5 best Rogue builds in Last Epoch

Rogue builds in Last Epoch are meant for fast-paced gameplay and significantly increased damage at the cost of overall defensive stats. Players prefer this class when they need to clear out Monolith of Fate echoes faster, as each mastery of the base class provides traversal skill and a wide range of AoE attacks.

This article lists the best builds for the Rogue class across all three masteries, including Marksman, Bladedancer, and Falconer.

Disclaimer: Last Epoch allows for a great deal of build variety and encourages creative build. This is not the only "best" viable build for the current endgame content at patch 1.0. You can use this guide as a reference and make alterations if you understand how scaling works for your chosen skills.

Shadow Cascade Bladedancer, Explosive Ballista, and more Rogue builds in Last Epoch

1) Shadow Cascade Bladedancer

Shadow Cascade build takes the idea of Shadow Clones and makes them replicate each skill of the character. In this case, it is the Shadow Cascade in the Bladedancer mastery. Note that this build isn't Unique-dependant, as it requires only 1 Unique ring. The rest of the affixes can be Physical damage, Melee Critical Strike chance, Critical multiplier, and Dexterity.

Shadow Cascade layout in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Some of the mandatory skills for this build include Shadow Cascade with Flow State and Shadow Torrent tree, alongside Synchronized Strike with Dark Allies tree. For optimal damage output, you must have the Melee Critical Strike chance above 50%, with over 350% multiplier.

The loop here includes Shift>Synchronized Strike>Shadow Cascade. Shift helps you move fast, while Synchronized Strike will summon the shadows. Use Shadow Cascade to deal damage across a large area.

2) Exploding Ballista Falconer

Exploding Ballista build comes with the newest Falconer mastery of Rogue. The skills here include the Ballista skill from Rogue mastery. Your main focus should be the Frigid Barrage tree alongside the Tripwire tree.

Ballista tree (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

For Unique, the Mourningfrost leg armor is necessary, alongside Apogee of Frozen Light Sword and Soul Gambler's Fallacy.

Mourningfrost in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The loop is to cast Ballista twice: once near you and once on the other side of enemy groups. Doing this will summon the tripwire, killing everything caught within. You can use the Shift skill to move between groups after casting one Ballista.

3) Multishot Marksman

Flurry tree layout (Image via Eleventh Hour Games || Maxroll.gg)

The Multishot Marksman build has been adjusted from its early access version while remaining one of the most powerful Monolith clearers in the game. The primary skill for this build—Multishot—should be paired with the Strong Pull tree, alongside Bodkin Points and Stand My Ground tree.

Note that the benefit of the Multishot needs to be activated through "Flurry" and its Fusillade tree.

Multishot tree layout (Image via Eleventh Hour Games || Maxroll.gg)

Uniques include Drelkor's Compass Bow, Arrowguard Quiver, Xithara's Conundrum Amulet, and Rogue Somnia Helmet.

4) Dancing Strike Bladedancer

Dancing Bladedancer benefits from her Dancing Strikes ability, as a full stack of the Rythm tree can significantly increase global damage. The Dark Blades tree can also inflict Shadow Dagger stack. Other skills, such as Umbral Blades and Shadow Cascade, can become active Shift. Take the Umbral Remnant tree in Umbral Blades alongside the Dancing Shadows in Shift.

Dancing Strikes loadout (Image via Eleventh Hour Games || Maxroll.gg)

Gears include dual Smoke Weaver daggers, Wings of Argentus body armor, and Siphon of Anguish ring, alongside Physical, Melee, and Dexterity affixes for the Dancing Strikes.

5) Lightning Chakram Bladedancer

The Lightning Shuriken Bladedancer can take on any fight from a distance, as Shurikens let players inflict shock and damage on enemies without getting on the latter's face. The required abilities include Shurikens, with Flip of a Coin and Chakram tree. Fan of Blades can add to the number of Chakrams per Shuriken throw.

Synchronized Strikes are also one of the two main skills that make this build work, as each shadow will throw the lightning Chakram, amplifying the damage output.

Fulgurite Shard dagger in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

For Uniques, dual Fulgurite Shard daggers are recommended, alongside Liraka's Claws gauntlets. Affixes should include 1x increased Lightning damage paired with "Shuriken base damage converted to Lightning." Other affixes include Throwing Damage, Critical Strike chance, and Critical multiplier.

Check out our other guides on Last Epoch:

Mastery tier list || Which version of Last Epoch should you buy? || Major differences between Early Access and 1.0 || Build tier list for leveling