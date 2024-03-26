Last Epoch vs Path of Exile: Which is the better ARPG?

Last Epoch and Path of Exile are among the most celebrated games in the ARPG genre. While the former recently had its full release with update 1.0, marking the culmination of more than five years in early access, the latter has been an established title for over a decade. It also has a highly anticipated sequel, Path of Exile 2, on the horizon.

So, both games are at different stages of their live-service cycle. Last Epoch is currently in the process of establishing itself as a flourishing indie ARPG, while Path of Exile is gearing up to expand the franchise with innovative features. That said, while it might not be entirely fair to compare both games, many players are curious to know which one comes out on top.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Last Epoch vs Path of Exile: Balancing accessibility with complexity

To answer the question, Path of Exile is the better ARPG. In terms of endgame content and gameplay systems, it leads the genre by a significant margin. This is unsurprising given that, as mentioned earlier, the game has been refined over the course of a decade. However, it's not without its shortcomings, which frankly make Last Epoch the preferred option for the majority of gamers.

At its surface, Path of Exile comprises everything: a dedicated community of fans, seasonal content that consistently meets their expectations, and gameplay systems so intricate that they satisfy even the most ardent spreadsheet gamers. It represents the epitome of an exceptional ARPG.

Where it lags behind compared to other titles in the genre is accessibility. It presents an exceptionally high barrier to entry. The accessibility is so poor that players often abandon the game after just a cursory glance at the skill tree or encountering early setbacks that "brick" their character.

One of the exceptionally daunting skill trees in Path of Exile (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The skill tree is so complicated that understanding it demands watching an entire series of YouTube videos. Subsequently, players often resort to downloading an app to emulate others' configurations in a resigned effort to simplify the process. While it provides boundless customization, agency, and freedom, it fails to ease players into the complex and potentially daunting gameplay systems.

There's merit in the argument that complexity doesn't necessarily mean sacrificing accessibility, and that may very well be true. However, it's unlikely that Path of Exile will simplify the core game for newcomers at this stage. This is something that, hopefully, its sequel will address more effectively.

Last Epoch takes a fundamentally different approach compared to the Path of Exile. While the former satisfies the craving for complex game mechanics, no other title comes close to reaching the level that the latter has achieved. However, this is a deliberate development decision.

While extensive, the skill tree in Last Epoch are also easy to digest (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Every gameplay system in Last Epoch like crafting and gearing to character building, completing the campaign, and reaching the endgame, is accessible to newcomers without the need for third-party assistance or guides.

While it's possible to play without a guide, unlocking a character to its full potential demands a depth of knowledge that can satisfy even the most discerning gamers. In this regard, Last Epoch is a much more accessible title and can be easily recommended to most players.

Who are the target audiences of Last Epoch and Path of Exile?

Path of Exile is the ideal ARPG for players who enjoy the complexity and delving into spreadsheets. Additionally, it offers a plethora of endgame bosses and gameplay systems for those willing to overcome the steep learning curve of this challenging game.

On the other hand, Last Epoch is designed to appeal to a wide audience, but it's still in the early stages of its live-service cycle. As a result, it currently lacks the depth of endgame content and gameplay systems found in Path of Exile.

