Official Last Epoch 1.0.3 patch notes: Profane Veil fix, Cheaper Stash tabs, and more

The Last Epoch 1.0.3 patch has gone live for PC users on March 13, 2024. This is the third major mid-cycle balance patch since the full release of Last Epoch, and it addresses two unintentionally overpowered builds. Even if you are not a Warlock or Dive-Bomb spammer, this patch has some important changes in store.

The two big elephants in the room for this balance pass are Profane Veil, which no longer grants you tenfold as much Ward generation, and Smoke Bomb, which eliminates the multiple Dive Bomb-Shadow Dagger chain glitch. Additionally, the Last Epoch 1.3.0 patch makes buying many Stash tabs much more affordable.

Last Epoch 1.3.0 patch notes: All major changes

Here are the important bits from the Last Epoch 1.3.0 patch notes:

Campaign

Moved Transition to Temporal Sanctum from The Ruined Coast so it’s not as easy to accidentally transition after combat.

Skill change in Last Epoch 1.3.0

Changed Cloud Gatherer to only apply to any individual Smoke Bomb one time.

Wandering Spirits now has 30% more spirit reveal frequency

Wandering Spirits now has a base of damage of 20 (from 16.2) and damage effectiveness of 200% (from 180% actual, 140% listed)

These are compensatory buffs that were intended to be included alongside the change in 1.0 that made Wandering Spirits always fade out when the reveal duration ends, but the buff did not make it into release. Since the initial change was a nerf and did make it into 1.0, and this compensatory buff was always planned to be paired with the change, we're adding the buff in this patch instead of waiting for the next cycle.

UI / Visual

Added “Localization” type to in-game bug reporting tool

Improved player to player trade user experience so that you can no longer request a trade which requires a higher rank than the potential buyer possesses.

Audio improvements in Last Epoch 1.3.0

Reduced the frequency of the Falcon’s CAWWWWs (attack vocal sounds)

Updated audio for Healing Hands

All chapter 6 scenes have new 2D ambient loop sfx

The Barren Aqueduct has new music

Soul Cage props in chap 6 have looping sounds again

The Barren Aqueduct and Nests of the Fallen now have sounds for the running water on the ground in the aqueduct

The large running water props in chapter 8 now have sfx

Added looping sfx to the large rusty pipelines that cross the map

Stash tab changes in Last Epoch 1.3.0

Reduced cost of Stash Tabs. Stash tabs beyond the first 6 previously cost 10000 more than the previous tab. Now stash tabs 7 to 16 cost 2500 more than the previous tab, and stash tabs beyond the first 16 cost 5000 more than the previous tab. This results in the cost of large numbers of stash tabs being reduced by around 50%.

You can find out the bugfix section in the full Last Epoch 1.3.0 patch notes documented here.

