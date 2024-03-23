All Glyphs in Last Epoch, explained

Glyphs in Last Epoch are the key to modifying any craft. The title's crafting system is both easy to use and detailed. You can change almost every item in the game using the Forge, which is called a crafting menu. With the Forge, you can change stats, add new effects, and do more complicated crafting with special materials.

You can use Glyphs to change the result every time you craft something. These are like scrolls you can add to your item in the Forge. You can use Glyphs and an affix shard in the support item slot on the crafting panel. Before crafting items, you need to keep several things in mind. That said, this article explains everything you need to know about Glyphs.

All Glyphs in Last Epoch: how to find them?

Glyphs and ways to obtain them (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Glyphs in Last Epoch add some randomness to your next craft, but it's usually worth the risk for the potential outcome. The game has five types of Glyphs, each with its own effect.

To get Glyphs in Last Epoch, defeat enemies and search through containers for loot.

To obtain the Glyph of Insight specifically, use a Rune of Research on an Experimental Item. This gives you a 45% chance of getting the Glyph of Insight as a drop reward. To unlock the Rune of Research, reach at least Level 70 and defeat the Exiled Mages found in the Rune Prisons. You can usually find these prisons in most Monoliths of Fate echoes. To increase your chances of encountering an Exiled Mage, explore Empowered Monoliths and raise your Corruption level.

Get the Glyph of Chaos and Glyph of Despair in Last Epoch by defeating monsters or earning them as rewards from certain Echoes in the Monolith of Fate. The Monolith of Fate, especially Echoes with Glyph rewards, is the best place to find them.

Unlike other Glyphs in Last Epoch, Glyph of Hope is easy to find, so don't hesitate to use it in the game's early stages. For the best chance of finding it, head to the Monolith of Fate and farm it there.

Farm Glyph of Order by exploring Echoes, randomly generated maps in Monolith of Fate. If RNG isn't on your side, dedicate some time to farming to get Glyph of Order.

How to use Glyph of Insight in Last Epoch

Glyph of Insight is used for crafting and modifying boots, belts, and gloves (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Think of the Glyph of Insight as a special tool for crafting. This Glyph in Last Epoch changes a normal prefix on Gloves, Belts, or Boots into an "experimental affix." These affixes give unique bonuses but often need specific conditions to work. Unlike regular crafting, the Affix you get isn't random; it depends on the properties of the items you use the Glyph on.

The way it works is different for each type of gear. For Gloves, it depends on Total Affix Tiers; for Boots, it's about Forging Potential; and for Belts, it's based on the Level Requirement. Once you understand this, press F to open the Crafting Panel. Put your gear in the Forge Window, select the Glyph of Insight, and the crafting will happen.

How to use Glyph of Chaos in Last Epoch

Glyph of Chaos Improves the outcomes of a craft when upgrading affixes (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Glyph of Chaos in Last Epoch must be used with an Affix Shard, and the Affix Shard you use determines which Affix will be rerolled. You can use an upgrade roll to change an affix to a different type randomly, but there's a risk that the result may not be what you hoped for. The new Affix will always be from the same category as the old one, so prefixes turn into new prefixes and suffixes turn into new suffixes.

The new Affix is chosen randomly based on the item type and will be one tier higher than the Affix being replaced. For instance, if you have an item with three great bonuses and one useless one, you can use it to reroll the latter for a chance to get a useful affix.

Because the new Affix is picked from an existing list, you can guess what you'll get and decide if it's a good idea. Depending on the tier of the Affix you want to reroll, you'll have a different number of chances. For example, T4 affixes can be rerolled once, T3 twice, etc.

How to use Glyph of Despair in Last Epoch

Glyph of Despair fixes affixes to an item (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

This Glyph in Last Epoch lets you seal an Affix instead of upgrading it. When successfully sealed, the Affix is transferred to a dedicated slot in the item details panel, freeing up space to add a new affix in its place. This allows you to surpass an item's maximum number of Affixes by 1, totaling 5.

When you use the Glyph of Despair to seal an Affix, the properties of the sealed Affix become fixed and cannot be modified further. You can only seal one Affix per item, whether a Prefix or Suffix. Sealing an Affix consumes some of the item's Forging Potential, so ensure you have enough potential to add another Affix.

The success rate of sealing depends on the tier of the Affix; lower-tier Affixes have a higher chance of being successfully sealed. Additionally, items with more Affixes are more likely to have one sealed.

Exalted Items also have a higher chance of successful sealing. The maximum tier of an Affix that can be sealed is Tier 4, as Tier 5 Affixes cannot be sealed due to restrictions on using Shards on them.

How to use Glyph of Hope in Last Epoch

Glyph of Hope grants the outcome of crafting a 25% chance of no Forging Potential cost (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Glyph of Hope gives you a 25% chance to save Forging Potential when crafting an item. This means you can sometimes craft without using up any Forging Potential, allowing you to craft more items overall. With Glyph of Hope, you get a "free" craft 25% of the time, which helps make high-quality items.

Remember that Glyph of Hope is consumed even if the bonus isn't applied successfully. It doesn't work on Set and Unique Equipment. Luckily, Glyph of Hope is easy to find from monster drops, so you should have plenty. If you're not using other Glyphs, always use Glyph of Hope to improve your crafting results.

How to use Glyph of Order in Last Epoch

Protecting the value of an affix when it's upgraded (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Glyph of Order may seem complicated, but it's quite helpful. Its effect guarantees that when you upgrade an affix to the next tier, its value doesn't change. Normally, when an affix is upgraded, its value is rerolled within its range.

This can be good if the previous roll was bad, but a reroll could be disappointing if it is high. That's where the Glyph of Order comes in handy. It preserves the current value of the Affix, allowing you to keep any good rolls you've obtained. However, it doesn't work on Tier 5 affixes or Set and Unique Equipment.

