Does Harry Potter Magic Awakened have crossplay and cross-progression support?

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is turning out to be one of the most popular games based on the Wizarding World right now. After the amount of success that Hogwarts Legacy achieved earlier this year, it isn't surprising that this new MMORPG is gaining a significant amount of steam among both Android and iOS gamers.

While the title is only available for mobile devices in the West, the developers have confirmed that it will soon make its way to PC in North America and Europe. For now, the SEA region of the MMO has a PC client, which has raised a fair bit of questions regarding some quality-of-life features like crossplay.

There are many players who are wondering if Harry Potter Magic Awakened has crossplay features that will allow them to enjoy the game with friends on a different platform.

Unfortunately, the MMORPG does not currently have a crossplay or a cross-progression feature. This means players will not be able to play against or carry their progress between PC and mobile.

Will Harry Potter Magic Awakened get crossplay and cross-progression features?

It’s difficult to say for certain if Harry Potter Magic Awakened will ever receive updates that will enable crossplay and cross-progression for the game.

While Portkey Games is yet to provide any details on these features, there are many players who are hoping that these quality-of-life updates will make their way to the MMORPG in the coming months, especially when the West gets its own PC client.

Their unavailability is quite unfortunate for those who were looking to carry their progress between the two platforms. This means that apart from progression, players will also not be able to forward the data front their Pottermore quizzes, which include the result of their sorting hats and wand types.

So, if you aren’t too particular about your progression, you can always pick up a new character and go for completely separate skills once the PC version of Harry Potter Magic Awakened is launched in the West.

Moreover, you can wait for more confirmed information on crossplay and cross-progression before starting a new character on another platform. Irrespective of Portkey Games’ decision in this regard, you will have confirmation that will help you determine whether you should wait or just kick off a new game.

