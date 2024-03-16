5 best Necromancer builds in Last Epoch

The best Necromancer build in Last Epoch allows you to summon powerful monsters that have incredibly high damage output. The Necromancer is one of the three Mastery classes you can pick from the Acolyte base class. As a dark summoner, it commands death itself, summoning skeletons, zombies, and golems to serve his bidding.

To truly maximize the Necromancer's potential, you must focus on specific abilities and gear and find the right combinations. Without further ado, here are some of the best builds for Necromancers in Last Epoch.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

What are the best Necromancer builds in Last Epoch?

1) Wraithlord Army Build

This build does great damage while being beginner-friendly (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

In this Necromancer build in Last Epoch, you can summon the Wraithlord, a strong leader of Wraiths. With the Wraithlord, you'll have an army of ghosts to attack enemies.

This build is easy for both beginners and veteran players. It focuses on summoning a powerful army of Wraiths to fight for you. It emphasizes boosting the damage of your summoned Wraiths rather than focusing on the Wraithlord's damage output.

This build scales Wraiths through the Summon Wraith ability. It uses Dread Shade on the Wraithlord to enhance the Wraiths' power as they move from one enemy to another and deal significant damage.

2) Flame Wrath Build

This build summons Flame Wraiths instead of regular Wraiths (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

This Last Epoch Necromancer build is all about using Wraiths with the Locus of Death passive and idols that guarantee to summon Flame Wraiths instead of regular ones. The loss of mobility on your Flame Wraiths might seem like a downside, but they work just fine without being mobile. They can just stay put and shoot fireballs with great damage while you stay alive and support them with other skills.

This build allows you to deal massive damage, making it great for fighting bosses and enemies that don't move much. It is also great because of the shield of protection and the extra healing you get.

3) Retaliation Golem Build

Bone Golem is the main damage dealer in this build (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

In this Last Epoch Necromancer build, the Bone Golem takes on the main role of dealing damage. The Bone Golem has been upgraded and now has a much better chance of fighting back when combined with Bone Nova, making it even more effective in battle.

This build is also quite tanky, thanks to the Bone Armor you get from Transplant, along with extra Health and Vitality from certain skills and abilities like Rip Blood.

What's nice about this setup is that you don't need to spend a lot on fancy gear. Most of the gear you need is common and pretty easy to find. Even though it's not fancy, this build does a great job of dealing damage and keeping you safe in fights.

4) Skeleton Summoner Build

This build can summon Skeleton Mages and Skeleton Archers (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

This Ranged Minion Necromancer build utilizes Skeletal Mages and Skeleton Archers to inflict Cold Damage. With these minions attacking from a distance, this setup offers strong defenses, making it suitable for challenging endgame content.

To succeed, focus on boosting Minion Damage, Cast Speed, and Cold Damage while improving Minion Spell Damage for Mages and Minion Physical Damage for Archers.

This Last Epoch build is easy to play, ensures good survivability, and needs no input from the player other than summoning minions and casting Rip Blood now and then.

5) Assemble Abomination Build

This build allows you to sacrifice skeletons and summon Abomination (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

This build doesn't require rare items and can work well with basic gear, making it beginner-friendly.

Abomination, which can be created by sacrificing other minions, is a powerful asset that helps deal with various threats. To keep the Abomination strong, it must feed exclusively on regular Skeletons and Skeleton Mages. Summon Skeleton and Summon Skeleton Mage are the skills that focus solely on feeding the Abomination and strengthening it.

The main goal in this Last Epoch build is to summon as many Skeletons as possible to boost the Abomination's health and damage. However, to do so, you'll need to unlock Rogues, Pyromancers, and Cryomancers. You should avoid picking Death Knights, as they prevent you from summoning other Skeleton Mages.

Check out our other articles on this topic:

Mastery tier list || Warlock builds guide || What is Forging Potential in Last Epoch? || 10 best Unique items || 5 best Marksman builds