How to change character skins in Elden Ring Nightreign

You can change character skins in Elden Ring Nightreign, allowing you to customize your favorite Nightfarer. While the options are quite limited as of now, you can still get some cool outfits for the character you love to play as, bringing style to the lands of Limveld.

This article will cover how you can change character skins in Elden Ring Nightreign.

How to unlock and change character skins in Elden Ring Nightreign

You can head to the Dresser (Image via FromSoftware)

You can unlock many features in Elden Ring Nightreign, including the ability to swap your outfits by progressing the game's story a bit. To unlock the ability to change your character's appearance, you will need to complete at least two expeditions and defeat the final bosses in both of them.

Given that you will need to complete the Tricephalos expedition anyway to unlock the rest of them, defeating Gladius, Beast of Night, will count towards your progression. After that, defeat any one of the Nightlords from the rest of the expeditions, and you will unlock the mirror in the Roundtable Hold.

Go and interact with the mirror called the Dresser to change your character skins in Elden Ring Nightreign, but they won't be free. You will need to spend Murk to unlock these cosmetics. This currency can be earned by completing expeditions, and can be used to either obtain relics or buy these character outfits.

After you unlock the mirror, you can interact with it to find the Dawn and Darkness outfit variants of the Nightfares. The Dawn outfits cost 14000 Murk, whereas the Darkness outfits cost 35000 Murk. While it might be enticing to spend these currencies to purchase new outfits, it is recommended that you only do so after defeating the final boss of the game.

Defeating the final boss will also unlock more skins in Elden Ring Nightreign for each Nightfarers, including some classic costumes from the Souls series.

Murks can be used to obtain Relics from the small Jar Bazaar in the Rountable Hold, which is essential for progressing the game. Additionally, completing Remembrance quests for each one of the Nightfarers in Elden Ring Nightreign will also unlock an additional costume for them.

