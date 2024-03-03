The Last Epoch bossing build tier list is one of the most important things players can use to maximize their gameplay. Every tier in this list is based on their potency compared to one another.
The game comprises five classes consisting of thirteen masteries. Although you can make great builds for various activities with every one of them, some definitely outshine others. So, if you're wondering which build to go for in this title, this article is for you.
In this article, we will provide a comprehensive bossing build tier list based on the current meta that you can use inside Last Epoch. This will help you save time and choose a perfect build for your next gameplay.
Tier list for Last Epoch bossing builds
The best bossing builds in Last Epoch are as follows:
SS-tier
This tier is undoubtedly the best tier of all. The bossing builds in this tier list offer extreme potency inside various activities of Last Epoch. These builds have the potential to carry you through this action-packed RPG without any difficulty.
Here are the bossing builds that belong to this tier list:
- Squirrel Beastmaster
- Tempest EQ Beastmaster
- Shatter Strike Spellblade
- Manifest Armor Forge Guard
- Wraith Necromancer
- Blast Rain Marksman
- Explosive Ballista Falconer
- Dive Bomb Falconer
- Ballista Falconer
S-tier
The builds in this tier list offer great overall DPS along with a lot of utility. This makes them a must-have for those looking to achieve an edge in various types of content, including Monoliths, speed farming, leveling, and arenas. Although these are not as powerful as the SS tier builds, they still can dominate the end-game content.
The builds in this tier list include:
- Frostbite Swarmblade Druid
- Lightning Swarmblade Druid
- Hydrahedron Runemaster
- Plasma Orb Runemaster
- Frostbite Frost Claw RM
- Rive Void Knight
- Smite Hammer Throw VK
- Smite Hammerdin Paladin
- Bleed Hammerdin Paladin
A-tier
DPS builds classified in the A-tier exhibit significant firepower and niche use cases in the various end-game contents of Last epoch. Though the builds on this particular tier list are powerful enough in their own right, they are often overshadowed by the SS and S tier builds.
The A-tier DPS builds are the following:
- Upheaval Beastmaster
- Earthquake Werebear Druid
- Explosive Totem Shaman
- Thorn Totem Shaman
- Disintegrate Runemaster
- Frost Claw Runemaster
- Static Orb Sorcerer
- Elemental Nova Sorcerer
B-tier
This ties list consists of builds that usually provide limited effectiveness and require specific situations to shine. These builds typically perform worse than meta builds in this game.
The builds that belong to this tier list are the following:
- Swipe Werebear Druid
- Flame Reave Spellblade
- Spark Charge Runemaster
- Devouring Orb Void Knight
- Holy Trail Javelin Paladin
- Golem Necromancer
C-tier
Compared to the SS, S, and A-tier builds, the builds in this tier list provide minimal advantages inside in-game activities. Although they can shine in specific situations, they usually get replaced with better choices.
The builds in question include:
- Cold DoT Werebear Druid
- Roid Mage Necromancer
- Harvest Lich
- Bowmage Marksman
