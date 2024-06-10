Diablo 4 vs Path of Exile: Which is the better ARPG in 2024?

Diablo 4 and Path of Exile are the two most popular titles in the ARPG genre. Although the former was released just a year ago, it carries the legacy of its predecessors that defined and set the standard for ARPGs. In fact, Path of Exile was originally inspired by the Diablo franchise and built on its many principles.

Today, however, these games couldn't be further apart in terms of design philosophy. While one of them has been widely praised, the other has faced harsh criticisms that are difficult to recover from. But are these titles truly reduced to being simply good or bad, or are they catering to different audiences, each having a place to coexist in the ARPG space? These are a few of the questions we'll explore today.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Diablo 4 vs Path of Exile: Balancing simplicity with gameplay depth

The Path of Exile sequel is something players can look forward to if neither of the ARPGs is quite to their liking (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

It might not come as a surprise, but Path of Exile is the better ARPG in 2024. It features an endless pool of activities and endgame content alongside intricate systems that require a deep understanding to master.

Path of Exile stands out not just because it's a really good game, but because it offers everything you can imagine and more. However, this complexity is also a shortcoming, which might make Diablo 4 the better option for many gamers.

Diablo 4 had a rough launch, with many features missing and existing systems like resistance not working as intended. It took over four seasons and nearly a year of updates to fix a majority of its issues.

It's fair to say that Diablo 4 is in a pretty good spot having reached this point, along with getting improvements to crafting and looting systems, more endgame activities, a better leveling experience, build diversity, and combat balancing. This could potentially get better with its upcoming expansion, the Vessel of Hatred.

It still falls short of reaching the level of depth and complexity that Path of Exile offers. However, it provides a more streamlined experience that the majority of gamers can fully enjoy.

The Skill Tree is one of the many aspects of Path of Exile that can be daunting to newcomers (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

One major issue with Path of Exile is its steep learning curve. The game is so complex that even players with over 1000 hours of playtime admit to only grasping a fraction of its systems. While this complexity may be a selling point for spreadsheet gamers who enjoy the depth of its gameplay, many others might simply want a fun experience. Diablo 4 is thus the perfect outlet for them.

Elon Musk is a prime example of this. Despite being one of the busiest individuals on the planet, he has managed to reach the maximum level and engages in numerous endgame activities in Diablo 4, as evident by his X posts.

So, while Path of Exile may still be the "better" game overall, choosing which of the two is better suited for you is more nuanced than the question implies. Ultimately, it comes down to whether you prefer the accessibility and simplicity of Diablo 4 or the complexity and depth of Path of Exile.

