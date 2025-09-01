Does Duet Night Abyss have gacha mechanics?

Duet Night Abyss has been the talk of the town recently due to the game-changing announcement from its developers. In the world of third-person looter-shooters, Hero Games showcased a fairly old concept for a video game, but it appeals to the masses through lovely anime-styled character designs and fast-paced combat. The one catch that put off a majority of the players was its Gacha from the beta tests.

However, the game-changing announcement made during the recent global launch stream was this: Duet Night Abyss will not feature a Gacha mechanic for characters, weapons, or any equipment. Furthermore, the game will also eliminate the Stamina system from activities, paving the way for endless farming.

In short, Duet Night Abyss is not a Gacha game anymore.

Duet Night Abyss's new system for characters and weapons

In the global launch livestream held on August 25, Hero Games dropped a nuke on the community by announcing two major changes. One is the complete removal of Gacha from characters and weapons, and the other is the removal of the energy system. This also means that the characters will not fall under rarities, such as 4 and 5 stars, and will act as separate units with their own skills.

Gacha banner from beta will be removed upon launch (Image via Hero Games)

Hence, to get a new character after launch, players have two options. One is by collecting character shards from in-game activities, and the other is by purchasing those shards from the in-game cash shop.

Character shard from activities (Image via Hero Games)

For weapons, the parts can be farmed for free, and that applies to signature weapons for specific characters, too. To summarize, every character and their weapons can be farmed, provided a player spends enough time grinding for them.

No stamina/energy system (Image via Hero Games)

Lastly, speaking of grinding for hours, the energy system will also be removed from all activities, allowing players to farm for equipment and shards for eternity.

Many players are wondering how Duet Night Abyss will sustain itself in the long run and make money. This is where the character shard shop comes in, alongside a bunch of cosmetics for characters. The units in the game will not just have a single cosmetic, but also a bunch of attire parts, including capes, hoods, wings, and more.

Skin customization (Image via Hero Games)

Duet Night Abyss is scheduled for global launch on October 28, 2025.

