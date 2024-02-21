How to respec both passive and active skills in Last Epoch?

Last Epoch is finally scheduled for release on February 21, 2024, having been under Early Access for over five years. With new teases and details dropping daily, Eleventh Hour Games has officially entered the marketing phase of its release. All of the beloved aspects of ARPGs—a plethora of classes, skill trees, items, and a sizable endgame to test out your builds—will be present in the game from launch.

This article will detail how to respec both passive and active skills in this game.

What are passive and active skills in Last Epoch?

In Last Epoch, you can level up your character's strength in two different ways: by earning passive and active skill points.

Passive points - are similar to your standard role-playing game skill tree in that they let players advance through several nodes, each of which grants them unique character bonuses. Gamers can unlock new skills for their character by attaining a particular amount of investment in these passives, which are dependent on the player's selected Mastery.

are similar to your standard role-playing game skill tree in that they let players advance through several nodes, each of which grants them unique character bonuses. Gamers can unlock new skills for their character by attaining a particular amount of investment in these passives, which are dependent on the player's selected Mastery. Active skill points - involve different skill trees for your active skills. Increasing your character's level and adding a specific number of passive points to any of your Mastery branches will unlock these skills.

In this title, both active skill and passive points are re-speced. During the game, the only item you cannot change is the Mastery class you have selected.

How to respec passive points?

Players can respec passive points by speaking with Chronomancer Lerinne at the Council Chambers or The End of Time places throughout the game. Look for the 'Brain' icon on the mini-map to locate her.

How to respec active skill points?

To respec active skill points, open your skill tree, select the skill you want to respec, and then click the "Respec" button in the upper right corner of the screen.

That's all the information players require to respec their characters in the game. It's nice to be able to experiment freely without having to restart the game because there are so many various builds available in the game.

Why should you respec skills in Last Epoch?

Respecing skills are crucial here since it lets players try out various builds and playstyles without having to make a new character. Through skill refining, players can modify their character to suit various scenarios, tailor their build for particular content, or experiment with different combos of skills.

Respeccing skills can also be helpful if players want to reallocate points to fit their current playstyle or gear better, or if they find that a specific skill or passive node is not performing as well as they had planned.

