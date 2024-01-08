Diablo Immortal class tier list for PvE

Diablo Immortal is a free-to-play MMORPG that offers players various classes to choose from according to their play style. With the arrival of season 21 and the ever-changing meta, players must select the best class to triumph in various battle scenarios.

PvEs in the game are incredibly challenging, and only some classes can succeed. While one might have their favorite class in the game, changing it according to the meta is always a good idea.

Players must not fear changing classes, as their progress with a particular class doesn't reset. While this guide will suggest the best classes for PvE in the current season, players must not refrain from using the class they're comfortable with. Here's a tier list of the best classes in Diablo Immortal for PvP.

Diablo Immortal tier list for PvE battles 2024

While all classes in Diablo Immortal perform well, some are better than others for PvE battles (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Player-versus-environment, also known as PvE battles such as bosses, dungeons, and raids, is the heart of any MMORPG. Listed below are the best and worst classes players can choose for the battles in Diablo Immortal.

S-Tier

Barbarian: Barbarian is a tanky class with immense damage-dealing capability. This class can spam skills, push through mobs, and farm efficiently. The class is also fast, making it almost unstoppable during Players versus Environment battle scenarios. Barbarian can be considered the best class for PvE in Diablo Immortal.

Blood Knight: Blood Knight is one of the newest classes in Diablo Immortal. It has an astonishing spell vamp, meaning it can regen health while dealing damage to enemies. It has excellent spells and dashing skills. In the correct hands, Blood Knight can be unstoppable during PVEs.

Crusader: Crusader has great damage and is extremely fast. Players who are into hit-and-run tactics can use this class to farm quickly. Crusader has potent skills that can easily take out mobs, making it one of the best picks of Diablo Immortal PvEs.

A-tier

Demon Hunter: Demon Hunter is a fun class to play with. It has extreme damage and is unstoppable in long-range battles. However, the class is not tanky at all and isn't optimal with large mobs; players have to focus more on their movement, restricting them from inflicting colossal damage as they are supposed to.

Necromancer: Necromancer is a spawning class in the game, making it great for farming and PvEs. It can call upon the dead to aid it during the battle; players can spam this ability to farm efficiently without struggle. It also has stunning skills, giving it an upper hand during various battle scenarios. While the Necromancer is great, it lacks HP, which affects the gameplay.

B-tier

Monk: Monk is a nerfed version of Barbarian. This class has decent defense and offense but lacks both compared to other classes in the title. Players need to focus more on their gameplay while using a Monk, making it hard to farm and clear waves. For a melee class, the Monk doesn't have enough health.

Wizard: The Wizard is one of the lowest HP classes in the game. This class is Slow and extremely fragile, requiring players to be extremely careful of incoming attacks. While the Wizard has good AOE skills and does great damage, it cannot compete with other classes during PvE scenarios.