Is there a Creative Mode in Enshrouded?

The Enshrouded Thralls of Twilight update added a lot of new features to the game. These include new areas to explore, challenges to tackle, and a barber NPC, along with various crafting and customization options. Sadly, those waiting for a Creative Mode have been left disappointed, as Enshrouded still doesn’t have this feature a year after going into early access.

Creative mode in a survival game basically allows players to have infinite resources. This is great for those who simply want to explore the world and experiment with different things. Games like Minecraft and Valhiem already have this feature.

Will there ever be a Creative Mode in Enshrouded?

Custom building design in Enshrouded by KiritoSensei (Image via Keen Games)

Enshrouded has been praised for its extensive building system by the community, with players spending tens or hundreds of hours to make some incredible homes base. There are many who dedicate their time to farm resources and craft virtual homes.

So, why is there no creative mode in the game? Sadly, the developers are yet to provide an answer on the topic. Requests for a creative mode started popping up soon after the game released on January 24, 2024.

As of now, the Steam discussion forum is still piling up with people requesting this feature. The Thralls of Twilight update marks v0.8.1 for the game, meaning it’s almost at the finish line. It is possible that the developers may be focusing on brining the game out of the early access before adding quality-of-life features. As such, players may receive Enshrouded's Creative Mode in the future, though there's no confirmation at the moment.

Mods may work as a temporary solution

Increased stack size using mods (Image via kenuaena on NexusMods)

While Enshrouded may not have a Creative Mode, it does support mods unofficially, and they are the closest thing to it. Using tools like trainers, or creating a world using modified save files containing millions of resources can certainly help cure the itch.

The only downside of unofficial mods is the compatibility with different versions of the game. The is because the game often receives updates, and for mods to function properly, they need to be updated to be compatible with the latest version.

Apart from granting unlimited resources, mods are also a great way to add quality-of-life features, like increasing inventory and stack size. Note that unofficial mod support means things may not work, but the developers do plan to have official support after the game launches.

