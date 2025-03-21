Epic MapleStory x Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba crossover available through April 2025

The wildly popular anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is teaming up with MapleStory for an event that will last for nearly a full month. This event will bring a limited-time job, several familiar characters, fun mini-games, and much more to the long-running 2D platformer MMO. If that weren’t enough, there will also be fun cosmetic items to purchase, based on the Demon Slayer anime.

The MapleStory x Demon Slayer crossover will run from March 19 until April 28, 2025. This gives players plenty of time to step into the shoes of Tanjiro, as they live out their Demon Slayer fantasies in Nexon’s 2D action side-scrolling MMO. Here’s everything you can look forward to in-game.

What to expect in the MapleStory x Demon Slayer crossover event

MapleStory players will have until April 28, 2025, to create a new character and play as the limited Tanjiro job, based on the protagonist of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. As you put in time and effort into this job and level up, you’ll unlock a wide assortment of skills like Water Breathing and Hinokami Kagura.

There’s also Tanjiro’s Journal, which is an event exclusively for the Tanjiro job in MapleStory. Players can level up by completing missions in this event, and it’s divided into a Progress Journal and a Mission Journal, so they can collect the rewards as they go.

The Zenitsu and Inosuke’s Maple Expedition is also available during this collaboration, allowing MapleStory players to team up and fight enemies together. By accepting the target quest, players can earn the Master Label skills for both Zenitsu and Inosuke. They must also defeat enemies in the field after they’ve begun accumulating skills — every 100 enemies will bring Zenitsu or Inosuke to the field to use the Beast Breathing Fifth Fang: Crazy Cutting attack to decimate your foes.

Additionally, there are a few mini-games to take part in. There’s the Demon Slayer Training Test and Kanao’s Coin Flip Challenge, both of which are based on scenes from the anime itself. Rewards are based on a cumulative score and the number of participants in the game at that time. Unfortunately, the Tanjiro job can’t take part in these. That just means there’s something to do for your regular characters!

There will also be a variety of items in the in-game item shop, such as character outfits, androids, pets, and chairs. If you sit in the chairs, you can enjoy a recreation of a scene from the anime as well. If you're either a fan of the side-scrolling MMO, the hit anime, or heck, both, there's something for you to enjoy in this limited-time event.

MapleStory is a wildly popular MMO to this day. It has fans around the world, including BTS’ Jin, who briefly joined the development team to be a character designer, as it is his favorite game and has played it for over 18 years.

