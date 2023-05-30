Does Diablo 4 feature controller support on PC?

While Diablo 4 is available on PC and console, many players want to know if the computer version has controller support. After all, Diablo 2 Resurrected featured it, allowing players to hot-swap between their keyboard and mouse. They could then change to a different control method if they wished. As a firm believer in optional control choices, I spent time during my review looking to see how other options worked out for this action RPG.

As someone who spends a sizeable chunk of the day typing, it’s important to be able to lean back in my chair and enjoy controller support for most of my games. While it’s not always popular, it’s my preferred way to play. Thankfully, Diablo 4 not only supports controller support, but it requires almost no work.

Diablo 4 features excellent controller support for PC gamers

My first playthroughs of Diablo 4, during the Alpha and Early Access sessions, were all on PlayStation 5. This means I’ve spent dozens of hours playing the game this way, so I knew exactly how it should feel. I knew that the game had excellent controller support on the consoles, at the very least.

The only downside is that it’s hard to type to people, so you can use voice chat or connect a keyboard. Thankfully, I have a spare keyboard I can quickly hook up to my PlayStation 5 if needed.

While playing Diablo 4, the only problem I had was a minor one. Occasionally, it was a chore to pick up certain loot. Other than that, there was no issue, such as lag or input delay, while I played this way. Ability casts felt good and went where I wanted them to virtually every time.

My official review time in Diablo 4 was spent primarily on the PC, so I needed to ensure plenty of solid controller support on that platform. Thankfully, this was the case. Though I couldn’t get my Nintendo Pro pad to work, PlayStation 5 and Xbox One were different cases.

I used the PlayStation 5 (SCUF Reflex) and the Razer Chroma Wolverine controllers throughout my time in this game. The title immediately picked up when I was using a keyboard/mouse and when I swapped to one of my various pads. No set-up was required, and I didn’t have to turn the game off first, either.

I could unplug my PS5 controller while Diablo 4 was running, swap to the Xbox Series X controller, and resume my gameplay after a very brief delay. Another member of my team played via PlayStation 4 pad in wireless mode. He had to use a dongle/connector to do this, but it worked just fine.

All of my gameplay was done via a wired controller, but these pads also work wirelessly. It’s a simple enough process for Diablo 4 players this way. If you want, you can play the latest Blizzard action RPG with a controller without any difficulty when the game launches on June 6, 2023.

