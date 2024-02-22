Ultimate Last Epoch beginner guide: How to master the early game

Last Epoch has established a reputation for being in the middle ground between complexity and simplicity. While veterans from other ARPG titles might have an easier time in the game, the title can be complicated for newer players. However, even veterans need a solid kickstart to initiate their campaign smoothly, most of which can be done via simple steps.

This article will guide you through the basics of Last Epoch's beginnings, and how to set up your characters for the tough fights. Although leveling in ARPG games is only the beginning, it is the most essential part of building your character.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Setting up your game and character in Last Epoch

Legacy and Cycle mode in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Last Epoch allows you to play on two versions, one being the Legacy and the other being the Cycle. If you want a free experience separate from the seasonal loop of the game, you can try the Legacy mode. However, the live service, economy, character resets, and anything related to new seasonal content will happen under the "Cycle" mode.

Normal and Hardcore version of Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

There is also a normal version of the game alongside a hardcore variant. The normal version is meant for regular players who want to experience the game's content via standard means. Death will not expire your created character.

Hardcore, on the other hand, is meant for more competitive players. Here, death will send your character back to the normal version, and you won't be able to compete in Hardcore with that same character again.

Now that you are accustomed to servers and game settings, it is time to select a class for your playstyle.

Select a class that suits your playstyle in Last Epoch

Runemaster (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

While you should choose a safer and beginner-friendly class through your first playthrough of any ARPG game, it is important to have fun while playing them.

Since you will spend the next 500+ hours with your character, research each Last Epoch class before picking one. Since every Mastery is strong in its own way, you can easily get burnt out playing the Mastery you do not enjoy.

Some examples are as follows:

If you like Minions , then Necromancer is for you

, then is for you If you like playing an Assassin , then Bladedancer is for you

, then is for you If you like playing a Mage , then Runemaster is for you

, then is for you If you like transforming into a Bear or other species, then Druid is for you

Last Epoch has various Masteries to help you in your journey through different eras. So, take your sweet time learning about each of them before you start prioritizing one.

Learn to respec early in Last Epoch

A huge chunk of your leveling gameplay features respecing skills. Readers should refer to our respec guide in Last Epoch before heading any further.

To summarize, you must invest your points into skills that suit your survivability and damage in the game's early stages.

Chronomancer Lerinne (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

However, as you progress further into higher level content, those same skills might become useless, requiring you to respec the points and invest in different skills. It is good practice to start the respec process early in your playthrough, as it can also help you get accustomed to the different abilities in your build.

Get accustomed to crafting in Last Epoch

While crafting in Last Epoch may seem like a difficult process, you are sure to almost become a master at the earlier stages of the game with just a few tweaks. Readers should refer to our Last Epoch crafting guide before heading further, as knowing the basics is mandatory.

Crafting screen (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The benefit of learning the crafting in Last Epoch is for fine-tuning your character for the next big fight. For example, if luck hasn't been your best friend in terms of dropped stats, you can always tune your gears and slot in the stat you want for your build.