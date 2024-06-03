Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road patch notes (Update 42)

Elder Scrolls Online's Gold Road Chapter is here, and its detailed patch notes have also gone live. Alongside the new content and features like Scribing, today also marks the release of Update 42, which itself brings a host of changes and improvements to the base game, previous Chapters, and DLCs.

Without further ado, here are the full Update 42 patch notes, and everything new that has come to Elder Scrolls Online with Gold Road.

Elder Scrolls Online patch notes: Everything new with the Gold Road Expansion

New Zone – West Weald

To begin your adventures in West Weald, you can choose from among the following:

Create a new character and play through the Tutorial

Use the Wayshrine located in Skingrad

Travel to your alliance capital and take the caravan to West Weald

After you arrive in West Weald, an old friend, Leramil, greets you with news of the Forgotten Daedric Prince you discovered at the end of Necrom. She needs your help to investigate unusual activity in West Weald and discover its ties to Ithelia as part of the Zone Story.

In addition to the Zone Story, the Gold Road chapter includes the following activities:

Nine full-length Objectives, some tied directly to the Zone Story but completable in any order

Six delves, each with its own Skyshard and delve boss

Two Public Dungeons: Silorn, an ancient Ayleid Ruin and Leftwheal, a coastal trading post under attack by Mirrormoor forces

New world events – Mirrormoor Incursions

Six world bosses throughout West Weald

The Lucent Citadel 12-player trial

Three new set crafting locations

Many additional quests and discoverable activities

A special “capper” quest, available to those who have completed both Necrom and West Weald storylines

Mirrormoor Incursions

Seek out Mirrormoor Incursion sites within West Weald and first defeat the leaders powering the Incursions before fighting the powerful champions. Mirrormoor Incursions will appear with an icon on your map when they are active.

Earn special rewards and achievements for defeating the Incursion leaders and champions both and keep West Weald safe from the emerging forces.

Scribing

To Scribe a new Skill, you must visit the Scribing Altar in the Scholarium, under Eyevea, and complete the tutorial quest “The Second Era of Scribing”.

To find out more, read our dedicated guide on Scribing, Grimoires, Scipts, and how to use them.

Skill Styling

"ESO has countless ways for you to customize your character's appearance and skills, and with Gold Road, we're excited to introduce a new type of customization collectible called Skill Styles! Skill Styles are select new color variations on popular existing skills from the Weapon, Guild, and World Skill Lines, helping you further stand out on the battlefield. There are 22 earnable Skill Styles that you can earn via Scribing quests, completing dailies, discovering Skyshards, defeating Mirrormoor Incursions and more."

New Trial – Lucent Citadel

Lucent Citadel is a 12-player trial with the portal located in northern West Weald.

The trial includes a Normal version in addition to a challenging Veteran version.

There are unique item sets within the trial including Perfected versions only found in Veteran difficulty.

Unique achievement awards are available for completing the trial including the following:

Unique body and face marking

Unique mount

Several titles

Unique housing items

New Item Sets

This update adds 10 new item sets. The following are the new Overland sets:

Symmetry of the Weald – Light

2 – Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

3 – Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

4 – Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

5 – Adds 200% Status Effect Chance while your Health is above 50%. Adds 10% Healing Done while your Health is 50% or less.

Macabre Vintage – Medium

2 – Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

3 – Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

4 – Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

5 – Adds 150 Weapon and Spell Damage

5 – When you kill a monster they burst with blood magic, dealing 50% of their Max Health to enemies within 6 meters as Bleed Damage, up to 24096 Bleed Damage. This damage cannot critically strike. This effect can occur once every 0.5 seconds.

Ayleid Rufuge – Heavy

2 – Adds 1096 Max Stamina

3 – Adds 1206 Max Health

4 – Adds 1206 Max Health

5 – Blocking an attack reduces your Damage Taken by 11% for 3 seconds.

The following sets can be crafted:

Highland Sentinel

2 – Adds 657 Critical Chance

3 – Adds 657 Critical Chance

4 – Adds 657 Critical Chance

5 – While in combat, each second you stand still grants you a stack of Sentinel's Eye every 1 second, up to 10 stacks. Each stack increases your Critical Chance by 357. Each second you move removes half of your stacks of Sentinel's Eye, rounded up. Exiting combat removes all stacks of Sentinel's Eye. Using charge and teleport abilities do not remove stacks of Sentinel's Eye.

Tharriker’s Strike

2 – Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

3 – Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

4 – Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

5 – Dealing damage with a fully-charged Heavy Attack grants you Major Berserk for 4 seconds, increasing your damage done by 10%. This effect can occur once every 1 second.

Threads of War

2 – Adds 1487 Offensive Penetration

3 – Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

4 – Adds 657 Critical Chance

5 – Your Light and fully-charged Heavy Attacks gain 100% Status Effect Chance. The Status Effect is based on the damage type of your weapon.

The following sets are related to Trials:

Mora Scribe’s Thesis – Light

2 – Adds 657 Critical Chance

3 – Gain Minor Slayer at all times, increasing your damage done to Dungeon, Trial, and Arena Monsters by 5%.

4 – Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

5 (Perfected only) – Adds 657 Critical Chance

5 – Increase your Critical Chance by 128 for every Major Buff active on you, up to 1536 Critical Chance. Increase your Critical Damage done by 1% for every Minor Buff active on you, up to 12% Critical Damage done.

Slivers of the Null Arca – Medium

2 – Adds 657 Critical Chance

3 – Gain Minor Slayer at all times, increasing your damage done to Dungeon, Trial, and Arena Monsters by 5%.

4 – Adds 657 Critical Chance

5 (Perfected only) – Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

5 – Dealing Critical Damage gives you a stack of Sliver for 10 seconds. You can only gain one stack of Sliver every 0.5 seconds. When you gain your third stack, the stacks are consumed and the crystals launch at the last enemy you damaged, dealing Physical Damage. This damage scales off your Weapon or Spell Damage. Once you launch the crystals, you cannot gain Sliver for 5 seconds.

Xoryn’s Masterpiece – Light

2 – Adds 1096 Max Magicka

3 – Gain Minor Aegis at all times, reducing your damage taken from Dungeon, Trial, and Arena Monsters by 5%.

4 – Adds 129 Magicka Recovery

5 (Perfected only) – Adds 1096 Max Magicka

5 – Increases your Max Magicka and Max Stamina by 1667 for you and up to 11 other group members within 28 meters of you. This bonus persists through death.

Lucent Echoes – Heavy

2 – Adds 4% Healing Taken

3 – Gain Minor Aegis at all times, reducing your damage taken from Dungeon, Trial, and Arena Monsters by 5%.

4 – Adds 1206 Max Health

5 (Perfected only) – Adds 1206 Max Health

5 – While you have more than 50% Health, increase the Critical Damage and Healing of your group members by 11%. Group members wearing Lucent Echoes cannot benefit from this effect. While you have 50% or less Health, reduce your Damage Taken from monsters by 20%.

New Mythic Items

ESO Gold Road (Update 42) adds three new Mythic Items, available to discover through Antiquities.

Rourken Steamguards – Heavy Hands

"Activating Block while in combat grants you Steam Guardian for 0.5 seconds, reducing your damage taken by 99%. This effect can occur once every 10 seconds.Blocking an attack while Steam Guardian is active reduces its cooldown by 5 seconds."

The Shadow Queen’s Cowl – Light Head

"While Crouched, you can see Witnesses and Guards through walls.Successfully pickpocketing a Witness or Guard applies Distracted to them for 10 seconds, stunning your target. Decreases your detection radius in Stealth by 30 meters against Distracted targets."

The Saint and the Seducer – Neck

"While in combat, you gain one of five random major buffs which changes every 10 seconds. Enemies within 12 meters of you gain one of five random minor debuffs depending on which buff you have. "

The available buffs and debuffs include:

Major Berserk and Minor Maim

Major Resolve and Minor Breach

Major Force and Minor Brittle

Major Evasion and Minor Vulnerability

Major Courage and Minor Cowardice

New Antiquities

In addition to the three new Mythic items, a Mirrormoor Music Box and an Ayleid Blacksmithing Station can also be discovered through Antiquities.

New Collectibles

Mounts

The Refulgent Mirrormoor Steed is obtained by earning the “Knot Worthy” achievement.

A Wildburn Tiger-Lynx is obtained by earning the “Savior of West Weald” achievement.

Pets

A Prism Wasp is obtained by earning the “In Memory of.” achievement.

Outfits

Nantharion’s Regalia pages are awarded to adventurers who complete various achievements associated with the exploration of West Weald.

Gold Road Dragoon pages come from the Impresario or Zenithar's Sublime Parcel during the “Zeal of Zenithar” event.

Ayleid Lich pages come from the Impresario or Pelinal's Boon Box during the “Whitestrake’s Mayhem” event.

Emotes

“True-Sight Lens” is obtained by completing the final quest in the Scribing questline.

Mementos

The “Abolisher Memento” is obtained by earning the “Echo of the Abolisher” achievement

The Echonir Memento” is obtained by finishing the quest “The Untraveled Road”

Skins

“Fractured Glory” is a special skin earned by completing the “Adventurer Across a Decade” achievement.

Face and Body Markings

“Ithelia’s Threads” is earned by completing the “Lucent Citadel Conqueror” and “Retrieval Specialist” achievements.

“Veteran’s Homage” is earned by completing the “Veteran of the Infinite” and “Archival Veteran” achievements.

Dyes

The West Weald Autumnal Orange dye is obtained by completing the “Hero of the Gold Road” achievement.

The Scholarium Cerulean dye is obtained by completing the “Pen is Mightier than the Sword” achievement.

The Lucentshard Azure dye is obtained by completing the “Lucent Citadel Vanquisher” achievement.

New Tales of Tribute Deck: Saint Alessia

We’ve added a new Tribute patron deck to earn during your adventures through West Weald! Saint Alessia brings an army to the table and rewards smart tactical choices that lead to strategic victory.

You’ll unlock fragments of the Saint Alessia patron deck by completing a wide range of activities but remember that in order to the unlock the ability to play Tales of Tribute (and your new deck) you’ll need access to the High Isle Chapter.

New Homes

The zone of West Weald welcomes its new visitors with options to earn two new homes.

Rosewine Retreat

Once a favorite of wine merchants seeking to acquire the area’s best vintages, this inn room can serve as a convenient refuge for any hoping to sample Skingrad’s best food and drink.

This inn room is earned by completing the “Room to Spare” quest, which can be found in Skingrad's tavern, The Fertile Respite. Alternatively, it can be purchased for 3,000 gold if you’ve already completed that quest elsewhere.

Merryvine Retreat

Merryvine’s wines once rivaled those of the nearby Valente Vineyard, but misfortune sent its former owner fleeing. This sun-kissed estate features fertile grapevines, a house suitable for entertaining, and facilities that would please any vintner.

This home is available to purchase for 1,300,000 gold upon completion of the “Gold Road Grand Adventurer” achievement.

New Furnishings

A variety of new furnishings can be found in West Weald, including:

101 new furnishing plans, which can be obtained from monsters, containers, and more across West Weald.

7 new furnishing plans exclusive to the World Event.

10 new achievement furnishings, which can be purchased from Gathareth in West Weald once you’ve completed the associated achievements.

13 new antiquity furnishings, including a music box and a blacksmithing station!

10 new paintings, which can rarely be found in treasure chests across West Weald.

20 new stealable furnishings, which include a variety of tools and foods.

21 new Home Goods furnishings that can be purchased from Mahei-Jekka in West Weald, including an array of fall foliage that can be found across West Weald.

4 new tapestries featuring the art from two new different Tales of Tribute cards, which can be earned as rare rewards from Tales of Tribute matches.

12 new Skill Scribing furnishings, which can be acquired by completing quests and purchasing from Caal in the Scholarium.

New Achievements and Titles

This update introduces 140 new achievements and 8 new titles, including a number of Mythic and Scribing-related achievements.

The “Hero of Gold Road” title can be obtained by completing the “Hero of the Gold Road” achievement.

The “Pathfinder” title can be obtained by completing the “Champion of Gold Road” achievement.

The “Luminous” title can be obtained by completing the “Lucent Citadel Vanquisher” achievement.

The “Crystal Sharp” title can be obtained by completing the “Lucent Citadel Conqueror” achievement.

The “The Unshattered” title can be obtained by completing the “Retrieval Specialist” achievement.

The “The Unstoppable” title can be obtained by completing the “Arcane Stabilizer” achievement.

The “Arcane Stabilizer” title can be obtained by completing the “Knot Worthy” achievement.

The “Inheritor” title can be obtained by completing the “Inheritor of the Scholarium” achievement.

Elder Scrolls Online Update 42 patch notes: All changes to the base game

Mail Improvements

The developers have made a number of interface and system improvements to Mail. All changes apply to both Keyboard & Mouse and Gamepad interfaces.

Added a new “System Alerts” category to the Mail screen.

Messages from non-player sources that do not include attachments are now sorted into the System Alerts category.

Messages from non-player sources, as well as Customer Support, continue to be sorted into the System Mail category.

System Mail and System Alerts are sorted based on expiration with the soonest-to-expire message displayed at the top.

Player Mail sorting remains unchanged.

Mail headers now display the icon of their first attachment if there are any attachments.

The Mail screen now displays how many inventory slots are available on the current character.

Added a new “Delete After Claim” option to the mail screen.

This option is enabled by default and causes any System Mail to be automatically deleted after you claim the attachments.

This option does not affect Player Mail.

Added a new “Take All” button to the mail screen.

This button claims all attachments from all mail in the current active category (Player Mail or System Mail).

Mail is processed based on the currently sorted order and starts with the mail soonest to expire.

Note that Player Mail and System Mail have different sorting rules, explained above.

COD Player Mail and Customer Support mail are not affected by “Take All”.

If an attachment is unable to be claimed for any reason, such as unavailable inventory space, the process halts and no further attachments are claimed.

Note the “Delete After Claim” option, if enabled, applies to every System Mail affected by “Take All” that no longer has an attachment.

Upon logging in, you now receive alerts if:

You receive new mail that includes an attachment.

You have existing mail with attachments that are about to expire.

You receive a new Hireling Correspondence mail.

You can now delete non-returnable mail that still has an unclaimed attachment.

A confirmation screen is displayed to ensure this is the intended action.

Hireling Correspondence

Mail messages received from Hirelings associated with various crafting disciplines are now automatically recorded in a new section of the Lore Library called Hireling Correspondence.

Hireling Correspondence is sorted by crafting discipline and the order the mails were received.

Hireling Correspondence is character-specific and entries into the Lore Library occur the moment your character receives the Hireling mail (not when the mail is opened).

Any Hireling mail a character received prior to this update have been retroactively added to that character's Hireling Correspondence.

Mail Expiration Changes

As part of their continuing efforts to improve server performance and stability, the developers have reduced the expiration times of certain types of system mail.

These changes only affect mail you receive going forward. Expiration times for mail received prior to this update have not changed, with the following exception:

A small number of information-only system mails that were previously set to never expire now have expiration timers.

Below are the updated expiration timers based on mail type:

Information-only System Mail: 7 days

Hireling Mail: 7 days

Activity Finder Rewards: 7 days

Rewards for the Worthy: 7 days

Guild Trader Purchases: 7 days

Guild Trader Sales/Expirations: 14 days

Weekly Leaderboard Rewards: 14 days

Promotional rewards, such as Twitch Drops: 14 days to a maximum of 180 days

Mail with rewards generated by direct purchases made outside the game, such as Chapters and the Newcomer Pack, continue to never expire.

As a reminder, the expiration timer for most mail types does not begin until the mail is received while your character is logged in. There are, however, several exceptions where the timer begins when the mail is sent:

Player mail

Guild Trader mail - Includes item purchased, item sold, kiosk bid result, etc.

Guild Finder Listing expired

Customer Support mail

Guild Trader Timers

Guild trader item sale timers have been reduced from 30 days to 14 days. Note that existing item listings will not be affected by this change.

Character Resolution

Building off of the Min Spec changes in Update 41, we have made additional adjustments to how the game handles the resolution of other characters (both NPC and other remote players) that appear near you.

As has always been the case, characters that are closest to you will appear at the highest resolution we offer and as characters move further away, their resolution will decrease. That said, we have increased the distance before the resolution drops so you will now be able to see high resolution characters from farther away.

Additionally, the max number of characters that we show at this highest resolution was previously capped at a low number. We have added a new graphics setting on PC, "Character Resolution", which allows you to control the presets for the number of higher resolution characters.

By default, Character Resolution is set to "Low", so you will not see immediate changes to nearby characters. Increasing the preset to Medium/High/Ultra increases the number of higher resolution characters you can see and the distance at which you can see them.

The Graphics Presets adjust the new Character Resolution setting in the following ways:

Minimum Graphics: Low Character Resolution

Low Graphics: Low Character Resolution

Medium Graphics: Medium Character Resolution

High Graphics: High Character Resolution

Ultra Graphics: Ultra Character Resolution

Maximum Graphics: Ultra Character Resolution

New Environmental Sustainability Features

Reduced GPU use during player inactivity (PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5): There's no reason for your device to be working so hard when you aren't doing anything. The game already checks that after 20 minutes of being inactive, our servers will kick players out to the main menu, where power consumption is minimal. Until that happens, though, it can be wasteful. The game client will now drop the resolution in half if it has not detected any input for 5 minutes. It will also impose a 30fps cap while inactive. This results in our power consumption going from 65% down to 24% when in Performance Mode when you are AFK.

Screen dimming while inactive (PC): All major consoles have an OS level setting to do this but there is no PC counterpart, so ESO now includes one built in for PC. At the same time your resolution drops, we will dim the screen on a PC client. We felt it worthwhile since the data we found shows that screens that are not as bright will consume less power, especially for LED/OLED screens.

Reduced GPU use in Contextual Menus (Xbox Series X|S and PS5): When viewing most menus, (eg. managing inventory, achievements, quest journal, etc) framerate is now capped to 30fps. Some menus are exempt on a case-by-case basis (eg. conversations, various mini-games). Testing in Performance Mode while in these menus shows a 50% reduction in GPU consumption, resulting in overall power consumption going from approximately 63% of the maximum possible on a console down to 37%.

Healing Immunity on Health Bars

We’ve added a new state to health bars for healing immunity, which will display on a target that is immune to your heals. For example, with Ring of the Pale Order, other players will see you as healing immune, but since you can heal yourself your own health bar will display normally. Group Frames and Nameplate health bars will now also display absorb shields, healing absorbs (trauma), and healing immunity.

Alliance War

Assault - Siege Shield

Propelling Shield (morph): This ability now only affects abilities with a range of 28 meters or higher, to ensure it behaves closer to the Reach passive and Battle Spirit, as well as ensuring it does not affect abilities it should not.

Consumables

Gradual Ravage Health: Fixed an issue where potions made with these traits could trigger many other events, such as item sets.

Item sets

Coldharbour’s Favorite: Fixed an issue where Honor would often spawn in dead, rather than living long enough to do their job, and then die. Thankfully, Honor can never truly die.

Morkuldin: The summoned-sword from this set no longer has a second sword appearing on the ground.

Hagraven's Garden: Fixed an issue where this set could sometimes activate in situations it should not have.

Maligalig’s Maelstrom: Fixed an issue where this set could trigger on non-group members.Chokethorn: Fixed an issue where this item set could trigger off events other than ability casts. It will now only activate during the activation of abilities that meet its requirements, rather than on effects that those abilities may apply as well, such as the Heal over Time from Structured Entropy.

Lady Thorn: Fixed an issue where this set’s synergy did not follow synergy rules with cooldowns.

Magma Incarnate: Fixed an issue where this set could trigger on non-group members.

Mad Tinkerer: Fixed an issue where this set's crowd control visuals would fail to blend smoothly and could appear erratic.

Dark Convergence: Fixed an issue where some of this set’s visuals were not removed when its effects were dispelled.

Changes to Rush of Agony:

This set now has an 800ms delay before attempting to pull targets, to increase the amount of reaction time enemies have before they are yanked.

The pull now properly interacts as a projectile with a minimum travel time of 200ms and animates the pull appropriately to reduce the feeling of rubber banding.

Increased the radius of the pull to 12 meters, up from 10 meters, to help offset some of the reductions to impact for the wearer. The delayed damage remains unchanged, still happening after 2 seconds from activation and dealing damage within a 7 meter radius.

Companions

Increased the chance for Mirri and Bastian to recite idle lines.

Fixed an issue where temporarily disabled mounts could still be selected by Companions using random mount selection.

Ember is now more likely to comment when you are caught trespassing.

Mirri will now give negative rapport when harvesting a honeybee.

Fixed a number of monsters that were not properly tagged for purposes of Companion rapport or responses, including Ogres, Snakes, and Goblins.

Fixed an issue where Bastian would not properly respond to being in a Mages Guild in certain cities.

Mirri is now more likely to use her other line when you're in a protracted duel with another player.

Fixed an issue where several companions would not properly identify cities.

Elder Scrolls Online Update 42 patch notes: All combat-related changes

General

Fixed an issue where many movement-oriented abilities, such as Mist Form, could have their animations broken by roll dodging at the frame of activation. Roll dodge will now be disabled temporarily while you are actively being moved from one of these abilities.

Fixed an issue where channeled Heavy Attack animations would break and lock you in the animation if you hit ESC during their channel. Now you can actually escape!

Fixed an issue where some player abilities were not properly respecting line of sight checks. This includes the following: Blessing of Protection and morphs, Fungal Growth and morphs, Obsidian Shield and morphs.

Fixed an issue where some knockback effects could desync their impacted targets for remote clients if the attack that applied the knockback also killed those targets.

This is mainly notable in places such as Sunspire, where many attacks like Wing Thrash could kill a group member and cause them to appear in a different position than they actually were, rendering them difficult to target with a Soul Gem resurrection.

Fixed an issue where corpse-consuming visual effects would be present on some bodies you should not be able to utilize, such as those left by another fight you did not participate in.

Fixed an issue where some effects were reducing damage taken in an additive manner, rather than a multiplicative manner, resulting in more mitigation than intended and creating some situations where 100% damage mitigation was achievable. This affects the following: Hardy Champion passive, Elemental Aegis Champion passive, Preparation Champion passive, Heavy Armor’s martial damage taken reduction, Heavy Armor’s damage taken reduction while CC Immune, Light Armor’s magical damage taken reduction

The Armory system can no longer be used to apply multiple Mundus Stones with the use of the Twice Born Star set.

Arcanist changes

Curative Runeforms

Arcanist Domain: Fixed an issue where this ability and its morphs could not be dispelled.

Herald of the Tome - Abyssal Impact

Cephaliarch’s Flail (morph): This morph now ranks up in 1.1% healing per rank, resulting in 3.3% additional healing at rank IV, rather than reducing its cost per rank, as the morph upgrade does not interact with cost at all and was offering too many unique advantages.

Soldier of Apocrypha - Rune of Eldritch Horror

Rune of Uncanny Adoration (morph): Fixed an issue where Minor Vulnerability could fail to apply from this ability.

Dragonknight changes

Ardent Flame - Fiery Grip

Chains of Devastation (morph): Fixed an issue where this morph could sometimes cause your character to face the wrong direction after using.

Necromancer changes

Grave Lord

Shocking Siphon: Increased the damage per tick of this ability and its morphs by ~33% so they are closer to stationary Over Time effects, rather than being treated as "sticky" Over Time effects.

Living Death

Restoring Tether: Increased the healing per tick of this ability and its morphs by ~14% so they are closer to stationary Over Time effects, rather than being treated as a halfway between stationary and sticky Over Time effects.

Nightblade changes

Shadow - Summon Shade

Dark Shade (morph):

This morph's shade now only uses its Area of Effect attack, rather than using it once every 5 seconds and then swapping to a single target attack, to help add more options for cleave damage in the class.

Adjusted the visual effects to appear as Drain Power, rather than Whirlwind, to feel more appropriate for a Nightblade ability.

Sorcerer changes

Dark Magic

Blood Magic: This passive now activates when you cast a Dark Magic ability with a cost, rather than when you hit an enemy with a directly applied Dark Magic ability. This was done to make the passive more reliable and easy to understand.

Rune Prison: Fixed an issue where this ability and its morphs could miss invisible targets.

Templar changes

Aedric Spear - Spear Shards

Blazing Spear: This morph now also causes the initial hit to immobilize enemies hit for 4 seconds.

Sun Shield: Fixed an issue where this ability and morphs’ visual effects could fail to appear.

Restoring Light

Restoring Aura: Fixed an issue where this ability and morphs’ visual effects could fail to appear.

Warden changes

Animal Companions

Betty Netch: This ability and its morphs now also increase your damage done by 5% for 5 seconds if no negative effect was removed from the ability.

Weapons - Bow

Rapid Fire:

Fixed an issue with this Ultimate and the Toxic Barrage morph where the visual effects could become stuck on a target even after the ability was cancelled.

Fixed an issue where these two abilities also shot a phantom arrow, dealing 10 instances of damage, despite only shooting 9 arrows maximum. The total damage per cast has remained relatively untouched (some minor rounding may result in < 1% changes).

Toxic Barrage (morph):

Increased the Damage over Time effect to match the new damage per shot by ~11%, now that it applies one less tick.

Mage's Guild

Equilibrium: Increased the base duration of this ability’s Major Resolve to 27-30 seconds based on rank, up from 22-25 seconds, now that Everlasting Magic has been adjusted. Overall this should result in a 1-2 second increase when combined.

Everlasting Magic: This passive now increases the duration of Mages Guild duration abilities by 1/2 seconds, rather than 10/20%.

Soul Magic

Soul Trap: Fixed an issue where this ability and its morphs would fail to fill a Soul Gem if a target died to the first tick of their application.

Werewolf

Werewolf Transformation:

This Ultimate and its morphs' Light and Heavy Attacks now deal Bleed Damage, rather than Physical.

These attacks now have a chance to apply their status effect (now Hemorrhaging), with Light Attacks at 3%, partially charged Heavy Attacks at 5%, and fully charged Heavy Attacks at 10%.

Roar: This ability and the Ferocious Roar morph now apply a unique debuff called "Terrified" to enemies they hit for 10 seconds. Terrified doesn't do anything outright other than place a tracking effect on enemies, to help Werewolves mark their prey.

Deafening Roar (morph): This morph now grants Major Protection for slotting, rather than Major Prophecy and Savagery. While slotted, it also causes your Heavy Attacks to taunt enemies for 15 seconds.

Piercing Howl:

This ability and its morphs no longer deal 10% bonus damage to enemies that are facing them, and instead deal 10% bonus damage to enemies that are Terrified.

Howl of Agony (morph): This morph now adds an additional 10% bonus damage to off balance enemies, stacking up to 20% when they are also Terrified, rather than dealing 25% to enemies that are facing you or are feared.

This morph now also ranks up with cost reduction, rather than ranking up the bonus damage effect.

Howl of Despair: Extended the duration of the buffs granted by Feeding Frenzy to 20 seconds, up from 10.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Elder Scrolls Online news and updates.