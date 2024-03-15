Best Last Epoch build for every Class and Mastery (patch 1.0.2)

If you are a beginner, the best Last Epoch build for every class or Mastery is not readily apparent. There are a total of 15 Masteries (the term for subclasses in this title), and all of them are viable for the endgame grind. That being said, some builds are better than others.

In this article, we will go over what is considered the best Last Epoch build for every Class and Mastery. Each Mastery comes with a vast repertoire of skills that pay dividends if you specialize in them. However, for this list, we will look at the most overpowered builds available for each Master.

Note: There are no objective 'best' Last Epoch builds for a specific Mastery. Most skills maintain some form of scalability to compete in high Corruption levels, and your personal preference should ultimately dictate what the 'best' build for each Mastery is.

Best Last Epoch build for every Class and Mastery, ranked (March 2024)

Best Last Epoch Sentinel builds

Sentinel has the tankiest Last Epoch class (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Here are the best Sentinel Last Epoch builds for each Mastery, ranked in order of endgame power ceiling:

Best Paladin build (Smite and Healing Hands): Paladin builds are the most cookie-cutter league-starters in this game, specifically due to auto-casting Healing Hands on melee swings. You can pair it up with many melee skills, such as the Healing Hands and Rive build, but Smite is believed to have the highest DPS potential.

Best Last Epoch Acolyte builds

Acolyte Last Epoch builds are the most powerful in Last Epoch right now (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Here are the best Acolyte Last Epoch builds for each Mastery, ranked in order of endgame power ceiling:

Best Warlock build (Explosive Ignite Shade and Profane Veil): While Profane Veil is itself a useful skill, what pushes it at the center of every meta Last Epoch build for Warlock right now is a buggy interaction with the Vampiric Pool passive, granting much more Ward than intended.

Best Last Epoch Mage builds

Mage builds are not necessarily the most complex in this game (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Due to the benefits of Frost Claw, all of these builds make use of this skill to go about their own ways. Here are the best Mage Last Epoch builds for each Mastery, ranked in order of endgame power ceiling:

Best Runemaster build (Frost Claw variants): There are many homebrew builds you can make off a Frost Claw + Lightning or Frost Claw + Frost Wall build archetype. However, the gist is that Frost Claw gives you unbeatable Ward generation and KPM as long as you can find a way to address the mana sustain.

Best Last Epoch Primalist builds

Primailists in Last Epoch have shapeshifting abilities (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Here are the best Primalist Last Epoch builds for each Mastery, ranked in order of endgame power ceiling:

Best Beastmaster build (Storm Crow and Tempest Strike): Several Beastmaster summons are on the same level of power in the current meta, but if you manage to stack some Minion Health, Storm Crows are arguably the best outside of bossing.

Best Last Epoch Rogue builds

Rogues are the core of some of the best Last Epoch builds (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Here are the best Last Epoch Rogue builds for each Mastery, ranked in order of endgame power ceiling:

Best Falconer build (Dive Bomb Shadow Daggers): This build mostly thrives from an interaction between Dive Bombs and Smoke Bombs. It causes a chain reaction of Dive Bombs, generating a high amount of Wards as well as high damage output.

