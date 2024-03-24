Diablo Immortal Precipice of Horror release date, features, and more

Diablo Immortal Precipice of Horror's release date has been revealed, promising players an exciting journey in 2024. A new roadmap has been revealed, and it gives a glimpse of what's to come this year. Players can expect powerful demonic threats to invade Sanctuary and a new playable class as well.

There will be a celebration for the game's second anniversary and thrilling new main quests where they will face off against the Lord of Terror himself. We will share all the details about this Diablo Immortal event in this article. Now, let's go ahead and unwrap what lies beneath this exciting news!

Diablo Immortal Precipice of Horror release date and start time

2024 roadmap for Diablo Immortal (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

It all starts with the upcoming major update, Precipice of Horror, which will launch next week on March 27, and introduce Terror Rifts into Sanctuary. In Diablo Immortal Precipice of Horror, players can explore these new Terror Rifts; these will appear in three random zones during two time periods each day: from 8 am to 2 pm and from 6 pm to 1 am server time.

These rifts will remain active for 20 minutes. By venturing into these portals, players can battle monsters and gather Stygian Fragments, which can then be traded at the Stygian Spire for Terror Essence. To have an easier time, check out Diablo Immortal's PvE class tier list.

Major features coming with Diablo Immortal Precipice of Horror update: Terror Rifts, Hellslayer Bounties, and Eternal Equipment

Terror Rifts in Diablo Immortal (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Several activities have been announced for Diablo Immortal Precipice of Horror:

Terror Rifts, the gateways that suddenly appear across Sanctuary, are like portals where Diablo's minions pour out. Players must step into these rifts and face off against all sorts of scary monsters to stop this invasion. They will collect special fragments called Stygian Fragments as they battle through. Then, they must take these fragments to the Stygian Spire, where they can use these to unlock powerful rewards by defeating the boss guarding the area.

The catch is that they have only about 13 minutes to complete this process and rack up as many rewards as possible. They can do this up to 10 times a week, but it resets every Monday so that they can start over.

Diablo Immortal Precipice of Horror's Terror Essence lets players take on an ultimate test of valor known as the Oblivion Pillars. These can be found near Terror Rifts' spawn and are accessible only on Inferno Difficulty I or higher. If players manage to survive the waves of formidable monsters, they might get a chance to obtain Eternal Equipment and other valuable awards.

In Diablo Immortal Precipe of Horror, gamers can use Terror Essence to combine regular Bounties into something called a Hellslayer Bounty. These are now available for solo adventurers and groups playing on Inferno Difficulty I and beyond. Players can combine four regular, active Bounties into a single Hellslayer Bounty at the Bounty Board for the price of one Terror Essence.

Upon completing this bounty by defeating enemies, they will receive Codex credit for all four normal Bounties and a reward chest containing the possibility of Eternal Equipment. These bounties offer an excellent opportunity to use Terror Essence effectively, while giving another chance at snagging valuable Eternal Equipment.

Diablo Immortal Precipe of Horror has also included new equipment - Eternal Equipment is a new item found only in Terror Rifts, Oblivion Pillars, and Hellslayer Bounties. It represents the pinnacle of gear in Sanctuary. It comes with three attributes and four magic affixes, two of which are chosen from the existing pool of affixes and two from a new set of class-specific affixes. Eternal Equipment can be equipped in any primary slot and may have cursed or ancestral properties.

A new pool of 56 affixes is on the horizon. These will appear on items featuring one to three magic affixes, obtainable from Terror Rifts, Oblivion Pillars, and Hellslayer Bounties.