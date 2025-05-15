Enshrouded: How to get the Barber NPC and customize your character

The Barber NPC in Enshrouded was introduced with the latest update (6 Thralls of Twilight). The update adds more flavor to the world of content, mechanics, and, of course, enemies. It also allows you to customize your character; overhaul your appearance.

Ad

Getting the Barber NPC is relatively easy, but it can be tricky if you're still new to the game or just learning the ropes. This is more so if you're yet to unlock the Bard in Enshrouded, arguably one of the most important NPCs.

That said, here is how to go about getting the Barber NPC.

Get the Barber NPC in Enshrouded by completing the Illuminate The Night quest

The Barber awaits (Image via Keen Games | YouTube/KpShamino)

Before we dive into the details, here is a summary of what you must do to get the Barber NPC: Interact with the Flame Altar to get the Illuminate The Night quest, travel to Elder's Night Sanctum, overcome the traps located within to find the button, press it, and double back to rescue the survivor. That said, here are the steps:

Ad

Trending

Interact with the Flame Alter at your base to get the Illuminate the Night quest.

Go to an Ancient Spire and use your Ghost Glider to reach the Elder's Night Sanctum (or walk if you're still new to the game). Keep in mind that you have to go to the location at night. If you go during the day, the door will not open.

Once inside, run the gauntlet and avoid the traps to make it to the end.

Press the button, head back, and enter the chamber that was opened by pressing the button.

Interact with the status pod to "Awaken Survivor".

Head back to your base and place the Barber NPC there to use him.

Ad

Keep in mind that if you don't have access to Ancient Spires yet, this may not be the easiest of tasks for you to complete just here. Play the game, level up a bit, and circle back to this quest when you're more adept.

What can the Barber NPC in Enshrouded do?

Choose from Presets or adjust things as you like (Image via Keen Games | YouTube/KpShamino)

The Barber NPC allows you to customize your character as you see fit. You can change your appearance and alter how you look. Here are the things you can alter/select once you acquire the NPC:

Ad

Preset

Skin Color

Hair

Hair Color

Beard

Beard Color

Eye Color

Eyebrow Color

Voice

We could see more cosmetic options added in the future, but for now, these will allow you to look the way you'd like to in-game. Feel free to change your appearance as many times as you'd like. After all, what's the point in having a Barber NPC if you're not going to make use of him, right?

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More