Pilgrim's Footsteps is a riddle-based side quest located in the overworld of Kehjistan. It challenges you to follow in the footsteps of the pilgrims, testing your observational skills and wit. Although the objective may seem obscure, completing it will reward you with experience points and random loot from a treasure chest.

The Diablo 4 The Pilgrim's Footsteps side quest is similar to Elden Ring's tower puzzles, though it offers more guidance in terms of directing you to the quest objective. Nonetheless, it represents a refreshing departure from the game's typical quest structure, providing a welcome break from the often monotonous questing experience.

How to complete Diablo 4 The Pilgrim's Footsteps side quest

The Pilgrim's Footsteps side quest (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Diablo 4 The Pilgrim's Footsteps side quest can be found in northern Kehjistan, near Amber Sands, located west of Kyovashad and south of the Dry Steppes zone. You can easily reach this area on a mount from either the Iron Wolves Encampment waypoint to the south or from the Jurandai waypoint to the east.

The quest marker for the Diablo 4 The Pilgrim's Footsteps side quest, will guide you to an Old Book atop some ruins. Upon interacting with this book, you will be able to read its content, which states:

"Walk the road of faith to a lone desert chapel. Stand at Acarat's feet, follow his example, and be rewarded."

The quest marker will then update and guide you to the aforementioned lone desert chapel. This will lead you northwards from your current location towards the Tomb of the Saints dungeon. However, note that the chapel is located on the roof, so there's no need to enter the dungeon. Instead, you can navigate around it to reach the quest marker.

Upon arriving at the marked location, you will find a statue of a bearded man clutching a book. This marks the second part of the riddle, where you have to "...follow his example, and be rewarded."

Use the Follow emote to complete The Pilgrim's Footsteps side quest (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To solve the riddle and finish the quest, you must perform the 'Follow' emote in front of the statue. You can do this by accessing the emote wheel, which can be opened by pressing Up on the D-pad or E on the keyboard and then confirming the action.

As previously mentioned, upon completing the quest, you will be rewarded with experience points and a hidden chest that contains random loot.

