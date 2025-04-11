Elder Scrolls Online unveils server-wide cooperative event 'Writhing Wall', dropping in late summer 2025

The April 10, 2025 Elder Scrolls Online presentation brought with it a first-of-its-kind event coming to the game: The Writhing Wall. Coming as a part of the 2025 Seasons of the Worm storyline, it will take place between parts 1 and 2 of that main story, late this summer. We knew that there would be some major changes as a result of the developer’s decision o stop releasing chapters, but we didn’t expect something as massive as this.

Ad

As a part of the 2025 in-game content, Elder Scrolls Online will feature a brand-new story and this Writhing Wall, a cooperative, server-wide event that will be available for a limited time. While much of it is still unknown, here’s what we do know about this mega event.

The Writhing Wall event is a first of its kind in Elder Scrolls Online

Elder Scrolls Online’s Writhing Wall event is certainly a first of its kind within the land of Tamriel, but it reminds me of an event that took place many years ago on another MMO. There are certainly differences, though. In the Vanilla era of World of Warcraft, there was the Ahn'qiraj event, where both the Alliance and Horde were building up resources, with a goal of sounding the gong, and opening the gates of Ahn'qiraj.

Ad

Trending

For the first time in ESO, everyone's going to have to work together for a cause (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

However, that was still, in a way competitive. Once the gong was sounded, players had a limited time to get their own sceptre and sound the gong, before it was too late, if they wanted the reward. This appears to be quite different. Each mega-server will be taking part in their own Writhing Wall event, where players will all be working together to bring down the titanic wall of souls.

Ad

Aimed at bringing the community together, Elder Scrolls Online’s Writhing Wall event will take place on the island of Solstice. There’s a massive wall of souls dividing the island in two, and players are going to need to work together to bring it down. Eastern Solstice is completely cut off, and that’s how the Cult of the Black Worm want it — they’re getting ready to stage their invasion from that side of the island.

Ad

Players across the server will have to come together and work as one for this story event, in order to bring the wall down and stop the Worm Cult’s invasion. You’ll need to defend Siege Camps, Improve Camp Defenses, and help build a weapon that’s capable of taking out the Writhing Wall.

Ad

Everyone will be able to contribute to this event in some way, shape, and form, and that’s so exciting. The server’s collected efforts will show how fast the server is going to progress through the various phases of this event. That means players will likely experience the epic final encounter and outcome of the event at different times. In a way, it is kind of like a race — which mega-server will get there first? Ultimately, this event will lead into the second half of the Seasons of the Worm storyline.

Ad

The real interesting question about Elder Scrolls Online’s Writhing Wall event is — what happens if a server fails to break through the wall? Will something else happen? Part of me does (and doesn’t) want to know what would happen in that case. Fans will have to wait until later this summer to find out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More