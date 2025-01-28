EverQuest II: Everything we know about the Desert of Flame Expansion

Desert of Flames in EverQuest II is the game's first expansion. It introduces a vast desert landscape, new gameplay mechanics, and an increased level cap. Initially released in 2005, its re-release on the Anashti Sul Origins server will allow you to relive the adventure with some enhancements.

The beta for the expansion runs from January 27, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. (noon) PST to February 10, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. PST. In this article, we have shared everything we know so far about the Desert of Flames in EverQuest II.

What to expect from the Desert of Flames in EverQuest II

The new expansion will bring many new mechanics to the game (Image via Daybreak Game Company)

Level cap increase

The maximum level for Adventurers, Tradeskillers, and Guilds is now 60, allowing players to further develop their characters and explore new content.

Expanded abilities

New Spells and Combat Arts provide additional strategic options, enhancing both offensive and defensive capabilities in combat.

Tradeskill enhancements

Crafting has been expanded to complement the level increase, offering new recipes and materials that align with the evolving economy and player needs.

Guild vaults

A shared storage system for guilds, allowing members to deposit and retrieve items, improving community collaboration and resource management.

Update to movement mechanics

Exploration is now more dynamic with climbing, hanging, and ledge crawling, enabling players to navigate challenging terrains such as cliffs and high desert plateaus with ease.

Setting: The Desert of Ro

In this new expansion, you will explore the perilous Desert of Ro, a sprawling expanse of burning sands, towering cliffs, and ancient ruins. The region is teeming with Djinn, mummies, and other mystical entities, bringing an Arabian Nights-inspired fantasy setting to the game.

How to join the beta test for Desert of Flames in EverQuest II

Steps for joining the Beta (Image via Daybreak Game Company)

If you want to join the beta test for the expansion, follow these steps:

Launch the game – Open your EverQuest II LaunchPad. Select the beta version – In the top-left corner, click "Version" to open the "Select Game Version" panel. Switch to beta – Choose "Beta" from the drop-down menu and apply the changes. Patch and play – Once the update completes, hit "Play" to enter the beta server.

The beta client installs into a separate sub-folder, consuming roughly the same storage space as the live version. To switch back, reset the "Version" to its original setting in the launcher. You can copy their existing Origins characters to the beta server using the /beta command. This process may take up to an hour.

If a copied character does not appear, create a new level 1 character on beta, log in and out, and then check the character select screen. The beta server may be periodically taken offline for updates, and character wipes may occur without prior notice. Actions taken on the beta do not impact live servers, except when beta rewards are offered for live claims in EverQuest II.

