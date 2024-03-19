Last Epoch Experimental Affixes and Experimental Items, explained

Experimental Affixes in Last Epoch offer players hybrid stats on gear that can only be found on certain items. They can come in handy during the endgame and can also be useful for players who want significant improvement in their gameplay. You can only find them on Boots, Belts, and Gloves.

While an integral part of the title, not many know about Experimental Items and how to get them. This guide explains what they are and how to get them in the game.

What are Experimental Items?

Experimental Items in Last Epoch have special affixes known as Experimental Affixes (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Experimental Items in Last Epoch are a new type of gear. They look normal at first glance, but they have special affixes known as Experimental Affixes.

These affixes are unique modifiers you won't find anywhere else in the game. You won't come across experimental affixes through regular crafting; they are exclusively found on items dropped by Exiled Mages.

Experimental Items come in various rarities, including Magic, Rare, or Exalted. Magic items, the most basic, have one or two affixes, with the possibility of one being an Experimental Affix. Rare items, less common but more potent, can have multiple affixes, including standard and unique Experimental Affixes. Exalted items are the highest tier, with even more affix slots that can be further upgraded with potentially powerful Experimental Affixes.

If you find an Experimental Item with the stats you're looking for, you can transfer the affix to Legendary Gear and create various Last Epoch builds with them.

How to get Last Epoch Experimental Affixes and Items

One can get Experimental Affixes from Exiled Mage (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Experimental Items come from Exiled Mages, special minibosses found in Rune Prisons spread throughout Eterra. These prisons appear randomly during your journey through the campaign and Monolith of Fate.

When you defeat an Exiled Mage in Last Epoch, you'll notice a blue item drop on the ground. These items are marked with a slight yellow hue, indicating their rarity.

Once you reach level 70 or higher in the game, there's a chance that the Exiled Mages will drop Rune of Research. This special rune allows you to add an Experimental Affix to an Experimental Item. This will give you a low chance to receive a Glyph of Insight.

If you use a Glyph of Insight on a regular item, it can add an experimental prefix to it, as long as there's an open slot. You can only do this once per item.

As you progress through the game, you'll collect more of these runes, giving you the chance to craft your Legendary gear with Experimental stats.