5 Best Mage builds in Last Epoch

Quite a few Mage builds in Last Epoch are viable for the end-game content, as the class itself has access to several powerful spells and elemental magic. They mostly specialize in striking down enemies from a distance and are perfect for those who enjoy a risky yet rewarding playstyle. Besides, the mastery system offers complete flexibility for players to create different setups like the Glacier Sorcerer and Flame Reave Spellblade.

This article discusses some of the best Mage builds that are capable of clearing all end-game content.

Disclaimer: Last Epoch allows for a great deal of build variety and encourages creative building. This is not the only 'best' viable build for the current endgame content at patch 1.0. You can use this as a reference and make your own alterations as long as you understand how scaling works for your chosen skills.

What are the best Mage builds in Last Epoch?

1) Flame Reave Spellblade

Skill priority for Flame Reave build (Image via Eleventh Hour Games/ maxroll.gg)

Sometimes, all it takes is a good AoE attack to clear hordes of enemies during battle. This is where a Flame Reave Spellblade shines as it capitalizes on a melee attack that unleashes rings of fire. It further employs the Fireband ability, which is a powerful poking tool.

You must also pair your elemental melee with the Enchant Weapon spell to obtain a massive damage boost. Besides, the Flame Ward will keep you protected while you plunge in between a swarm of creatures.

Overall, this Mage build in Last Epoch has both offensive and defensive strength, with some caveats. You will have to maintain your rotation and play around the cooldowns, which is an acceptable tradeoff for scaling in the endgame.

2) Glacier Sorcerer

Glacier skill passives (Image via Eleventh Hour Games/ maxroll.gg)

Glacier Sorcerers can take charge of the arena like no other. They have access to explosive Cold Damage and can also conserve mana for prolonged battles.

As the name suggests, the primary skill to focus on for this build is Glacier, which you need to pair with Ice Barrage to tackle the single-target DPS. With two damage skills in play, you will need Focus for the mana boost. This ability also stacks Damage Dealt to Mana Before Health, which synergizes with the Glacier’s Critical Rejuvenation.

As long as you play around with the slow attack animation, you should be able to defeat the powerful endgame bosses in Last Epoch easily with this sorcerer build.

3) Static Orb Sorcerer

Static Orb skill passives (Image via Eleventh Hour Games/ maxroll.gg)

Lightning attacks are quite useful against the corrupted creatures in the World of Ettera, and sorcerers are the only breed with multiple abilities surrounding the element. The primary skill for this build is Static Orb, a bolt of lightning that becomes more terrifying the further it travels.

You can pair this AoE ability with the Lightning Blast to gain an advantage in the single-target department. Since this Mage build in Last Epoch also uses two damage-dealing skills, you will require Focus to gain the mana boost.

Now, use the perfect rotations to ramp up the Lightning damage and decimate opponents from a distance. Make sure to keep an eye on the mana, as you will burn it up quite frequently.

4) Hydrahedron Runemaster

Skill passive for Hydrahedron Runemaster (Image via Eleventh Hour Games/ maxroll.gg)

For a more hybrid damage setup, you can always shoot for a Hydrahedron Runemaster build. It lets you harness the power of Fire and Lightning, bringing flexibility to the table.

The primary skills to focus on for this one are Runic Invocation and Runebolt. Although the abilities require a certain degree of setup and rune management, you become an active turret once you get accustomed to the playstyle.

Your primary focus should be to stay out of the enemy’s range and unleash both elements to summon Hydrahedrons. This effect will further circulate the fire damage in close proximity.

5) Disintegrate Runemaster

Disintegrate skill passive (Image via Eleventh Hour Games/ maxroll.gg)

A Runemaster with the Disintegrate ability is terrifying, as they can melt anything that comes along their path. Like the Hydrahedron build, this setup will also use both Fire and Lightning elements, although the purpose of the latter is to empower the primary skill.

The Glyph of Dominion deals Lightning Damage on impact and further boosts the scaling of the Disintegrate, provided that you channel the ability while standing on the sigil. Do keep in mind that you become a stationary target when the skill is active, dealing high single-target damage in this particular Mage build in Last Epoch.

