Official Last Epoch 1.0.4 patch notes: Terrain changes, Totem and Ballista fixes, and more

Last Epoch 1.0.4 patch notes are here, detailing all the changes for the 1.0.4 build that went live on March 20, 2024. While a mid-cycle balance pass nerfed a few meta builds in the last patch (1.0.3), the Class and Skill-related changes are comparatively tame this time around. Instead of balance changes, this patch is geared more towards ironing out some jank in the Last Epoch tilesets that many players reported issues with.

The Hidden Oasis Echo maps, in particular, are now all patched up and should not cause FPS drops and graphical artifacts. Let's look at the full Last Epoch 1.0.4 patch notes, including all the minor changes and specific bug fixes.

Last Epoch 1.0.4 patch notes: Major changes and bug fixes

Major Changes in Last Epoch 1.0.4

Players can no longer stun themselves. An example of this was by using the Signet of Agony node in Bone Curse

Replaced the XP Tome sound effect in Echo of a World

Flagged more prophecy rewards as “rare/valuable” (which animates them to rotate and makes them slightly larger than other stars in the Constellation)

Increased the favor cost multiplier for Glyph of Despair Prophecies

You can no longer gain experience while in the grace period (the period of invulnerability after arriving in a new area)

Added missing name in Graveyard

Overhauled terrain, spawners, and shrines in the Hidden Oasis Echo Map to both improve visuals and performance and fix hideable issues with palms

Overhauled visuals and added Scene Variants for Lightless Pits Echo Map

Bug fixes in Last Epoch 1.0.4

Skills and Passives

Fixed a bug where Upheaval’s “Master of the Totem” didn’t buff Tempest Strike Totem damage and armor

Fixed a bug where Storm Crow’s “Arborist” didn’t buff Tempest Strike Totem with Flat Spell / Melee Lightning Damage

Fixed a bug where Swipe’s “Avatar of Stone” doesn’t buff Tempest Strike Totem, Warcry Totem & Upheaval Totem with Flat Melee / Spell Damage

Fixed a bug where Storm Totem’s “Fulgurite Core” wasn’t providing Flat Spell Lightning damage based on character Shock Chance

Fixed a bug where Tempest Strike’s “Heorot Arsenal” node was not providing stats to the Cold Projectile that Tempest Totem shoots when each Tempest has been removed from the skill tree.

Fixed a bug where Tempest Strike Totem, Warcry Totem, and Upheaval Totem were not benefiting from Spell Lightning Damage for Existing Totems (such as the Omen of Thunder Unique Item)

Fixed a bug where directly transitioning from channeling Warpath to channeling Rebuke while at negative mana would not start mana regeneration.

Fixed a bug where Fury Leap would play the landing animation in mid-air on long-range casts of Fury Leap

Fixed a bug where the Acolyte’s Wraith’s weapons would drift during animation transitions

Fixed a bug where Mirage hits on Puncture would not grant stacks of Bleeding Fury

Fixed an issue with Acid Flask’s “Alchemist Gift” throwing animation where the trap would spin in place and then teleport to its destination

Fixed a bug where Acid Flask’s “Alchemist Gift” node did not have a throwing sound

Fixed a bug where Healing Hands would not get a Fire tag when taking the Searing Light or Skyfall Nodes

Fixed a bug where the Spell Tag would be removed from Healing Hands with Seraph Blade when you also took Skyfall

Fixed a bug where Ballista’s “Armed Construction” node was giving a 1% increased radius per dexterity instead of its listed 1% increased area per dexterity

Visuals

Fixed a bug with the sword in the Fallen Ronin set that was deforming in a weird way on the Primalist

Fixed Terrain and floating vegetation in several scenes

UI

Fixed a bug where some Game Guide pages couldn’t be linked in chat

Several Localization updates

Enemies

Fixed bug where Void Despair would spawn in place for a brief second before starting its emerging animation

Fixed a bug where the Idol (big worm) could become stuck after knocking guards off their platform in Last Refuge Outskirts

Controller

Fixed a bug where advancing dialog with a controller would skip pages if there were multiple.

Fixed a bug where menu options could still be selected with a controller while they are invisible/inactive on the Death Screen. This resulted in potentially closing the respawn menu, preventing you from being able to respawn.

Other

Fixed a bug where your stats could become out of sync with the server. This could result in issues such as the client believing you had less movement speed than you did.

Fixed a bug where Prophecies could be re-rolled on login in multiplayer

Fixed a bug where you could not return to character select while in-game on an offline character

Fixed a bug where Vsync was not applying during the Splash Screen (this appears before the login screen)

Fixed a bug with pickup range reliability in Multiplayer

Fixed some instances of Gates blocking paths in the Preserved Sanctuary Echo map

Fixed a bug that caused the game to freeze after switching inputs on the Skills panel

