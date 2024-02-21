All Monolith of Fate timeline Blessings in Last Epoch 

Blessings in Last Epoch are exclusive buffs tied to the Monolith of Fate. Each timeline in the Monolith holds numerous different buffs that can be added permanently to a player's stat. However, they are distributed after completing a timeline, which takes quite a bit of work.

There are approximately 10-15 Blessings in each timeline, and players will find three randomized ones after completing a timeline once. This article will list all Blessings available in every timeline and guide you through the best ones to get as a beginner.

List of all Monolith timeline Blessings in Last Epoch

1) Fall of the Outcasts

Final boss in Fall of the Outcasts (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The following are all the Last Epoch Blessings tied to the Fall of the Outcasts timeline, including the possible values of each buff:

Increased Experience: 7% to 10%

Increased Unique Drop Rate: 16% to 22%

Gold Drop Rate: 45% to 70%

Glyph Drop Rate: 16% to 25%

Large Idol Drop Rate: 51% to 100%

Huge Idol Drop Rate: 51% to 100%

Ornate Idol Drop Rate: 51% to 100%

Adorned Idol Drop Rate: 51% to 100%

Grand Idol Drop Rate: 51% to 100%

2) The Stolen Lance

The Stolen Lance final boss arena (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The following are all the Last Epoch Blessings tied to The Stolen Lance timeline, including the possible values of each buff:

Quiver Drop Rate: 41% to 60%

Helmet Drop Rate: 22% to 50%

Shield Drop Rate: 35% to 75%

Body Armor Drop Rate: 22% to 50%

Gloves Drop Rate: 35% to 75%

Belt Drop Rate: 35% to 75%

Relic Drop Rate: 30% to 60%

Amulet Drop Rate:35% to 75%

Ring Drop Rate: 35% to 75%

Boots Drop Rate: 35% to 75%

Off-hand Catalyst Drop Rate: 35% to 75%

3) The Black Sun

The Black Sun boss (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The following are all the Last Epoch Blessings tied to The Black Sun timeline, including the possible values of each buff:

Void Damage: 65% to 100%

Shred Void Resistance: 25% to 60%

Critical Strike Chance: 51% to 80%

Critical Strike Multiplier: 27% to 40%

Chance to Ignite: 65% to 100%

Void Resistance: 55% to 75%

Ward on Kill and Ward Threshold: 12 to 18, and 120 to 200

Health Gain on Block: 15 to 22

Spell Damage Leech: 2.2% to 3.5%

Throwing Damage Leech: 2.2% to 3.5%

Increased Leech Rate: 35% to 50%

Health: 45 to 70

Dodge Rating: 43 to 60

4) Blood, Frost, and Death

Blood, Frost, and Death boss (Image via GamereaperYT)

The following are all the Last Epoch Blessings tied to the Blood, Frost, and Death timeline, including the possible values of each buff:

1H Sword Drop Rate: 50% to 90%

2H Sword Drop Rate: 50% to 90%

1H Axe Drop Rate: 50% to 90%

2H Axe Drop Rate: 50% to 90%

1H Mace Drop Rate: 50% to 90%

2H Mace Drop Rate: 50% to 90%

2H Staff Drop Rate: 50% to 90%

Scepter Drop Rate: 50% to 90%

Dagger Drop Rate: 50% to 75%

Bow Drop Rate: 50% to 75%

Wand Drop Rate: 50% to 90%

5) Ending the Storm

Lagon boss (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The following are all the Last Epoch Blessings tied to the Ending the Storm timeline, including the possible values of each buff:

Lightning Damage: 65% to 100%

Cold Damage: 65% to 100%

Shred Lightning Resistance: 25% to 50%

Chance to Shock: 65% to 100%

Increased Shock Duration: 15% to 22%

Freeze Rate Multiplier: 200% to 300%

Increased Stun Chance: 100% to 160%

Lightning Resistance: 55% to 75%

Ward Gained on Potion Use: 80 to 130

Chance to gain 30 Ward on Hit: 3% to 50%

Mana: 60 to 90

Ward per Second: 30 to 42

Ward Threshold: 160 to 260

Increased Health Regen: 120% to 200%

Health Regen: 12 to 20

6) Fall of the Empire

Fall of the Empire boss (Image via GameReaper YT)

The following are all the Last Epoch Blessings tied to the Fall of the Empire timeline, including the possible values of each buff:

Bow Shard Drop Rate: 40% to 60%

2H Staff Shard Drop Rate: 30% to 45%

Wand Shard Drop Rate: 40% to 60%

2H SPear Shard Drop Rate: 40% to 60%

Ailment Shard Drop Rate: 45% to 70%

Prefix Shard Drop Rate: 15% to 25%

Ring Shard Drop Rate: 33% to 50%

Amulet Shard Drop Rate: 22% to 35%

Relic Shard Drop Rate: 22% to 35%

7) Reign of Dragons

Emperor of Corpses boss (Image via GameReaper YT)

The following are all the Last Epoch Blessings tied to the Reign of Dragons timeline, including the possible values of each buff:

Poison Damage: 65% to 100%

Necrotic Damage: 65% to 100%

Physical Damage: 65% to 100%

Chance to Slow: 65% to 100%

Shred Poison Resistance: 100% to 150%

Chance to Bleed: 65% to 100%

Chance to Poison: 65% to 100%

Melee Damage Leech: 4.5% to 7%

Necrotic Resistance: 55% to 75%

Poison Resistance: 55% to 75%

All Resistances: 13% to 20%

Minion all Resistances: 16% to 25%

Crit Strike Avoidance: 50% to 70%

8) The Last Ruin

The Last Ruin boss (Image via GameReaper YT)

The following are all the Blessings tied to The Last Ruin timeline, including the possible values of each buff:

Body Armor Shard Drop Rate: 22% to 35%

Belt Shard Drop Rate: 32% to 50%

Suffix Shard Drop Rate: 22% to 35%

Gloves Shard Drop Rate: 33% to 50%

Shield Shard Drop Rate: 32% to 50%

Catalyst Shard Drop Rate: 32% to 50%

Helmet Shard Srop Rate: 22% to 35%

Skill Shard Drop Rate: 22% to 35%

Class Specific Shard Drop Rate: 20% to 30%

9) Age of Winter

Heorot boss in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The following are all the Blessings tied to the Age of Winter timeline, including the possible values of each buff:

Spell Damage while Channeling: 11 to 20

Shred Physical Resistance: 25% to 50%

Shred Cold Resistance: 25% to 50%

Chance to Chill: 40% to 60%

Chance to Apply Frostbite: 65% to 100%

Freeze Rate per Chill Stack: 55% to 80%

Cold Resistance: 55% to 75%

Physical Resistance: 55% to 75%

Endurance Threshold: 80 to 150

Increased Armor: 25% to 55%

Block Chance: 5% to 8%

10) Spirits of Fire

Spirits of Fire boss fight in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The following are all the Blessings tied to the Spirits of Fire timeline, including the possible values of each buff:

Fire Damage: 65% to 100%

Increased Minion Damage: 65% to 100%

Shred Fire Resistance: 25% to 50%

Shred Necrotic Resistance: 25% to 50%

Chance to Apply Frailty: 40% to 60%

Stun Duration: 32% to 50%

Endurance: 18% to 30%

Fire Resistance: 55% to 75%

Armor While Channeling: 400 to 650

Dodge Rating: 40% to 70%

Armor: 150 to 250

The trick to getting the Blessing you want is to complete the Echo multiple times until the final boss drops it. Additionally, running Empowered Monolith Echoes in Last Epoch adds a chance to increase the numbers in the Blessings.

Check out other articles about this title below:

Last Epoch 2024 content roadmap || Last Epoch release date || Falconer Mastery skills || Warlock Mastery skills