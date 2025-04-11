Elder Scrolls Online's Seasons of the Worm Cult storyline is a direct sequel to the MMO's first adventure

Elder Scrolls Online’s presentation on April 10, 2025 revealed the upcoming content for Seasons of the Worm Cult. Part of that is a brand-new storyline, which is coincidentally, connected to the game’s very roots. The very first major storyline for ESO, centered around the Order of the Black Worm, and Molag Bal is going to get a sequel, so many years later. It’s a very exciting prospect, with a new location, plenty of new content, and much more.

We already knew that annual chapters were going away in 2025, and this is going to be the first real test to see how Elder Scrolls Online handles this new way of storytelling. Long-time fans are going to certainly have something to look forward to in this story.

The Seasons of the Worm Cult story in Elder Scrolls Online is a sequel to the game’s original MSQ

Seasons of the Worm Cult is a direct continuation of the original Elder Scrolls Online main story quest, and it’s a really interesting thing to see in an MMO. Typically, when a main storyline is done, we seldom ever see anything from it again. Those characters are often gone, and the storyline isn’t often mentioned again.

We can't wait to visit Solace and put a stop to the resurgence of the Worm Cult (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

In fact, this story is more than ten years in the making, connecting a story from 2014, and offering a sequel up in 2025. Most Elder Scrolls fans are likely familiar with Molag Bal, the Daedric Prince the Order of the Black Worm worship. In fact, in the original storyline, they stole your character’s soul, and tried to imprison it in Coldhabor.

Now, in 2025, the Order of the Black Worm is back, with a new leader, Wormblood, and they want revenge. They’ve made their base on an island known as Solstice, and so it’s going to be up to the player to travel here, figure out how the Worm Cult is back, and how to get rid of them — hopefully once and for all.

However, there will be some allies in your corner. Several fan-favorite characters are confirmed to be returning to the limelight as a part of this story. While everyone wasn't revealed, a few interesting names were given:

Razum-Dar

Skordo

Gabrielle

Vanus Galerion

When this story kicks off in June, players will travel to Solstice, a little island off the southern coast of Tamriel. It’s home to a wide assortment of races, but mostly High Elves and Argonians. More specifically, the Corelanya Elves, and the Tideborn Argonians. Much of this story is still very much a mystery, but it’s an exciting one I can’t wait to unravel.

This story won’t all drop at once, as per usual. Since Elder Scrolls Online is adopting a seasonal style, players will have to wait for the next part of the story, once they complete it. This should give players plenty of time to go through the story at their own pace, and then when the next part drops, they can take that on.

Part 1 of the Seasons of the Worm Cult storyline will kick off in June 2025 in Elder Scrolls Online, with another content drop in Q3 2025, and the second/final part of this storyline releasing in Q4 2025. While listening to Rich Lambert talk about the story, it was clear he was as excited as we were to see a sequel to the first storyline he worked on come to life.

