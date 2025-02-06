The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) developers have recently released a detailed Q&A session regarding the Cyrodiil Champions test and the upcoming Vengeance campaign on the Public Test Server (PTS). The test is scheduled to run for one week in March 2025.

This discussion, based on player questions from the official ESO forums and Reddit, provides some information about the reasons behind these tests and their effectiveness.

In this article, we have summarized all the highlights of the massive Q&A shared by the developers of Elder Scrolls Online regarding the Cyrodiil Champions and Vengeance campaign.

Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) developer’s answers regarding the Cyrodiil Champions and Vengeance campaign

Gameplay screenshot of Elder Scrolls Online (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

What is the purpose and goals of the Cyrodiil Champions Test

The primary objective of the Cyrodiil Champions test is to determine whether the complexity of player abilities significantly impacts game performance. Over the years, developers have conducted various tests concerning CP/No-CP mechanics, proc sets, group healing, population limits, and hardware improvements.

This new phase focuses on testing simplified character templates to gauge how ability load affects large-scale combat scenarios.

Testing scope and availability

The test will take place for one week on the live PC NA and PC EU servers. However, all players across different platforms will have access to the Golden Pursuits campaign to ensure broader engagement in Cyrodiil with associated rewards.

Players will be working within a stripped-down PvP environment where many standard mechanics, including racial passives, Champion Points, and non-class skill lines, are disabled.

Skill availability and PvP balance considerations

Only class-based abilities will be available during the test, with no access to weapon, guild, or alliance war skill lines. This limitation raises balance concerns, particularly with abilities like Major Evasion being exclusive to Nightblades.

Developers acknowledge these issues and stress that the test is not indicative of final changes but is rather an exploratory phase that will inform future improvements.

Impact on other PvP content

The team behind Cyrodiil Champions is also responsible for broader PvP development, including Imperial City and Battlegrounds. While this test currently applies only to Cyrodiil, its results may influence future updates across all PvP areas. Developers are focused on gathering data before making any commitments to wider implementation.

Official promotion art of Elder Scrolls Online (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Future steps based on test results

The results of the Cyrodiil Champions test will play an important role in determining the future of PvP within ESO. Developers emphasize that this test is merely an initial step, and any long-term changes to Cyrodiil or other PvP content will require significant refinement. Data from this and past tests will be used collectively to shape upcoming adjustments.

Adjustments to combat and gameplay mechanics

To streamline the test, multiple mechanics have been disabled, including:

Racial passives and Mundus Stone buffs

Champion Points and their associated perks

Access to personal inventory, including food and poisons

Customizable gear traits, enchantments, and transmutation

Access to alliance and weapon skill lines

Players will instead receive an infinite tri-stat potion to replace traditional consumables. Siege weaponry will not be rebalanced for the test, meaning damage will be significantly stronger due to the absence of survivability passives.

The Cyrodiil Champions and Vengeance campaign tests are one of the most important developments in ESO’s current PvP scene. By simplifying character abilities and mechanics, developers hope to isolate performance issues and identify potential solutions for large-scale battles. Provide feedback during the test to make Elder Scrolls Online better in the future.

