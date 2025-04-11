Elder Scrolls Online unveils server-wide cooperative event 'Writhing Wall', dropping in late summer 2025

The April 10, 2025 Elder Scrolls Online presentation brought with it a first-of-its-kind event coming to the game: The Writhing Wall. Coming as a part of the 2025 Seasons of the Worm storyline, it will take place between parts 1 and 2 of that main story, late this summer. We knew that there would be some major changes as a result of the developer’s decision o stop releasing chapters, but we didn’t expect something as massive as this.
As a part of the 2025 in-game content, Elder Scrolls Online will feature a brand-new story and this Writhing Wall, a cooperative, server-wide event that will be available for a limited time. While much of it is still unknown, here’s what we do know about this mega event.
The Writhing Wall event is a first of its kind in Elder Scrolls Online
Elder Scrolls Online’s Writhing Wall event is certainly a first of its kind within the land of Tamriel, but it reminds me of an event that took place many years ago on another MMO. There are certainly differences, though. In the Vanilla era of World of Warcraft, there was the Ahn'qiraj event, where both the Alliance and Horde were building up resources, with a goal of sounding the gong, and opening the gates of Ahn'qiraj.
However, that was still, in a way competitive. Once the gong was sounded, players had a limited time to get their own sceptre and sound the gong, before it was too late, if they wanted the reward. This appears to be quite different. Each mega-server will be taking part in their own Writhing Wall event, where players will all be working together to bring down the titanic wall of souls.
Aimed at bringing the community together, Elder Scrolls Online’s Writhing Wall event will take place on the island of Solstice. There’s a massive wall of souls dividing the island in two, and players are going to need to work together to bring it down. Eastern Solstice is completely cut off, and that’s how the Cult of the Black Worm want it — they’re getting ready to stage their invasion from that side of the island.
Players across the server will have to come together and work as one for this story event, in order to bring the wall down and stop the Worm Cult’s invasion. You’ll need to defend Siege Camps, Improve Camp Defenses, and help build a weapon that’s capable of taking out the Writhing Wall.
Everyone will be able to contribute to this event in some way, shape, and form, and that’s so exciting. The server’s collected efforts will show how fast the server is going to progress through the various phases of this event. That means players will likely experience the epic final encounter and outcome of the event at different times. In a way, it is kind of like a race — which mega-server will get there first? Ultimately, this event will lead into the second half of the Seasons of the Worm storyline.
The real interesting question about Elder Scrolls Online’s Writhing Wall event is — what happens if a server fails to break through the wall? Will something else happen? Part of me does (and doesn’t) want to know what would happen in that case. Fans will have to wait until later this summer to find out.