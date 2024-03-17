5 best Spellblade builds in Last Epoch

The best Spellblade builds in Last Epoch allow you to increase your survivability while inflicting significant damage. When enemies attack, their weapons cannot penetrate through its protective ward and armor, rendering them ineffective. With the right build, even basic attacks can deal great damage. While it may not be the most popular choice because of close combat, a skilled Spellblade can dominate the game and make smooth progression.

If you like playing melee combat mixed with elemental magic in every skill, this can be the perfect choice for you. This article will go through the best Spellblade builds in Last Epoch.

Disclaimer: Last Epoch challenges the player to deal with creative building, making them show their expertise in the game. You can use these builds as a reference to make your own by altering them as you want.

What are the best Spellblade builds in Last Epoch?

1) Shatter Strike

Shatter Strike inflicts heavy damage with cold attacks (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The Shatter Strike is a powerful character build that uses cold attacks to destroy enemies in a wide area. This build focuses on melee combat and has great damage potential because of its ability to land critical hits and attack quickly. It also has a large pool of mana, allowing you to keep fighting without needing breaks. Most of your damage in this Last Epoch Spellblade build will come from Shatter Strike.

The build boosts its power with abilities like Absolute Zero and Breadth of Cold, while increasing critical damage with Cold Steel and attack speed with Iceblink. This build focuses on close combat, so be aware of enemy mechanics and use support skills wisely to stay alive. This particular combination increases your survivability using Flame Ward and Teleport's buffs before they expire.

2) Flame Reave

Flame Reave build offers great burst damage and defense (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The Flame Reave Spellblade fights with a fiery sword and shield, using bursts of protective ward. This Last Epoch build uses Firebrand to build up power for your next Flame Reave attack. Flame Ward offers excellent damage reduction, and Teleport provides mobility and defensive buffs. The build has huge AoE and burst damage, and great defensive support skills. If you want an easy yet powerful melee build, then go for this.

This melee build is all about close combat, so knowing when to use support skills to stay alive is key. When facing groups of enemies using this Last Epoch build, you must gather them together before using Flame Reave for maximum impact. During boss fights, maximize damage with Firebrand stacks and Enchant Weapon buffs, and use Flame Ward when needed to block dangerous attacks.

3) Lightning Blaster

This build does thunder damage (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

This build is a masterpiece designed to deal damage via thunder magic. It's been refined over time through lots of testing and adjustments, and does maximum damage while keeping you well-defended. This build uses items like the Stormmarked Covenant to boost its power. It also uses Blessing of Lightning Damage to strengthen its electric abilities.

While using this Last Epoch build, you must focus on increasing overall damage output for higher DPS and adjust skills like Frost Claw and Lightning Blast for better performance. You can optimize single-target damage with skills like Frost Claws and Lightning Blast. Choose weapon enchantments carefully for maximum combat effectiveness, selecting Slash Frequency and Conduit from Capacitor or Shock Chance from Destruction to gain powerful advantages.

4) Spark Charge

This is one of the easiest builds in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

This easy-to-use Last Epoch build focuses on automation and strong defense, while remaining agile. It's great for clearing areas quickly and dealing impressive damage to single targets with high critical hits. Your main skills should be Mana Strike, Enchant Weapon, Static, Surge, and Flame Ward. Mana is not a problem, thanks to Mana Strike being the primary damage dealer. Spark Charge does most of the heavy lifting, while Surge keeps us moving fast on the battlefield.

This build is fast-paced and enjoyable to play, with straightforward mechanics and no issues with managing resources. Although damage application is largely automated, it's important to note that it comes from spell damage, not melee attacks, especially with a high critical strike chance. Surge is one of the main skills in this build, so it should be used whenever enemies are around, as it unleashes multiple Lightning Blast attacks that can apply Spark Charge.

5) Ring of Fire

Ring of Fire is one of the best builds in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The Ring of Fire Spellblade build is like a swirling blaze, taking down enemies swiftly with critical hits and quick movements. It focuses on stacking ward, boosting mana, and setting foes ablaze.

This build's emphasis on critical hits and ward stacking provides excellent mobility and impressive area-of-effect damage. Whether clearing dungeons or facing tough bosses, it provides a versatile and high-performance experience that makes it one of the best Spellblade builds in Last Epoch.

The Ring of Fire Spell Blade build is perfect for swift and efficient dungeon runs. It relies on Flame Rush to take down enemies swiftly while showcasing its wide AoE damage and smooth movement. This build is also tested against single targets, giving a clear view of its overall performance. Remember to prioritize ward creation and maintenance and strategically allocate skills for optimal performance.

