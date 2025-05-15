Enshrouded Save file location (Local and Steam cloud)

Enshrouded launched as one of the most popular survival game last year and still has a healthy player base. This is thanks to its frequent update, with the latest one being Thralls of Twilight. Being a survival title, the game allows you to head on a solo adventure or host a public server where others can join and vice versa.

Ad

If you are the game host, everything is saved on your local device, while joining others will save the progression on their device. This article will guide you to the location of your local and steam cloud save files for Enshrouded.

Where to find the save file for Enshrouded

There's a lot to explore so keep you saves intact (Image via Keen Games)

Enshrouded does not support manual saving, likely because it's is an open world survival title. While autosaves are very common nowadays and works very well, mishaps can happen. That’s why it’s good to have backup of your local world.

Ad

Trending

Since you don’t have a manual save, a game/PC crash may corrupt the auto save file, which can take away hours of progression. The same is true for mods as the game is in early access, frequent updates may cause incompatibility with mods.

Once you remove the mods, the save file may encounter some issues. This is where backup comes in to save the day. Occasionally making backup of your saves allow you to go back and replace the corrupted files.

Ad

Local save file location

Open File Explorer.

Navigate to C:\Users\%username%\Saved Games\Enshrouded.

Steam cloud save file location

Open File Explorer.

Navigate to C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\userdata\Your Steam ID\1203620\remote.

Note: If Steam Cloud shows conflict in save version, simply select the local save.

Will Enshrouded have progress rest with the release of update 1.0?

Farming in Enshrouded (Image via Keen Games)

Enshrouded has been under development for over a year and is currently at v0.8.1, meaning the full release for the game is also not far away. This brings us to the question of save files carrying over to the full release.

Ad

Games in early access usually do a full reset to let everyone start on an equal level. Luckily, the developers behind the game currently have no such plans. There are no guarantees as a lot can happen during the development; however, the game is almost complete, so there shouldn’t be any issues.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More