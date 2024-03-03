The Last Epoch bossing build tier list is one of the most important things players can use to maximize their gameplay. Every tier in this list is based on their potency compared to one another.

The game comprises five classes consisting of thirteen masteries. Although you can make great builds for various activities with every one of them, some definitely outshine others. So, if you're wondering which build to go for in this title, this article is for you.

In this article, we will provide a comprehensive bossing build tier list based on the current meta that you can use inside Last Epoch. This will help you save time and choose a perfect build for your next gameplay.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Tier list for Last Epoch bossing builds

The best bossing builds in Last Epoch are as follows:

SS-tier

This tier is undoubtedly the best tier of all. The bossing builds in this tier list offer extreme potency inside various activities of Last Epoch. These builds have the potential to carry you through this action-packed RPG without any difficulty.

Here are the bossing builds that belong to this tier list:

Squirrel Beastmaster

Tempest EQ Beastmaster

Shatter Strike Spellblade

Manifest Armor Forge Guard

Wraith Necromancer

Blast Rain Marksman

Explosive Ballista Falconer

Dive Bomb Falconer

Ballista Falconer

S-tier

Frostbite Swarmblade Druid (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The builds in this tier list offer great overall DPS along with a lot of utility. This makes them a must-have for those looking to achieve an edge in various types of content, including Monoliths, speed farming, leveling, and arenas. Although these are not as powerful as the SS tier builds, they still can dominate the end-game content.

The builds in this tier list include:

Frostbite Swarmblade Druid

Lightning Swarmblade Druid

Hydrahedron Runemaster

Plasma Orb Runemaster

Frostbite Frost Claw RM

Rive Void Knight

Smite Hammer Throw VK

Smite Hammerdin Paladin

Bleed Hammerdin Paladin

A-tier

Upheaval Beastmaster (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

DPS builds classified in the A-tier exhibit significant firepower and niche use cases in the various end-game contents of Last epoch. Though the builds on this particular tier list are powerful enough in their own right, they are often overshadowed by the SS and S tier builds.

The A-tier DPS builds are the following:

Upheaval Beastmaster

Earthquake Werebear Druid

Explosive Totem Shaman

Thorn Totem Shaman

Disintegrate Runemaster

Frost Claw Runemaster

Static Orb Sorcerer

Elemental Nova Sorcerer

B-tier

Swipe Werebear Druid (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

This ties list consists of builds that usually provide limited effectiveness and require specific situations to shine. These builds typically perform worse than meta builds in this game.

The builds that belong to this tier list are the following:

Swipe Werebear Druid

Flame Reave Spellblade

Spark Charge Runemaster

Devouring Orb Void Knight

Holy Trail Javelin Paladin

Golem Necromancer

C-tier

Cold DoT Werebear Druid (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Compared to the SS, S, and A-tier builds, the builds in this tier list provide minimal advantages inside in-game activities. Although they can shine in specific situations, they usually get replaced with better choices.

The builds in question include:

Cold DoT Werebear Druid

Roid Mage Necromancer

Harvest Lich

Bowmage Marksman

